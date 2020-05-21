|
Fiscal Developments Report – February 2013
05/21/2020 | 11:30am EDT
KOF GH
N
A
A
A
B
Bank of Ghana
Monetary Policy Report
Fiscal Developments
Volume 2: No.1/2013
February 2013
2.0 Highlights of Budgetary Developments Broad Coverage, January - December 2012
Provisional data on the execution of the budget showed that for the year 2012,
∙ Total revenue and grants mobilised was equivalent to 23.2 percent of GDP below the budgeted target of 24.3 percent of GDP;
∙ Government spending (including arrears clearance and discrepancy) was equivalent to 35.2 percent of GDP exceeding the programme ceiling of 31.0 percent of GDP;
∙ These developments resulted in a budget deficit equivalent to 12.0 percent of GDP against a target of
6.7 percent of GDP and compared to a deficit equivalent to 4.3 percent of GDP in 2011;
The deficit was financed largely from domestic sources.
Table 1: Fiscal indicators (GH¢ millions)
2011
2012
2012
Outturn
Prov. Outturn
BUDGET
Overall Budget Balance
(2,395.4)
(8,648.7)
(4,669.0)
% of GDP
(4.3)
(12.0)
(6.7)
Rev & Grants
12,851.6
16,668.4
16,927.6
% of GDP
22.8
23.2
24.3
Grants
1,175.0
1,160.3
1,549.7
% of GDP
2.1
1.6
2.2
Total Expenditure (excl. Arrears Clearance)
13,380.0
20,944.7
19,035.7
% of GDP
23.8
29.2
27.3
Current Expenditure
9,705.0
15,973.4
13,063.3
% of GDP
17.2
22.2
18.7
Capital Expenditure
3,675.0
4,971.3
5,972.3
% of GDP
6.5
6.9
8.6
2.1 Revenue Performance
Total revenue and grants fell short of the 2012 budget target by 1.5 percent mainly on account of
lower than expected grants.
Total revenue and grants realised in 2012 amounted to GH¢16,668.4 million (23.2% of GDP), 29.7 percent higher than the outturn in 2011. This was driven mainly by domestic revenue, which exceeded the budgeted target marginally by less than one percentage point. The overall revenue outturn was however moderated by the under-performance of Grants which fell short of the programmed target by GH¢389.4 million (25.1%).
Table 2: Total Revenue and Grants (GH¢ millions)
2011
2012
2012
Outturn
Prov. Outturn
BUDGET
Income and Property
4,036.6
5,536.2
5,874.4
Personal (PAYE)
1,360.9
2,204.4
1,789.4
Self-Employed
132.4
163.9
177.9
Companies
1,568.0
2,361.5
2,685.6
Company taxes on oil
-
-
384.1
Others
975.3
806.4
837.4
Other Direct Taxes
794.8
714.1
589.3
o/w Royalties from Oil
184.4
270.2
236.9
o/w Royalties from Minerals
261.0
311.9
191.2
NRL - Arrears
2.9
0.2
0.0
NFSL
128.5
23.4
60.0
Airport Tax
49.1
68.8
55.6
Domestic Goods & Serv.
