Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Focus on Preventing Fish Products from Deterioration to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/19/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the fish processing equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 181.11 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005445/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of moderate fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on preventing fish products from deterioration has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fish Processing Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Filleting and Skinning Equipment
  • De-heading and Gutting Equipment
  • Grading Equipment
  • Scaling Equipment
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40035

Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fish processing equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Fish Processing Equipment Market Size
  • Fish Processing Equipment Market Trends
  • Fish Processing Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies application of fish processing waste as source of protein as one of the prime reasons driving the fish processing equipment market growth during the next few years.

Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fish processing equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Arenco AB, GEA Group AG, KM Fish Machinery AS, Marel and Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fish processing equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fish processing equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fish processing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fish processing equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fish processing equipment market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Filleting and skinning equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • De-heading and gutting equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Grading equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Scaling equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Expansion of fish processing plants
  • New product launches
  • Application of fish processing waste as source of protein

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arenco AB
  • GEA Group AG
  • KM Fish Machinery AS
  • Marel
  • Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG
  • Optimar AS
  • Pisces Fish Machinery Inc.
  • SEAC AB
  • Skaginn 3X
  • Uni-Food Technic AS

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
