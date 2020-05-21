|
Fiscal Developments Report – September 2012
05/21/2020 | 11:30am EDT
|
|
|
|
F
|
GH
|
|
KO
|
|
N
|
|
|
A
|
B
|
A
|
|
|
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
E
|
S
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
T. 19
|
Bank of Ghana
Monetary Policy Report
Fiscal Developments
|
Volume 2: No.4/2012
|
September 2012
2.0 Highlights of Budgetary Development Broad Coverage, January-June 2012
Provisional data on the execution of the 2012 budget showed that during the first half year,
-
Total revenue and grants increased by 34.4 percent on a year-on-year basis, exceeding the end-June target by 5.2 percent while
-
Government spending and net lending increased by 40.8 percent in comparison with the corresponding period in 2011, but fell below the end-June target ceiling. Consequently,
-
Fiscal operations in the first half year resulted in a budget deficit equivalent to 3.9 percent of GDP compared with a programmed target of 3.6 percent of GDP.
-
The deficit was financed from both domestic (97.5%) and foreign (2.75%) sources.
Table 1: Fiscal indicators
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAN-JUN
|
JAN-JUN
|
JAN-JUN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OUTTURN
|
OUTTURN
|
BUDGET
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Bal
|
-168.48
|
-2,739.58
|
-2,488.10
|
|
|
|
|
% of GDP
|
|
-0.3
|
-3.93
|
-3.57
|
|
|
|
|
Reccurent Exp
|
|
2,426.91
|
3,655.82
|
3,424.57
|
% of GDP
|
|
4.27
|
5.24
|
4.91
|
Capital Exp
|
|
696.65
|
742.64
|
1,511.67
|
% of GDP
|
|
1.23
|
1.06
|
2.17
|
Grants
|
|
208.73
|
328.18
|
371.9
|
% of GDP
|
|
0.37
|
0.47
|
0.53
|
Revenue & Grants
|
|
2,878.53
|
3,867.42
|
3,676.23
|
|
|
|
|
% of GDP
|
|
5.07
|
5.54
|
5.27
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
2,669.81
|
3,539.24
|
3,304.33
|
|
|
|
|
% of GDP
|
|
4.7
|
5.07
|
4.74
|
|
|
|
|
Tax
|
|
2,436.27
|
3,133.49
|
2,791.19
|
|
|
|
|
% of GDP
|
|
4.29
|
4.49
|
4
|
Stock of Domestic Debt
|
|
8,139.95
|
13,508.53
|
-
|
% of GDP
|
|
14.32
|
19.36
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
GDP
|
56,828.00
|
69,771.85
|
69,771.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012
|
1
|
|
|
2.1 Revenue Performance (Broad Coverage)
Total revenue and grants exceeded the Jan-June 2012 target by 5.2 percent mainly on account of the improved performance from both direct and indirect taxes.
Total revenue and grants realised in the first half of 2012 amounted to GH¢3,867.4 million (5.5% of GDP), compared to a budget target of GH¢3,676.2 million (5.3% of GDP). The outturn was 34.4 percent higher that recorded for the same period in 2011, driven mainly by a 28.6 percent year-on- year growth in tax revenues. The overall revenue performance was however moderated by the under- performance of both non-tax revenue and grants, which fell short of their respective targets by GH¢107.4 million (20.9%) and GH¢43.7 million (11.8%).
Taxes from income and property over the first half year amounted to GH¢1,465.4 million, exceeding the budget target of GH¢1,268.3 million by 15.5 percent. Of this, personal income taxes component amounted to GH¢597.2 million while corporate taxes turned in GH¢616.3 million. Efficient monitoring and random auditing of tax units mainly accounted for the strong performance in this category of taxes. It is however important to note that the inability to realise the expected revenue from corporate taxes was partly due to the non-implementation of the hike in mining corporate taxes from 25 percent to 35 percent for as stated in 2012 Budget statement. Furthermore, the anticipated revenue from petroleum companies could not be realised due to tax breaks given to oil companies with carry-over loses.
