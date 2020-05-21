Log in
Fiscal Developments Report – February 2013

05/21/2020 | 11:30am EDT

KOF GH

Bank of Ghana

Monetary Policy Report

Fiscal Developments

Volume 2: No.1/2013

February 2013

2.0 Highlights of Budgetary Developments Broad Coverage, January - December 2012

Provisional data on the execution of the budget showed that for the year 2012,

Total revenue and grants mobilised was equivalent to 23.2 percent of GDP below the budgeted target of 24.3 percent of GDP;

Government spending (including arrears clearance and discrepancy) was equivalent to 35.2 percent of GDP exceeding the programme ceiling of 31.0 percent of GDP;

These developments resulted in a budget deficit equivalent to 12.0 percent of GDP against a target of

6.7 percent of GDP and compared to a deficit equivalent to 4.3 percent of GDP in 2011;

  • The deficit was financed largely from domestic sources.

Table 1: Fiscal indicators (GH¢ millions)

2011

2012

2012

Outturn

Prov. Outturn

BUDGET

Overall Budget Balance

(2,395.4)

(8,648.7)

(4,669.0)

% of GDP

(4.3)

(12.0)

(6.7)

Rev & Grants

12,851.6

16,668.4

16,927.6

% of GDP

22.8

23.2

24.3

Grants

1,175.0

1,160.3

1,549.7

% of GDP

2.1

1.6

2.2

Total Expenditure (excl. Arrears Clearance)

13,380.0

20,944.7

19,035.7

% of GDP

23.8

29.2

27.3

Current Expenditure

9,705.0

15,973.4

13,063.3

% of GDP

17.2

22.2

18.7

Capital Expenditure

3,675.0

4,971.3

5,972.3

% of GDP

6.5

6.9

8.6

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.2 No.1/2013

Page 1

2.1 Revenue Performance

Total revenue and grants fell short of the 2012 budget target by 1.5 percent mainly on account of

lower than expected grants.

Total revenue and grants realised in 2012 amounted to GH¢16,668.4 million (23.2% of GDP), 29.7 percent higher than the outturn in 2011. This was driven mainly by domestic revenue, which exceeded the budgeted target marginally by less than one percentage point. The overall revenue outturn was however moderated by the under-performance of Grants which fell short of the programmed target by GH¢389.4 million (25.1%).

Table 2: Total Revenue and Grants (GH¢ millions)

2011

2012

2012

Outturn

Prov. Outturn

BUDGET

Income and Property

4,036.6

5,536.2

5,874.4

Personal (PAYE)

1,360.9

2,204.4

1,789.4

Self-Employed

132.4

163.9

177.9

Companies

1,568.0

2,361.5

2,685.6

Company taxes on oil

-

-

384.1

Others

975.3

806.4

837.4

Other Direct Taxes

794.8

714.1

589.3

o/w Royalties from Oil

184.4

270.2

236.9

o/w Royalties from Minerals

261.0

311.9

191.2

NRL - Arrears

2.9

0.2

0.0

NFSL

128.5

23.4

60.0

Airport Tax

49.1

68.8

55.6

Domestic Goods & Serv.

606.2

730.3

693.7

Excise Duty

167.7

185.8

218.2

Petroleum Tax

438.5

544.5

475.5

o/w Debt Recovery Levy

31.9

-

-

International Trade

1,516.0

1,990.1

2,123.9

Imports

1,511.0

1,886.9

1,986.1

Import Duty

1,511.0

1,886.9

1,986.1

Export

5.0

103.2

137.8

Cocoa duty

5.0

103.2

137.8

VAT

2,376.1

2,777.3

2,802.8

Domestic

987.4

1,061.2

1,060.5

External

1,388.6

1,716.0

1,742.3

National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL)

