Fiscal Developments Report – September 2012

05/21/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Bank of Ghana

Monetary Policy Report

Fiscal Developments

Volume 2: No.4/2012

September 2012

2.0 Highlights of Budgetary Development Broad Coverage, January-June 2012

Provisional data on the execution of the 2012 budget showed that during the first half year,

  • Total revenue and grants increased by 34.4 percent on a year-on-year basis, exceeding the end-June target by 5.2 percent while
  • Government spending and net lending increased by 40.8 percent in comparison with the corresponding period in 2011, but fell below the end-June target ceiling. Consequently,
  • Fiscal operations in the first half year resulted in a budget deficit equivalent to 3.9 percent of GDP compared with a programmed target of 3.6 percent of GDP.
  • The deficit was financed from both domestic (97.5%) and foreign (2.75%) sources.

Table 1: Fiscal indicators

2011

2012

2012

JAN-JUN

JAN-JUN

JAN-JUN

OUTTURN

OUTTURN

BUDGET

Overall Bal

-168.48

-2,739.58

-2,488.10

% of GDP

-0.3

-3.93

-3.57

Reccurent Exp

2,426.91

3,655.82

3,424.57

% of GDP

4.27

5.24

4.91

Capital Exp

696.65

742.64

1,511.67

% of GDP

1.23

1.06

2.17

Grants

208.73

328.18

371.9

% of GDP

0.37

0.47

0.53

Revenue & Grants

2,878.53

3,867.42

3,676.23

% of GDP

5.07

5.54

5.27

Revenue

2,669.81

3,539.24

3,304.33

% of GDP

4.7

5.07

4.74

Tax

2,436.27

3,133.49

2,791.19

% of GDP

4.29

4.49

4

Stock of Domestic Debt

8,139.95

13,508.53

-

% of GDP

14.32

19.36

-

GDP

56,828.00

69,771.85

69,771.85

Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012

1

2.1 Revenue Performance (Broad Coverage)

Total revenue and grants exceeded the Jan-June 2012 target by 5.2 percent mainly on account of the improved performance from both direct and indirect taxes.

Total revenue and grants realised in the first half of 2012 amounted to GH¢3,867.4 million (5.5% of GDP), compared to a budget target of GH¢3,676.2 million (5.3% of GDP). The outturn was 34.4 percent higher that recorded for the same period in 2011, driven mainly by a 28.6 percent year-on- year growth in tax revenues. The overall revenue performance was however moderated by the under- performance of both non-tax revenue and grants, which fell short of their respective targets by GH¢107.4 million (20.9%) and GH¢43.7 million (11.8%).

Taxes from income and property over the first half year amounted to GH¢1,465.4 million, exceeding the budget target of GH¢1,268.3 million by 15.5 percent. Of this, personal income taxes component amounted to GH¢597.2 million while corporate taxes turned in GH¢616.3 million. Efficient monitoring and random auditing of tax units mainly accounted for the strong performance in this category of taxes. It is however important to note that the inability to realise the expected revenue from corporate taxes was partly due to the non-implementation of the hike in mining corporate taxes from 25 percent to 35 percent for as stated in 2012 Budget statement. Furthermore, the anticipated revenue from petroleum companies could not be realised due to tax breaks given to oil companies with carry-over loses.

Taxes realised from domestic goods and services amounted to GH¢171 million, exceeding collections from a similar period in the corresponding year by GH¢20.8 million, but fell short of the budget target by GH¢7.2 million, on account of the poor performance of excise duties. Petroleum taxes totalled GH¢132.1 million and constituted 77.3 percent of taxes realised from domestic goods and services.

In the period under review, international trade taxes obtained from import duty amounted to GH¢490.3 million, exceeding the budget target of GH¢459.2 million by 6.8 percent. The improved performance of import duty was attributed to a number of factors including increased volume of imports, improvements in import valuations, as well as the depreciation of the cedi.

VAT collections totalled GH¢693.5 million (made up of domestic and external components of GH¢245.5 million and GH¢448 million respectively), 8.6 percent higher than the budget target for the period under review. Compared to a similar period in 2011, this tax sub-component experienced a robust growth of 20.6 percent.

Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012

2

Table 2: Total Revenue and Grants

Millions of Ghana Cedis

2011

2012

2012

JAN-JUN

JAN-JUN

JAN-JUN

OUTTURN

OUTTURN

BUDGET

TAXES ON INCOME & PROPERTY

960.1

1,465.40

1,268.30

Personal

347.4

597.2

414.5

Self employed

38.1

41.4

40.2

Companies

428.8

616.3

641.8

Others

145.9

210.5

171.8

Other direct taxes /1

86.7

194.5

147.4

NFSL

48.2

1.9

15.7

Airport tax

10.8

14.1

8.7

TAXES ON DOMESTIC GOODS

149.2

171

178.2

Excise Duty

36.1

38.9

57.8

Petroleum tax

113.1

132.1

120.4

O/W Debt recovery levy

12.4

-

-

TAXES ON INTERNATIONAL TRADE

369

490.3

459.2

Imports

369

490.3

449.6

Import duty

369

490.3

449.6

Exports

-

-

9.6

Cocoa

-

-

9.6

VAT

574.9

693.5

638.6

Domestic

232.7

245.5

241.6

External

342.2

448

397

National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL)

121.7

155.2

137.4

CEPS Collection

67

89.8

72.9

VATS Collection

43.6

42

54.4

SSNIT Contribution

11.1

23.4

10.1

OTHER REVENUE MEASURES

47.4

28.8

37.2

Mobile Phone Tax on Air Time

47.4

28.8

37.2

Import Exemptions

214

129.2

72.2

TAX REVENUE

2,436.30

3,133.50

2,791.20

NON-TAX REVENUE

233.5

405.8

513.1

Logdement

70

242.3

243.9

Fees & Charges

70

75.3

66.7

Fines, Penalties & Forfeitures

-

-

-

Dividend/Interest & profits from Oil

-

167

144.5

Sale of goods and services

-

-

14.3

Retention

163.5

163.5

269.3

TOTAL REVENUE

2,669.80

3,539.20

3,304.30

GRANTS

208.7

328.2

371.9

Project grants

97.7

130.2

174.7

Programme grants

61.8

66.6

121.5

HIPC assistance (multilaterals)

24.6

42.6

45.8

Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI)

24.6

88.8

29.9

African Development Bank

-

-

15.1

TOTAL REVENUE & GRANTS

2,878.50

3,867.40

3,676.20

2.2 Expenditure Outturn (Broad Coverage)

Total expenditure and net lending fell below the budget target by more than 10 percent mainly as a result of low disbursement of project loans and grants.

Government expenditure and net lending amounted to GH¢4,398.5 million by end June 2012 compared with a target of GH¢4,936.2 million. This comprised recurrent expenditure of GH¢3,655.8 million and capital expenditure of GH¢742.6 million. Of the total recurrent expenditures, non-interest payments accounted for 83.3 percent, driven mainly by personnel emoluments and transfers. Together, personnel emoluments and transfers constituted 84.3 percent and 72.5 percent of the non-interest

Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012

3

expenditure and domestic revenues respectively. On a year-on-year basis, recurrent expenditure grew by 50.6 percent. Payment for goods and services as well as transfer payments fell below their respective budget targets by 23.5 percent and 5.1 percent.

Despite the international crude price movements and cedi depreciation in the first half year, domestic fuel prices remained unchanged leading to higher subsidies. As at May 2012, domestic pump prices were about 15 percent below their cost-recovery level which translated into monthly subsidies of about GH¢60 million. With subsequent decline in oil prices on the international markets in June, the domestic pump price cost-recovery gap narrowed to 10 percent equivalent to monthly subsidies of about GH¢45 million. These developments contributed significantly to the build-up in non-interest expenditure.

Total capital expenditure for the review period was GH¢742.6 million compared to the budget target of GH¢769 million. Domestically-financed capital expenditure was GH¢396.5 million, 37.1 percent below the budget target. This outlay represents a year-on-year decline by 3.5 percent. Foreign-financed capital expenditure was GH¢346.1 million, representing 39.3 percent of the programmed target. The shortfall was due to low disbursements of project loans and grants despite recording an annual growth of 21.2 percent. Statutory payments in respect of Education Trust Fund, Road Fund and District Assembly Common Fund were GH¢54.2 million, GH¢60.5 million and GH¢1.5 million respectively.

