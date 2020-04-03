Log in
Fish & Chips

04/03/2020 | 04:31pm EDT
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooks in : 1 hr
  • Difficulty: Easy

Now you know our secrets use this wisely, with great power comes great responsibility.

Ingredients

  • • 4 fillets of Fish (we use Haddock but Cod, Coley, Pollock are all excellent choices)
  • • 100g Flour
  • • 2 Lemons, halved
  • • 800g Chips, allow for 200 gram per serving (see our homemade recipe)
  • • 3g Sea Salt Maldon
  • • Vegetable/ Sunflower/ Rapeseed oil for Fryer
  • • Mushy minty peas (see our recipe)
  • • Homemade tartare sauce (see our recipe)

Method

  1. Preheat a deep fat fryer to 180c
  2. Flour the fish with flour seasoned with table salt, then knock off the excess flour.
  3. Then put the floured fish into the beer batter
  4. Remove fish from batter and gently place into deep fat fryer being careful to not splash any hot oil.
  5. Deep fry the battered fish in clean oil until golden brown all around
  6. Deep fry the chips until golden brown, then season with Maldon Salt
  7. Heat the Mushy minty peas
  8. Serve up with a lemon and any seasoning you wish
  9. Tartar sauce and mushy minty peas on the side

Disclaimer

The Capital Pub Company plc published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 20:30:02 UTC
