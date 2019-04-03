Fish & Richardson : Hits 1,000 Appearances at the PTAB

BOSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson today became the first firm to mark 1,000 appearances before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) – with 137 more appearances than its closest competitor – according to Lex Machina. Fish's powerhouse Post-Grant Group achieved this impressive milestone by being the most active firm at the PTAB for the past three consecutive years.

Fish represented petitioners and patent owners in 207 proceedings, handling 40 more PTAB cases than its nearest competitor in 2018. Fish was also the most active firm representing petitioners at the PTAB in 2018 with 140 petitions – twice as many as the next firm on the list.

"Analytics reveal that experience counts, especially in specialized practice areas," said Owen Byrd, general counsel for legal analytics firm Lex Machina. "It's rare that one of our practice-specific litigation trends reports lists one law firm among the most active representing clients on both sides of the courtroom. Clients clearly value that breadth of knowledge when selecting outside counsel, especially when it's supplemented with sophisticated use of data-driven insights about PTAB judges, parties and opposing counsel."

"We are honored to be the law firm that companies turn to the most to handle their high stakes PTAB disputes," said Dorothy Whelan, co-chair of Fish's Post-Grant Practice Group. "The PTAB has become a strategic tool in nearly every patent litigation – for both petitioners and patent owners – and no firm is more skilled than Fish at maximizing the impact of post-grant proceedings for the benefit of our clients," added Karl Renner, who co-chairs the Post-Grant Practice Group with Whelan and was the most active attorney at the PTAB in 2018.

Fish offers complete patent prosecution and strategic counseling services, including worldwide patent portfolio management, due diligence, freedom-to-operate investigations, licensing, post-grant proceedings, and appeals. Fish's Patent Group works with companies – ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to newly formed startups – across all industries.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