Taxes realised from domestic goods and services amounted to GH¢171 million, exceeding collections from a similar period in the corresponding year by GH¢20.8 million, but fell short of the budget target by GH¢7.2 million, on account of the poor performance of excise duties. Petroleum taxes totalled GH¢132.1 million and constituted 77.3 percent of taxes realised from domestic goods and services.
In the period under review, international trade taxes obtained from import duty amounted to GH¢490.3 million, exceeding the budget target of GH¢459.2 million by 6.8 percent. The improved performance of import duty was attributed to a number of factors including increased volume of imports, improvements in import valuations, as well as the depreciation of the cedi.
VAT collections totalled GH¢693.5 million (made up of domestic and external components of GH¢245.5 million and GH¢448 million respectively), 8.6 percent higher than the budget target for the period under review. Compared to a similar period in 2011, this tax sub-component experienced a robust growth of 20.6 percent.
|
|
Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012
|
2
|
|
|
Table 2: Total Revenue and Grants
|
Millions of Ghana Cedis
|
2011
|
2012
|
2012
|
|
|
|
JAN-JUN
|
JAN-JUN
|
JAN-JUN
|
|
|
|
OUTTURN
|
OUTTURN
|
BUDGET
|
|
TAXES ON INCOME & PROPERTY
|
|
960.1
|
1,465.40
|
1,268.30
|
|
Personal
|
|
347.4
|
597.2
|
414.5
|
|
Self employed
|
|
38.1
|
41.4
|
40.2
|
|
Companies
|
|
428.8
|
616.3
|
641.8
|
|
Others
|
|
145.9
|
210.5
|
171.8
|
|
Other direct taxes /1
|
|
86.7
|
194.5
|
147.4
|
|
NFSL
|
|
48.2
|
1.9
|
15.7
|
|
Airport tax
|
|
10.8
|
14.1
|
8.7
|
|
TAXES ON DOMESTIC GOODS
|
|
149.2
|
171
|
178.2
|
|
Excise Duty
|
|
36.1
|
38.9
|
57.8
|
|
Petroleum tax
|
|
113.1
|
132.1
|
120.4
|
|
O/W Debt recovery levy
|
|
12.4
|
-
|
-
|
|
TAXES ON INTERNATIONAL TRADE
|
|
369
|
490.3
|
459.2
|
|
Imports
|
|
369
|
490.3
|
449.6
|
|
Import duty
|
|
369
|
490.3
|
449.6
|
|
Exports
|
|
-
|
-
|
9.6
|
|
Cocoa
|
|
-
|
-
|
9.6
|
|
VAT
|
|
574.9
|
693.5
|
638.6
|
|
Domestic
|
|
232.7
|
245.5
|
241.6
|
|
External
|
|
342.2
|
448
|
397
|
|
National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL)
|
|
121.7
|
155.2
|
137.4
|
|
CEPS Collection
|
|
67
|
89.8
|
72.9
|
|
VATS Collection
|
|
43.6
|
42
|
54.4
|
|
SSNIT Contribution
|
|
11.1
|
23.4
|
10.1
|
|
OTHER REVENUE MEASURES
|
|
47.4
|
28.8
|
37.2
|
|
Mobile Phone Tax on Air Time
|
|
47.4
|
28.8
|
37.2
|
|
Import Exemptions
|
|
214
|
129.2
|
72.2
|
|
TAX REVENUE
|
|
2,436.30
|
3,133.50
|
2,791.20
|
|
NON-TAX REVENUE
|
|
233.5
|
405.8
|
513.1
|
|
Logdement
|
|
70
|
242.3
|
243.9
|
|
Fees & Charges
|
|
70
|
75.3
|
66.7
|
|
Fines, Penalties & Forfeitures
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Dividend/Interest & profits from Oil
|
|
-
|
167
|
144.5
|
|
Sale of goods and services
|
|
-
|
-
|
14.3
|
|
Retention
|
|
163.5
|
163.5
|
269.3
|
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
|
2,669.80
|
3,539.20
|
3,304.30
|
|
GRANTS
|
|
208.7
|
328.2
|
371.9
|
|
Project grants
|
|
97.7
|
130.2
|
174.7
|
|
Programme grants
|
|
61.8
|
66.6
|
121.5
|
|
HIPC assistance (multilaterals)
|
|
24.6
|
42.6
|
45.8
|
|
Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI)
|
|
24.6
|
88.8
|
29.9
|
|
African Development Bank
|
|
-
|
-
|
15.1
|
|
TOTAL REVENUE & GRANTS
|
2,878.50
|
3,867.40
|
3,676.20
|
2.2 Expenditure Outturn (Broad Coverage)
Total expenditure and net lending fell below the budget target by more than 10 percent mainly as a result of low disbursement of project loans and grants.