550.2

714.0

682.1

CEPS Collection

285.4

363.9

327.4

VATS Collection

186.2

212.2

233.6

SSNIT Contribution

78.5

137.9

121.2

Other Revenue Measures

135.0

128.4

145.7

Mobile Phone Tax on Air Time

135.0

128.4

145.7

Import Exemptions

634.6

778.9

382.7

TAX REVENUE

9,854.6

12,655.1

12,705.3

NON-TAX REVENUE

1,822.0

2,853.0

2,672.6

Lodgement

1,099.7

1,062.4

1,531.6

Income and Fees

311.8

361.7

275.4

Dividend/Interest & profits from Oil

481.8

699.8

618.8

Surface Rentals profits from Oil

-

0.8

-

Dividend/Interest & Profits

306.1

-

57.1

Fees from granting of new Stability Agreements

-

-

525.0

Hedging Profits

-

-

55.3

Retention

722.3

1,790.6

1,141.0

TOTAL REVENUE

11,676.6

15,508.1

15,377.9

GRANTS

1,175.0

1,160.3

1,549.7

Project grants

688.1

512.3

794.0

Programme grants

244.4

502.5

436.1

HIPC assistance (multilaterals)

131.5

56.7

190.9

Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI)

110.8

88.8

128.8

World Bank

-

88.8

61.7

African Development Bank

-

-

67.0

TOTAL REVENUE & GRANTS

12,851.6

16,668.4

16,927.6

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.2 No.1/2013

Page 2

Income and property taxes amounted to GH¢5,536.2 million in 2012, below the budget target of GH¢5,874.4 million on account of lower corporate taxes. Of the total taxes received from Income and Property, personal income taxes and corporate taxes accounted for 39.8 percent and 42.7 percent respectively. The shortfall in corporate taxes was partly due to the non-implementation of the 10 percent increment of corporate tax rate from 25 to 35 percent for mining companies as stated in 2012 Budget statement, as well as the non-realisation of corporate taxes from the oil companies.

Taxes realised from domestic goods and services (excluding VAT and NHIL) amounted to GH¢730.3 million, exceeding the budget target by GH¢36.6 million, on account of higher revenue from petroleum taxes.

VAT collections totalled GH¢2,777.3 million, 16.9 percent higher than the budget target for 2012. On a year-on-year basis, VAT collections recorded a growth of 20.6 percent. VAT collections comprised domestic and external components of GH¢1,061.2 million and GH¢1,716.1 million respectively.

International trade taxes amounted to GH¢2,769.0 million in 2012, exceeding the budget target of GH¢2,506.6 million by 10.8 percent. The improved performance of import duty was attributed to factors including increased imports, improvements in import valuations, and the cedi depreciation during the year.

2.2 Expenditure Outturn

Total expenditure and arrears clearance (including discrepancy) exceeded the budget target by 17.2 per cent mainly as

a result of the more than budgeted increases in personnel emolument.

Total expenditure amounted to GH¢20,944.7 million (29.2% of GDP) compared with the targeted GH¢19,035.7million (27.3 % of GDP) in 2012. Of the total, recurrent expenditure was GH¢15,973.4 million and capital expenditure of GH¢4,971.3 million.

On a year-on-year basis, recurrent expenditure grew by 64.6 percent. Furthermore, non-interest payments accounted for 76.3 percent of the recurrent expenditure. These high non-interest payments were driven mainly by Personnel Emoluments and Transfers which together accounted for 82.3 percent and 71.9 percent of non-interest expenditure and domestic revenues respectively.

Payment for goods and services as well as transfer payments fell below their respective budget targets by 18.2 percent and 25.8 percent.

Total interest payments made in 2012 amounted to GH¢2,436.2 million, reflecting a year-on-year growth of

51.2 percent. The outturn exceeded the budget target of GH¢2,191.2 million by 11.2 percent. Interest payments have generally increased due to higher government borrowing coupled with higher interest rates.

Total capital expenditure was GH¢4,971.3 million compared to the budget target of GH¢5,972.3 million in 2012. Domestically-financed capital expenditure was GH¢2,436.7 million, 9.5 percent below the budget target and represented an annual growth of 21.4 percent. Foreign-financed capital expenditure was GH¢2,534.6 million, representing 77.3 percent of the programmed amount and a yearly growth of 4.8

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.2 No.1/2013

Page 3

percent. The shortfall was due to low disbursements of project loans and grants. Statutory Payments in respect of Education Trust Fund, Road Fund and District Assembly Common Fund were GH¢406.5 million, GH¢362.8 million and GH¢195.7 million respectively.

