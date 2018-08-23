Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FishEye Software, Inc. Beginning New Program Sustaining and Modernizing U.S. Army Missile Defense

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

HUNTSVILLE Ala., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FishEye Software, Inc. is beginning work on a contract to sustain and modernize missile defense and other strategic systems operated by the U.S. Army.

The multi-year contract will begin for critical systems including Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

FishEye will use the company’s expertise in real-time systems to speed delivery of software upgrades across the supported systems to improve them without interrupting critical missions.

Work will be conducted in Huntsville, AL. FishEye will directly employ software engineers in the Huntsville, AL area.

Read Blog Post

ABOUT FISHEYE
FishEye Software, Inc. is a leading provider of real-time system products and software engineering headquartered in the greater Boston, Massachusetts area. Since 1997, the company has been developing, integrating and testing mission-critical and operational software for government and commercial customers in real-time systems, phased-array radars, air-traffic control, missile defense, and command and control.  Real-Time Platform For Machine Data (RTTK) provides real-time predictive analytics for time series data. FishEye Radar Simulator (VREX) simulates complex radar in real-time. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact
John R Crowley Jr
800-513-0881
john.crowley@fisheye.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pLGC CAPITAL : Australian Medical Cannabis LP Little Green Pharma becomes market leader by becoming first Australian company authorized to sell locally-grown and manufactured Medicinal cannabis
AQ
03:31pZTE : Official render for the ZTE Axon 9 Pro is revealed
AQ
03:31pWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä delivers its first engine plus storage hybrid installation enabling Hungary's ALTEO Group to optimize their generation portfolio
AQ
03:31pPRIZE MINING : Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Advances Field Programs in Mexico and British Columbia
AQ
03:31pEFECTE : Niilo Fredrikson will start as CEO on 24 September 2018
AQ
03:31pCOMMANDER RESOURCES : K2 Gold Returns Flume Gold Project, Yukon
AQ
03:31pK2 GOLD : Terminates Option Agreement on Flume Property
AQ
03:31pRenown HIV specialist Dr. Gary Blick Joins Immune Therapeutics Advisory Board
GL
03:31pKratos Selected for Navy’s $980 Million Training Systems IV Multiple Award Contract
GL
03:31pTHREAT STACK : Announces Containerized Agent to Enable Container Deployment at Scale
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : revenue beats on strength in e-commerce, cloud businesses
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
5TESLA : TESLA : bonds investors skeptical about buyout

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.