Government expenditure and net lending amounted to GH¢4,398.5 million by end June 2012 compared with a target of GH¢4,936.2 million. This comprised recurrent expenditure of GH¢3,655.8 million and capital expenditure of GH¢742.6 million. Of the total recurrent expenditures, non-interest payments accounted for 83.3 percent, driven mainly by personnel emoluments and transfers. Together, personnel emoluments and transfers constituted 84.3 percent and 72.5 percent of the non-interest
|
|
Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012
|
3
|
|
|
expenditure and domestic revenues respectively. On a year-on-year basis, recurrent expenditure grew by 50.6 percent. Payment for goods and services as well as transfer payments fell below their respective budget targets by 23.5 percent and 5.1 percent.
Despite the international crude price movements and cedi depreciation in the first half year, domestic fuel prices remained unchanged leading to higher subsidies. As at May 2012, domestic pump prices were about 15 percent below their cost-recovery level which translated into monthly subsidies of about GH¢60 million. With subsequent decline in oil prices on the international markets in June, the domestic pump price cost-recovery gap narrowed to 10 percent equivalent to monthly subsidies of about GH¢45 million. These developments contributed significantly to the build-up in non-interest expenditure.
Total capital expenditure for the review period was GH¢742.6 million compared to the budget target of GH¢769 million. Domestically-financed capital expenditure was GH¢396.5 million, 37.1 percent below the budget target. This outlay represents a year-on-year decline by 3.5 percent. Foreign-financed capital expenditure was GH¢346.1 million, representing 39.3 percent of the programmed target. The shortfall was due to low disbursements of project loans and grants despite recording an annual growth of 21.2 percent. Statutory payments in respect of Education Trust Fund, Road Fund and District Assembly Common Fund were GH¢54.2 million, GH¢60.5 million and GH¢1.5 million respectively.
Table 3: Total Expenditure
|
Millions of Ghana Cedis
|
2011
|
2012
|
2012
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAN-JUN
|
JAN-JUN
|
JAN-JUN
|
|
|
|
|
OUTLAY
|
OUTLAY
|
BUDGET
|
|
RECURRENT
|
2,426.90
|
3,655.80
|
3,424.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expenditure
|
2,007.30
|
3,044.10
|
2,854.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal Emoluments
|
1,056.30
|
1,671.20
|
1,502.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goods & Services
|
203.8
|
179.4
|
234.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfers
|
667.5
|
896.2
|
852.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pensions
|
82.4
|
100.9
|
62.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gratuities
|
23.7
|
27.2
|
29.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Social Security
|
64.9
|
105.1
|
137.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Health Fund (NHF)
|
119
|
283.8
|
187.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Transfers
|
377.5
|
292.7
|
343.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
o/w safety net for deregulation
|
163.5
|
163.5
|
269.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve Fund
|
79.7
|
297.3
|
265.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Payments
|
419.6
|
611.8
|
570.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Domestic
|
312.4
|
437.7
|
415.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest External
|
107.2
|
174
|
154.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL
|
696.65
|
742.64
|
1,511.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital (domestic financed)
|
411.06
|
396.51
|
630.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development
|
411.06
|
297.92
|
540.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education Trust fund
|
96.3
|
54.2
|
123.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road Fund
|
54.3
|
60.5
|
45.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum related fund
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
District Assembly Common Fund
|
209.1
|
-
|
194.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Cash Expenditure
|
49.9
|
181.6
|
174.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trf to GNPC from oil revenue
|
-
|
98.6
|
90.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital (foreign financed)
|
285.6
|
346.1
|
880.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EXPENDITURE & NET LENDING
|
3,123.56
|
4,398.46
|
4,936.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012
|
4
|
|
|
2.3 Budget Balance and Financing (Broad Coverage)
The fiscal deficit for the first half of 2012 was equivalent to 3.9 percent of GDP, against a budget target of 3.6 percent, and 0.3 percent of GDP recorded for the corresponding period in 2011.