Table 3: Total Expenditure (GH¢ millions)

2011

2012

2012

Outturn

Prov. Outturn

BUDGET

RECURRENT

9,705.0

15,973.4

13,063.3

Non-Interest Expenditure

8,093.8

13,537.3

10,872.2

Personal Emoluments

4,534.9

6,665.5

5,637.5

Goods & S ervices

723.9

1,321.8

967.2

Items 2-5 (1)

723.9

1,321.8

967.2

Transfers

2,504.6

4,477.8

3,560.0

Pensions

369.4

390.0

263.5

Gratuities

80.9

68.4

126.3

Social Security

320.5

53.7

462.5

National Health Fund

377.0

587.2

682.1

Other Transfers

1,356.9

2,569.5

1,555.6

Subsidies

-

809.0

470.0

Reserve Fund

330.5

1,072.1

707.5

Interest Payments

1,611.2

2,436.2

2,191.2

Interest Domestic

1,307.9

1,879.7

1,683.4

Interest External

303.3

556.4

507.8

CAPITAL

3,675.0

4,971.3

5,972.3

CAPITAL( Domestic Financed)

1,962.8

2,436.7

2,691.3

Development

1,962.8

2,436.7

2,691.3

Educational Trust Fund

320.6

362.8

545.1

Road Fund

141.1

195.7

179.5

Petroleum related Fund

8.6

8.8

8.5

District Assembly Common Fund

622.0

406.5

847.1

Other Cash Expenditure

558.6

1,049.6

749.2

Transfer to GNPC from Oil Revenue

311.9

413.3

361.9

CAPITAL( Foreign Financed)

1,712.2

2,534.6

3,281.0

TOTAL EXPENDITURE

13,380.0

20,944.7

19,035.7

ARREARS CLEARANCE

3,829.8

2,560.9

DIS CREPANCY

-

542.5

-

TOTAL EXPENDITURE & ARREARS CLEARANCE

25,317.0

21,596.6

NOTE: (1). Includes expenditure on M aintenance, Repairs, Transport

and Travels

2.3 Budget Balance and Financing

The fiscal deficit for 2012 was equivalent to 12.0% of GDP against a budget target of 6.7% of GDP.

The developments in government revenues and expenditures resulted in an overall budget deficit on cash basis (including divestiture and discrepancy) of GH¢8,648.7 million (12.0% of GDP) compared with GH¢2,395.4 million (4.3% of GDP) in 2011. The deficit was mainly financed from domestic sources (about 81.1 percent) through the issuance of domestic bonds and bills. The net domestic financing of GH¢7,018

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.2 No.1/2013

Page 4

million (9.8% of GDP) was 154.2 percent in excess of the end-year programmed target of GH¢2,760.6 million (4.0% of GDP).

Table 4: Budget Balance and Financing (GH¢ millions)

2011

2012

2012

Outturn

Prov. Outturn

BUDGET

REVENUE & GRANTS

12,851.6

16,668.4

16,927.6

EXPENDITURE & NET LENDING

13,380.0

20,944.7

19,035.7

Overall Balance(Commitment Basis)

-

528.4

-

4,276.3

-

2,108.1

% of GDP

-

0.9

-

6.0

-

3.0

Road Arrears

-

312.1

-

359.8

-

250.0

Non-Road Arrears

-

1,536.5

-

3,306.3

-

2,233.8

Tax Refund

-

89.2

-

163.7

-

77.1

Overall Balance(Cash Basis)

-

2,466.2

-

8,106.1

-

4,669.0

% of GDP

-

4.4

-

11.3

-

6.7

Discrepancy

70.7

-

542.5

-

0.0

Overall Balance( Incl. Divestiture)

-

2,395.4

-

8,648.7

-

4,669.0

% of GDP

-

4.3

-

12.0

-

6.7

FINANCING

2,395.4

8,648.7

4,669.0

DOMESTIC (NET)

1,988.1

7,018.0

2,760.6

BANKING SECTOR

315.6

2,445.1

980.3

Bank of Ghana

557.4

2,196.8

1,234.2

o/w Transfer to Ghana Petroleum Fu

-

-

90.8

-

234.6

o/w Stabilisation Fund

-

-

-

164.2

o/w Heritage Fund

-

-

-

70.4

Commercial banks

-

241.8

339.1

-

19.3

NON-BANK

1,672.6

4,386.0

1,780.3

Others Domestic Financing

-

187.0

-

Others Financing

-

572.0

355.0

1,381.7

FOREIGN (NET)

