Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fiserv's First Data pays $40 million to settle FTC charges it aided merchants' fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:21pm EDT
FTC Presser on Facebook settlement in Washington

By Jonathan Stempel

First Data Merchant Services LLC and a former executive will pay nearly $40.3 million to settle U.S. civil charges they knowingly processed payments and helped launder credit card transactions in four scams that harmed hundreds of thousands of consumers.

The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday First Data, one of the world's largest payment processors, will pay $40 million, while Chi "Vincent" Ko will pay $270,374, with the sums used to provide refunds to consumers.

First Data also agreed to improve its screening of "high-risk" merchant clients, and hire a monitor for three years.

Neither defendant admitted or denied wrongdoing. The settlements require approval by a Manhattan federal judge.

First Data is part of Wisconsin-based Fiserv Inc, which acquired parent First Data Corp for $29.3 billion in stock last July.

First Data "repeatedly looked the other way" from 2012 to 2014 as First Pay Solutions LLC, which Ko founded, opened hundreds of accounts for merchants engaged in fraud, the FTC said.

Ko would open accounts under false names, let merchants process payments through hundreds of shell companies, and provide Wells Fargo & Co with deceptive information to open the accounts, it said.

Three scams were subjects of prior FTC enforcement actions, and the fourth was a subject of a federal criminal prosecution, the agency said.

First Data bought First Pay's merchant accounts and hired most of its staff in May 2015, and hired Ko as vice president of strategic partnerships in January 2017. He is no longer employed there. Wells Fargo was not accused of wrongdoing.

Fiserv said the settlement was in the best interest of First Data, its clients and their customers.

Jim Walden, a lawyer for Ko, said his client denied knowing First Pay had allowed a small number of "rogue independent agents" to sign up dishonest merchants.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FISERV INC. -2.45% 102.48 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -5.75% 23.95 Delayed Quote.-55.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15pSouth Korea State Think Tank Cuts 2020 Growth Outlook
DJ
11:13pBANK INDONESIA : Current Account in Q1/2020 Improved, External Resilience Maintained
PU
11:07pChina stands pat on benchmark rate, signals brief pause in easing efforts
RE
11:03pLEFROY EXPLORATION : Maiden Lucky Strike Resource Estimate
PU
11:03pFINMA GUIDANCE 06/2020 : extension or discontinuation of exemptions due to the COVID-19 crisis
PU
10:59pAsian stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
RE
10:58pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Parliament supports jail for bosses on mine deaths
PU
10:57pChina's industrial economy needs time for recovery - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : British supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over proposed forest law
4MODERNA, INC. : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
5GOLD : Venezuela files claim to force Bank of England to hand over gold

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group