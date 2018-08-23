FishEye Software, Inc. Beginning New Program Sustaining and Modernizing U.S. Army Missile Defense

HUNTSVILLE Ala., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FishEye Software, Inc. is beginning work on a contract to sustain and modernize missile defense and other strategic systems operated by the U.S. Army.



The multi-year contract will begin for critical systems including Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

FishEye will use the company’s expertise in real-time systems to speed delivery of software upgrades across the supported systems to improve them without interrupting critical missions.

Work will be conducted in Huntsville, AL. FishEye will directly employ software engineers in the Huntsville, AL area.