Developments in the period under review resulted in an overall budget deficit on cash basis including divestiture and discrepancy of GH¢2,739.6 million (3.9% of GDP) compared with GH¢2,488.1 million (3.6% of GDP) registered for the corresponding period in 2011. In all, 97.5 percent of the budget deficit was financed from domestic sources mainly through the issuance of domestic bonds and bills, while the rest was of the deficit was funded from foreign sources. By end June, net domestic financing amounted to GH¢2,671.3 million, and was 40.4 percent in excess of the programmed target of GH¢2,361.1 million.
Table 4: Budget Balance and Financing
|
Millions of Ghana Cedis
|
2011
|
2012
|
2012
|
|
|
|
|
JAN-JUN
|
JAN-JUN
|
JAN-JUN
|
|
|
|
OUTTURN
|
OUTTURN
|
BUDGET
|
|
REVENUE
|
2,878.50
|
3,867.40
|
3,676.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAYMENTS
|
3,123.60
|
4,398.50
|
4,936.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL BALANCE (COMMITMENT BASIS)
|
-245
|
-531
|
-1,260.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of GDP
|
-0.43
|
-0.76
|
-1.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROAD ARREARS
|
-8.2
|
-
|
-62.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-ROAD ARREARS
|
-113.9
|
-884.5
|
-556.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VAT REFUND
|
-22.7
|
-34.5
|
-19.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL BALANCE (CASH BASIS)
|
-389.8
|
-1,450.10
|
-1,898.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of GDP
|
-0.69
|
-2.08
|
-2.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISCREPANCY
|
221.3
|
-1,289.50
|
-589.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL BALANCE (INCL. DIVESTITURE)
|
-168.5
|
-2,739.60
|
-2,488.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of GDP
|
-0.3
|
-3.93
|
-3.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING
|
168.5
|
2,739.60
|
2,488.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC (NET)
|
60.1
|
2,671.30
|
1,902.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BANKING SECTOR
|
-325.1
|
1,903.50
|
974.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of Ghana
|
-624.9
|
2,133.90
|
1,257.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit Money Banks
|
299.9
|
-230.5
|
-250.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-BANK SECTOR
|
385.2
|
767.8
|
928.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOREIGN (NET)
|
108.4
|
68.3
|
124.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFLOWS
|
247.7
|
215.9
|
319.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Project Loans
|
187.9
|
215.9
|
245.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Programme Loans
|
59.8
|
-
|
73.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMORTIZATION
|
-163.9
|
-147.6
|
-232.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXCEPTIONAL FINANCING
|
24.6
|
-
|
38.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIPC Relief (Cologne terms)
|
24.6
|
-
|
38.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC REVENUE
|
2,669.80
|
3,539.20
|
3,304.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC EXPENDITURE
|
2,219.70
|
4,764.60
|
4,094.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIMARY BALANCE
|
450.1
|
-1,225.40
|
-789.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS A % GDP
|
0.79
|
-1.76
|
-1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GDP
|
56,828.00
|
69,771.90
|
69,771.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012
|
5
|
|
|
2.4 Analysis of Public Debt
Ghana's total public debt increased from 34.4 percent of GDP in December 2011 to 40 percent of GDP in June 2012.