606.2
730.3
693.7
Excise Duty
167.7
185.8
218.2
Petroleum Tax
438.5
544.5
475.5
o/w Debt Recovery Levy
31.9
-
-
International Trade
1,516.0
1,990.1
2,123.9
Imports
1,511.0
1,886.9
1,986.1
Import Duty
1,511.0
1,886.9
1,986.1
Export
5.0
103.2
137.8
Cocoa duty
5.0
103.2
137.8
VAT
2,376.1
2,777.3
2,802.8
Domestic
987.4
1,061.2
1,060.5
External
1,388.6
1,716.0
1,742.3
National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL)
550.2
714.0
682.1
CEPS Collection
285.4
363.9
327.4
VATS Collection
186.2
212.2
233.6
SSNIT Contribution
78.5
137.9
121.2
Other Revenue Measures
135.0
128.4
145.7
Mobile Phone Tax on Air Time
135.0
128.4
145.7
Import Exemptions
634.6
778.9
382.7
TAX REVENUE
9,854.6
12,655.1
12,705.3
NON-TAX REVENUE
1,822.0
2,853.0
2,672.6
Lodgement
1,099.7
1,062.4
1,531.6
Income and Fees
311.8
361.7
275.4
Dividend/Interest & profits from Oil
481.8
699.8
618.8
Surface Rentals profits from Oil
-
0.8
-
Dividend/Interest & Profits
306.1
-
57.1
Fees from granting of new Stability Agreements
-
-
525.0
Hedging Profits
-
-
55.3
Retention
722.3
1,790.6
1,141.0
TOTAL REVENUE
11,676.6
15,508.1
15,377.9
GRANTS
1,175.0
1,160.3
1,549.7
Project grants
688.1
512.3
794.0
Programme grants
244.4
502.5
436.1
HIPC assistance (multilaterals)
131.5
56.7
190.9
Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI)
110.8
88.8
128.8
World Bank
-
88.8
61.7
African Development Bank
-
-
67.0
TOTAL REVENUE & GRANTS
12,851.6
16,668.4
16,927.6
Income and property taxes amounted to GH¢5,536.2 million in 2012, below the budget target of GH¢5,874.4 million on account of lower corporate taxes. Of the total taxes received from Income and Property, personal income taxes and corporate taxes accounted for 39.8 percent and 42.7 percent respectively. The shortfall in corporate taxes was partly due to the non-implementation of the 10 percent increment of corporate tax rate from 25 to 35 percent for mining companies as stated in 2012 Budget statement, as well as the non-realisation of corporate taxes from the oil companies.
Taxes realised from domestic goods and services (excluding VAT and NHIL) amounted to GH¢730.3 million, exceeding the budget target by GH¢36.6 million, on account of higher revenue from petroleum taxes.
VAT collections totalled GH¢2,777.3 million, 16.9 percent higher than the budget target for 2012. On a year-on-year basis, VAT collections recorded a growth of 20.6 percent. VAT collections comprised domestic and external components of GH¢1,061.2 million and GH¢1,716.1 million respectively.
International trade taxes amounted to GH¢2,769.0 million in 2012, exceeding the budget target of GH¢2,506.6 million by 10.8 percent. The improved performance of import duty was attributed to factors including increased imports, improvements in import valuations, and the cedi depreciation during the year.
2.2 Expenditure Outturn
Total expenditure and arrears clearance (including discrepancy) exceeded the budget target by 17.2 per cent mainly as
a result of the more than budgeted increases in personnel emolument.
Total expenditure amounted to GH¢20,944.7 million (29.2% of GDP) compared with the targeted GH¢19,035.7million (27.3 % of GDP) in 2012. Of the total, recurrent expenditure was GH¢15,973.4 million and capital expenditure of GH¢4,971.3 million.
On a year-on-year basis, recurrent expenditure grew by 64.6 percent. Furthermore, non-interest payments accounted for 76.3 percent of the recurrent expenditure. These high non-interest payments were driven mainly by Personnel Emoluments and Transfers which together accounted for 82.3 percent and 71.9 percent of non-interest expenditure and domestic revenues respectively.
Payment for goods and services as well as transfer payments fell below their respective budget targets by 18.2 percent and 25.8 percent.
Total interest payments made in 2012 amounted to GH¢2,436.2 million, reflecting a year-on-year growth of
51.2 percent. The outturn exceeded the budget target of GH¢2,191.2 million by 11.2 percent. Interest payments have generally increased due to higher government borrowing coupled with higher interest rates.