Table 3: Total Expenditure

Millions of Ghana Cedis

2011

2012

2012

JAN-JUN

JAN-JUN

JAN-JUN

OUTLAY

OUTLAY

BUDGET

RECURRENT

2,426.90

3,655.80

3,424.60

Non-Interest Expenditure

2,007.30

3,044.10

2,854.50

Personal Emoluments

1,056.30

1,671.20

1,502.30

Goods & Services

203.8

179.4

234.5

Transfers

667.5

896.2

852.4

Pensions

82.4

100.9

62.4

Gratuities

23.7

27.2

29.8

Social Security

64.9

105.1

137.4

National Health Fund (NHF)

119

283.8

187.5

Other Transfers

377.5

292.7

343.9

o/w safety net for deregulation

163.5

163.5

269.3

Reserve Fund

79.7

297.3

265.3

Interest Payments

419.6

611.8

570.1

Interest Domestic

312.4

437.7

415.4

Interest External

107.2

174

154.7

CAPITAL

696.65

742.64

1,511.67

Capital (domestic financed)

411.06

396.51

630.76

Development

411.06

297.92

540.29

Education Trust fund

96.3

54.2

123.8

Road Fund

54.3

60.5

45.5

Petroleum related fund

1.4

1.5

2.1

District Assembly Common Fund

209.1

-

194.9

Other Cash Expenditure

49.9

181.6

174.1

Trf to GNPC from oil revenue

-

98.6

90.5

Capital (foreign financed)

285.6

346.1

880.9

TOTAL EXPENDITURE & NET LENDING

3,123.56

4,398.46

4,936.24

Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012

4

2.3 Budget Balance and Financing (Broad Coverage)

The fiscal deficit for the first half of 2012 was equivalent to 3.9 percent of GDP, against a budget target of 3.6 percent, and 0.3 percent of GDP recorded for the corresponding period in 2011.

Developments in the period under review resulted in an overall budget deficit on cash basis including divestiture and discrepancy of GH¢2,739.6 million (3.9% of GDP) compared with GH¢2,488.1 million (3.6% of GDP) registered for the corresponding period in 2011. In all, 97.5 percent of the budget deficit was financed from domestic sources mainly through the issuance of domestic bonds and bills, while the rest was of the deficit was funded from foreign sources. By end June, net domestic financing amounted to GH¢2,671.3 million, and was 40.4 percent in excess of the programmed target of GH¢2,361.1 million.

Table 4: Budget Balance and Financing

Millions of Ghana Cedis

2011

2012

2012

JAN-JUN

JAN-JUN

JAN-JUN

OUTTURN

OUTTURN

BUDGET

REVENUE

2,878.50

3,867.40

3,676.20

PAYMENTS

3,123.60

4,398.50

4,936.20

OVERALL BALANCE (COMMITMENT BASIS)

-245

-531

-1,260.00

% of GDP

-0.43

-0.76

-1.81

ROAD ARREARS

-8.2

-

-62.5

NON-ROAD ARREARS

-113.9

-884.5

-556.6

VAT REFUND

-22.7

-34.5

-19.7

OVERALL BALANCE (CASH BASIS)

-389.8

-1,450.10

-1,898.90

% of GDP

-0.69

-2.08

-2.72

DISCREPANCY

221.3

-1,289.50

-589.2

OVERALL BALANCE (INCL. DIVESTITURE)

-168.5

-2,739.60

-2,488.10

% of GDP

-0.3

-3.93

-3.57

FINANCING

168.5

2,739.60

2,488.10

DOMESTIC (NET)

60.1

2,671.30

1,902.90

BANKING SECTOR

-325.1

1,903.50

974.3

Bank of Ghana

-624.9

2,133.90

1,257.00

Deposit Money Banks

299.9

-230.5

-250.4

NON-BANK SECTOR

385.2

767.8

928.6

FOREIGN (NET)