979.3

1,275.6

526.7

INFLOWS

1,447.6

1,855.0

1,378.7

Project Loans

1,024.0

1,667.4

1,105.3

Program Loans

423.6

187.6

273.4

AMORTIZATION

-

584.3

-

623.6

-

982.6

EXCEPTIO NAL FINANCING

115.9

44.2

130.6

HIPC Relief (Cologne terms)

115.9

44.2

130.6

2.4 Analysis of Public Debt

Ghana's total public debt rose to 46.7 percent of GDP in December 2012 from 34.4 percent of GDP in December 2011.

Domestic debt stock went up by 56.5 percent in 2012 to GH¢18,535.2 million (25.8% of GDP) from GH¢11,841.1 million (17% of GDP) in 2011. Of this amount, 31.5 percent was in short-term instruments (36.8% in Dec. 11), 51.5 percent in medium-term instruments (47.3% in Dec. 11), and 17 percent in long- term instruments (15.9% in Dec. 11).

The stock of external debt declined marginally by 2.1 percent to US$7,978.5 million in 2012 from US$7,816 million in 2011.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.2 No.1/2013

Page 5

Cumulatively, total public debt amounted to GH¢33,534.7 million (46.7% of GDP) in 2012, compared with GH¢23,959.7 million (34.3% of GDP) in 2011. Domestic debt constituted 55.3 percent of the total public debt with external debt accounting for the remaining 44.7 percent.

Table 5: Total Public Debt (GH¢ millions)

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

TOTAL DOMESTIC DEBT (GH¢m)

4,800.2

6,103.0

8,280.1

11,841.1

18,535.2

SHORT TERM

2,022.6

2,643.1

3,214.5

4,353.3

5,839.2

MEDIUM-TERM

1,752.5

2,107.5

3,788.3

5,601.1

9,544.5

LONG-TERM

1,025.1

1,352.3

1,277.3

1,886.7

3,151.5

HOLDINGS OF DOMESTIC DEBT (GH¢m)

4,800.2

6,103.0

8,280.1

11,841.1

18,535.2

BANKING SYSTEM

3,250.5

4,247.6

5,289.1

7,004.6

8,980.9

NON-BANK

1,111.2

1,371.8

1,426.0

2,568.5

4,614.9

FOREIGN SECTOR (Non-Resident)

438.5

483.6

1,565.0

2,268.1

4,939.4

TOTAL EXTERNAL(US$m)

4,035.1

5,007.9

6,254.6

7,816.0

7,978.5

MULTILATERAL

2,028.3

2,461.8

3,057.7

4,441.5

3,756.7

BILATERAL

1,168.2

1,687.2

2,169.2

2,338.4

2,716.1

COMMERCIAL

838.5

858.9

1,027.7

1,036.1

1,505.7

TOTAL EXTERNAL(GH¢m)

4,899.0

7,154.8

9,218.0

12,118.6

14,999.5

TOTAL PUBLIC DEBT (GH¢m)

9,699.2

13,257.7

17,498.0

23,959.7

33,534.7

NOMINAL GDP ( GH¢m)

30,178.6

36,597.6

46,232.0

56,282.4

71,847.0

TOTAL DEBT /GDP RATIO (%) (NON-OIL)

32.1

36.2

37.8

42.6

46.7

EXTERNAL DEBT/GDP

16.2

19.5

19.9

21.5

20.9

DOMESTIC DEBT/GDP

15.9

16.7

17.9

21.0

25.8

2.5 Conclusion

The overall budget deficit exceeded the programmed target for the year 2012 by 85.2 percent, primarily due to expenditure overruns. Also, the net domestic financing of the budget more than doubled the December programmed ceiling. The widened fiscal deficit in 2012 poses a threat to macroeconomic stability and underscores the need for fiscal consolidation. Going forward therefore, commitment to fiscal discipline is critical to avoid over spending and accumulation of new arrears in 2013.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.2 No.1/2013

Page 6

Disclaimer

Bank of Ghana published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 15:29:01 UTC