Total capital expenditure was GH¢4,971.3 million compared to the budget target of GH¢5,972.3 million in 2012. Domestically-financed capital expenditure was GH¢2,436.7 million, 9.5 percent below the budget target and represented an annual growth of 21.4 percent. Foreign-financed capital expenditure was GH¢2,534.6 million, representing 77.3 percent of the programmed amount and a yearly growth of 4.8
Table 3: Total Expenditure (GH¢ millions)
2011
2012
2012
Outturn
Prov. Outturn
BUDGET
RECURRENT
9,705.0
15,973.4
13,063.3
Non-Interest Expenditure
8,093.8
13,537.3
10,872.2
Personal Emoluments
4,534.9
6,665.5
5,637.5
Goods & S ervices
723.9
1,321.8
967.2
Items 2-5 (1)
723.9
1,321.8
967.2
Transfers
2,504.6
4,477.8
3,560.0
Pensions
369.4
390.0
263.5
Gratuities
80.9
68.4
126.3
Social Security
320.5
53.7
462.5
National Health Fund
377.0
587.2
682.1
Other Transfers
1,356.9
2,569.5
1,555.6
Subsidies
-
809.0
470.0
Reserve Fund
330.5
1,072.1
707.5
Interest Payments
1,611.2
2,436.2
2,191.2
Interest Domestic
1,307.9
1,879.7
1,683.4
Interest External
303.3
556.4
507.8
CAPITAL
3,675.0
4,971.3
5,972.3
CAPITAL( Domestic Financed)
1,962.8
2,436.7
2,691.3
Development
1,962.8
2,436.7
2,691.3
Educational Trust Fund
320.6
362.8
545.1
Road Fund
141.1
195.7
179.5
Petroleum related Fund
8.6
8.8
8.5
District Assembly Common Fund
622.0
406.5
847.1
Other Cash Expenditure
558.6
1,049.6
749.2
Transfer to GNPC from Oil Revenue
311.9
413.3
361.9
CAPITAL( Foreign Financed)
1,712.2
2,534.6
3,281.0
TOTAL EXPENDITURE
13,380.0
20,944.7
19,035.7
ARREARS CLEARANCE
3,829.8
2,560.9
DIS CREPANCY
-
542.5
-
TOTAL EXPENDITURE & ARREARS CLEARANCE
25,317.0
21,596.6
NOTE: (1). Includes expenditure on M aintenance, Repairs, Transport
2.3 Budget Balance and Financing
The fiscal deficit for 2012 was equivalent to 12.0% of GDP against a budget target of 6.7% of GDP.
The developments in government revenues and expenditures resulted in an overall budget deficit on cash basis (including divestiture and discrepancy) of GH¢8,648.7 million (12.0% of GDP) compared with GH¢2,395.4 million (4.3% of GDP) in 2011. The deficit was mainly financed from domestic sources (about 81.1 percent) through the issuance of domestic bonds and bills. The net domestic financing of GH¢7,018
Table 4: Budget Balance and Financing (GH¢ millions)
2011
2012
2012
Outturn
Prov. Outturn
BUDGET
REVENUE & GRANTS
12,851.6
16,668.4
16,927.6
EXPENDITURE & NET LENDING
13,380.0
20,944.7
19,035.7
Overall Balance(Commitment Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4 Analysis of Public Debt
Ghana's total public debt rose to 46.7 percent of GDP in December 2012 from 34.4 percent of GDP in December 2011.
Domestic debt stock went up by 56.5 percent in 2012 to GH¢18,535.2 million (25.8% of GDP) from GH¢11,841.1 million (17% of GDP) in 2011. Of this amount, 31.5 percent was in short-term instruments (36.8% in Dec. 11), 51.5 percent in medium-term instruments (47.3% in Dec. 11), and 17 percent in long- term instruments (15.9% in Dec. 11).
The stock of external debt declined marginally by 2.1 percent to US$7,978.5 million in 2012 from US$7,816 million in 2011.
Table 5: Total Public Debt (GH¢ millions)
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOLDINGS OF DOMESTIC DEBT (GH¢m)
4,800.2
6,103.0
8,280.1
11,841.1
18,535.2
BANKING SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EXTERNAL(US$m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5 Conclusion
The overall budget deficit exceeded the programmed target for the year 2012 by 85.2 percent, primarily due to expenditure overruns. Also, the net domestic financing of the budget more than doubled the December programmed ceiling. The widened fiscal deficit in 2012 poses a threat to macroeconomic stability and underscores the need for fiscal consolidation. Going forward therefore, commitment to fiscal discipline is critical to avoid over spending and accumulation of new arrears in 2013.
Disclaimer
