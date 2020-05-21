Fiscal Developments Report – September 2012

2.1 Revenue Performance (Broad Coverage)

Total revenue and grants exceeded the Jan-June 2012 target by 5.2 percent mainly on account of the improved performance from both direct and indirect taxes.

Total revenue and grants realised in the first half of 2012 amounted to GH¢3,867.4 million (5.5% of GDP), compared to a budget target of GH¢3,676.2 million (5.3% of GDP). The outturn was 34.4 percent higher that recorded for the same period in 2011, driven mainly by a 28.6 percent year-on- year growth in tax revenues. The overall revenue performance was however moderated by the under- performance of both non-tax revenue and grants, which fell short of their respective targets by GH¢107.4 million (20.9%) and GH¢43.7 million (11.8%).

Taxes from income and property over the first half year amounted to GH¢1,465.4 million, exceeding the budget target of GH¢1,268.3 million by 15.5 percent. Of this, personal income taxes component amounted to GH¢597.2 million while corporate taxes turned in GH¢616.3 million. Efficient monitoring and random auditing of tax units mainly accounted for the strong performance in this category of taxes. It is however important to note that the inability to realise the expected revenue from corporate taxes was partly due to the non-implementation of the hike in mining corporate taxes from 25 percent to 35 percent for as stated in 2012 Budget statement. Furthermore, the anticipated revenue from petroleum companies could not be realised due to tax breaks given to oil companies with carry-over loses.

Taxes realised from domestic goods and services amounted to GH¢171 million, exceeding collections from a similar period in the corresponding year by GH¢20.8 million, but fell short of the budget target by GH¢7.2 million, on account of the poor performance of excise duties. Petroleum taxes totalled GH¢132.1 million and constituted 77.3 percent of taxes realised from domestic goods and services.

In the period under review, international trade taxes obtained from import duty amounted to GH¢490.3 million, exceeding the budget target of GH¢459.2 million by 6.8 percent. The improved performance of import duty was attributed to a number of factors including increased volume of imports, improvements in import valuations, as well as the depreciation of the cedi.

VAT collections totalled GH¢693.5 million (made up of domestic and external components of GH¢245.5 million and GH¢448 million respectively), 8.6 percent higher than the budget target for the period under review. Compared to a similar period in 2011, this tax sub-component experienced a robust growth of 20.6 percent.