108.4

68.3

124.6

INFLOWS

247.7

215.9

319.2

Project Loans

187.9

215.9

245.7

Programme Loans

59.8

-

73.5

AMORTIZATION

-163.9

-147.6

-232.9

EXCEPTIONAL FINANCING

24.6

-

38.4

HIPC Relief (Cologne terms)

24.6

-

38.4

DOMESTIC REVENUE

2,669.80

3,539.20

3,304.30

DOMESTIC EXPENDITURE

2,219.70

4,764.60

4,094.20

PRIMARY BALANCE

450.1

-1,225.40

-789.9

AS A % GDP

0.79

-1.76

-1.13

GDP

56,828.00

69,771.90

69,771.90

Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012

5

2.4 Analysis of Public Debt

Ghana's total public debt increased from 34.4 percent of GDP in December 2011 to 40 percent of GDP in June 2012.

Domestic debt stock went up by 11.4 percent in the first half of 2012 to GH¢13,508.5 million (19.4% of GDP) from GH¢11,841.1 million (17% of GDP) at the end of December 2011. Of this, 39.6 percent was in short-term instruments (36.8% in Dec. 11), 46.4 percent in medium-term instruments (47.3% in Dec 11), and 14 percent in long-term instruments (15.9% in Dec 11).

The stock of external debt declined marginally by 1.4 percent from US$7,816 million at the end of December 2011 to US$7,704.3 million at the end of June 2012.

Cumulatively, total public debt amounted to GH¢27,942.6 million (40% of GDP) at end-June 2012, compared with GH¢23,959.7 million (34.3% of GDP) recorded for the corresponding period of 2011. Domestic debt constituted 48.3 percent of the total public debt with external debt accounting for 51.7 percent.

Table 5: Total Public Debt (in million Ghana Cedis)

2011

2012

2012

2012

2012

2012

2012

DECEMBER

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

TOTAL DOMESTIC DEBT (GH¢m)

11,841.1

12,124.0

12,429.7

12,712.7

12,554.3

13,287.1

13,508.5

SHORT TERM

4,353.3

4,768.7

5,039.9

5,218.2

5,127.3

5,324.2

5,349.8

MEDIUM-TERM

5,601.1

5,468.6

5,503.1

5,607.7

5,540.3

6,076.1

6,272.0

LONG-TERM

1,886.7

1,886.7

1,886.7

1,886.7

1,886.7

1,886.7

1,886.7

HOLDINGS OF DOMESTIC DEBT (GH¢m)

11,841.1

12,124.0

12,429.7

12,712.7

12,554.3

13,287.1

13,508.5

BANKING SYSTEM

7,004.6

7,194.8

7,348.6

7,330.4

7,146.4

7,311.9

7,249.0

NON-BANK

2,568.5

2,645.3

2,797.8

2,903.4

2,997.2

3,129.6

3,404.3

FOREIGN SECTOR (Non-Resident)

2,268.1

2,283.9

2,283.4

2,478.8

2,410.7

2,845.6

2,855.3

TOTAL EXTERNAL(US$m)

7,816.0

7,475.4

7,561.4

7,821.3

7,787.4

7,553.5

7,704.3

MULTILATERAL

4,441.5

3,768.7

3,840.5

3,802.7

4,279.1

3,542.1

3,638.4

BILATERAL

2,338.4

2,727.0

2,692.2

2,653.6

2,415.9

2,629.2

2,678.0

COMMERCIAL

1,036.1

979.7

1,028.7

1,364.9

1,092.4

1,382.2

1,387.9

TOTAL EXTERNAL(GH¢m)

12,118.6

12,315.7

12,654.0

13,209.2

13,262.0

12,640.7

14,434.1

TOTAL PUBLIC DEBT (GH¢m)

23,959.7

24,439.7

25,083.7

25,921.8

25,816.3

25,927.8

27,942.6

2.5 Conclusion

In the first half of 2012, government fiscal operations resulted in the overall budget deficit exceeding the programmed target by 10.1 percent while net domestic financing was in excess of the end-June ceiling by 40.4 percent. Looking forward, these developments could pose a threat to the fiscal consolidation process.

Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012

6

Disclaimer

Bank of Ghana published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 15:29:01 UTC