Domestic debt stock went up by 11.4 percent in the first half of 2012 to GH¢13,508.5 million (19.4% of GDP) from GH¢11,841.1 million (17% of GDP) at the end of December 2011. Of this, 39.6 percent was in short-term instruments (36.8% in Dec. 11), 46.4 percent in medium-term instruments (47.3% in Dec 11), and 14 percent in long-term instruments (15.9% in Dec 11).
The stock of external debt declined marginally by 1.4 percent from US$7,816 million at the end of December 2011 to US$7,704.3 million at the end of June 2012.
Cumulatively, total public debt amounted to GH¢27,942.6 million (40% of GDP) at end-June 2012, compared with GH¢23,959.7 million (34.3% of GDP) recorded for the corresponding period of 2011. Domestic debt constituted 48.3 percent of the total public debt with external debt accounting for 51.7 percent.
Table 5: Total Public Debt (in million Ghana Cedis)
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2012
|
2012
|
2012
|
2012
|
2012
|
|
DECEMBER
|
JANUARY
|
FEBRUARY
|
MARCH
|
APRIL
|
MAY
|
JUNE
|
TOTAL DOMESTIC DEBT (GH¢m)
|
11,841.1
|
12,124.0
|
12,429.7
|
12,712.7
|
12,554.3
|
13,287.1
|
13,508.5
|
SHORT TERM
|
4,353.3
|
4,768.7
|
5,039.9
|
5,218.2
|
5,127.3
|
5,324.2
|
5,349.8
|
MEDIUM-TERM
|
5,601.1
|
5,468.6
|
5,503.1
|
5,607.7
|
5,540.3
|
6,076.1
|
6,272.0
|
LONG-TERM
|
1,886.7
|
1,886.7
|
1,886.7
|
1,886.7
|
1,886.7
|
1,886.7
|
1,886.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOLDINGS OF DOMESTIC DEBT (GH¢m)
|
11,841.1
|
12,124.0
|
12,429.7
|
12,712.7
|
12,554.3
|
13,287.1
|
13,508.5
|
BANKING SYSTEM
|
7,004.6
|
7,194.8
|
7,348.6
|
7,330.4
|
7,146.4
|
7,311.9
|
7,249.0
|
NON-BANK
|
2,568.5
|
2,645.3
|
2,797.8
|
2,903.4
|
2,997.2
|
3,129.6
|
3,404.3
|
FOREIGN SECTOR (Non-Resident)
|
2,268.1
|
2,283.9
|
2,283.4
|
2,478.8
|
2,410.7
|
2,845.6
|
2,855.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EXTERNAL(US$m)
|
7,816.0
|
7,475.4
|
7,561.4
|
7,821.3
|
7,787.4
|
7,553.5
|
7,704.3
|
MULTILATERAL
|
4,441.5
|
3,768.7
|
3,840.5
|
3,802.7
|
4,279.1
|
3,542.1
|
3,638.4
|
BILATERAL
|
2,338.4
|
2,727.0
|
2,692.2
|
2,653.6
|
2,415.9
|
2,629.2
|
2,678.0
|
COMMERCIAL
|
1,036.1
|
979.7
|
1,028.7
|
1,364.9
|
1,092.4
|
1,382.2
|
1,387.9
|
TOTAL EXTERNAL(GH¢m)
|
12,118.6
|
12,315.7
|
12,654.0
|
13,209.2
|
13,262.0
|
12,640.7
|
14,434.1
|
TOTAL PUBLIC DEBT (GH¢m)
|
23,959.7
|
24,439.7
|
25,083.7
|
25,921.8
|
25,816.3
|
25,927.8
|
27,942.6
2.5 Conclusion
In the first half of 2012, government fiscal operations resulted in the overall budget deficit exceeding the programmed target by 10.1 percent while net domestic financing was in excess of the end-June ceiling by 40.4 percent. Looking forward, these developments could pose a threat to the fiscal consolidation process.
|
|
Monetary Policy Report No. 2 Vol.4/2012
|
6
|
|
|
Disclaimer
|
|