Fiscal Developments Report – February 2013

Income and property taxes amounted to GH¢5,536.2 million in 2012, below the budget target of GH¢5,874.4 million on account of lower corporate taxes. Of the total taxes received from Income and Property, personal income taxes and corporate taxes accounted for 39.8 percent and 42.7 percent respectively. The shortfall in corporate taxes was partly due to the non-implementation of the 10 percent increment of corporate tax rate from 25 to 35 percent for mining companies as stated in 2012 Budget statement, as well as the non-realisation of corporate taxes from the oil companies.

Taxes realised from domestic goods and services (excluding VAT and NHIL) amounted to GH¢730.3 million, exceeding the budget target by GH¢36.6 million, on account of higher revenue from petroleum taxes.

VAT collections totalled GH¢2,777.3 million, 16.9 percent higher than the budget target for 2012. On a year-on-year basis, VAT collections recorded a growth of 20.6 percent. VAT collections comprised domestic and external components of GH¢1,061.2 million and GH¢1,716.1 million respectively.

International trade taxes amounted to GH¢2,769.0 million in 2012, exceeding the budget target of GH¢2,506.6 million by 10.8 percent. The improved performance of import duty was attributed to factors including increased imports, improvements in import valuations, and the cedi depreciation during the year.

2.2 Expenditure Outturn

Total expenditure and arrears clearance (including discrepancy) exceeded the budget target by 17.2 per cent mainly as

a result of the more than budgeted increases in personnel emolument.

Total expenditure amounted to GH¢20,944.7 million (29.2% of GDP) compared with the targeted GH¢19,035.7million (27.3 % of GDP) in 2012. Of the total, recurrent expenditure was GH¢15,973.4 million and capital expenditure of GH¢4,971.3 million.

On a year-on-year basis, recurrent expenditure grew by 64.6 percent. Furthermore, non-interest payments accounted for 76.3 percent of the recurrent expenditure. These high non-interest payments were driven mainly by Personnel Emoluments and Transfers which together accounted for 82.3 percent and 71.9 percent of non-interest expenditure and domestic revenues respectively.

Payment for goods and services as well as transfer payments fell below their respective budget targets by 18.2 percent and 25.8 percent.

Total interest payments made in 2012 amounted to GH¢2,436.2 million, reflecting a year-on-year growth of

51.2 percent. The outturn exceeded the budget target of GH¢2,191.2 million by 11.2 percent. Interest payments have generally increased due to higher government borrowing coupled with higher interest rates.

Total capital expenditure was GH¢4,971.3 million compared to the budget target of GH¢5,972.3 million in 2012. Domestically-financed capital expenditure was GH¢2,436.7 million, 9.5 percent below the budget target and represented an annual growth of 21.4 percent. Foreign-financed capital expenditure was GH¢2,534.6 million, representing 77.3 percent of the programmed amount and a yearly growth of 4.8