Fishbowl :’s Boxstorm Ultimate Receives Shopify and Shippo Integration

Fishbowl®
announced new Shopify shopping cart and Shippo shipping integration in
its Boxstorm®
Ultimate™ online inventory management solution available to
customers this Friday at no additional price.
Boxstorm Ultimate is an online inventory management solution that
integrates with QuickBooks Online and provides growing companies with
advanced automation to help run their businesses.
“These integrations enhance the ability of Boxstorm Ultimate to provide
additional functionality for our customers’ inventory management
processes,” said Brandon Phillips, Boxstorm marketing director. “It’s
all about saving time and costs by automating and eliminating many of
the time-consuming manual activities businesses use currently.”
With Shopify integrated within Boxstorm Ultimate, businesses can receive
orders on their website that are then automatically entered into
Boxstorm and inventory updated. This helps eliminate human error related
to manual and repeated order entry and inventory tracking.
Shippo provides online shipping integration within Boxstorm Ultimate to
prepare shipping labels for a number of different carriers and
automatically includes shipping cost and tracking numbers within
Boxstorm.
Since Boxstorm Ultimate is already integrated with QuickBooks Online,
the Shopify and Shippo integration helps ease billing and accounting
processes.
The Shopify and Shippo integration within Boxstorm Ultimate increases
automation functionality as businesses grow and streamline their
operations. Boxstorm Ultimate also includes a previous integration of
Stripe – to provide payment processing automation. All integrations
become automatically available online to Boxstorm Ultimate customers and
users:
-
Shopify – Adds shopping cart integration to the Boxstorm
Ultimate inventory management system and is integrated with QuickBooks
Online. Shopify is an e-commerce selling platform.
-
Shippo – Shippo was recently integrated within Boxstorm
Ultimate and provides integration for shipping labels from a number of
different carriers including UPS, USPS and FedEx, and automatic
importing of shipping costs and tracking numbers into Boxstorm, which
can then go to QuickBooks Online integrated with Boxstorm. Shippo is
the #1 cloud-based shipping software.
-
Stripe – Already available within Boxstorm Ultimate, Stripe
provides payment processing automation. Stripe allows businesses to
receive payments over the Internet and integrates with QuickBooks
Online.
Boxstorm – a Fishbowl solution – includes four online inventory
management versions to best suit the growing needs of business owners.
Beginning with Boxstorm Forever Free, each version is progressively more
advanced to provide a gradual upgrade path to further automate business
processes for greater efficiency, all at a pace and cost ideally suited
for their individual growth and financial situations:
-
Boxstorm® Forever Free™ – the first
free online inventory management solution that integrates with
QuickBooks Online to help small to medium size business automate their
inventory management and eliminate manual processes. It is always free
with no limitations for up to five users.
-
Boxstorm® Basic™ – adds sales process
automation.
-
Boxstorm® Premium™ – extends
Boxstorm’s automation with the addition of purchasing and payment
capabilities.
-
Boxstorm® Ultimate™ – continues to
expand functionality with advanced automation to help run the entire
business.
Boxstorm Forever Free and Boxstorm Ultimate along with Boxstorm’s other
versions are available immediately, at www.boxstorm.com.
About Fishbowl and Boxstorm
Boxstorm Forever Free – a Fishbowl Solution – offers the first free
online inventory management solution that integrates with QuickBooks
Online for small to medium businesses. Boxstorm Forever Free helps
eliminate manual processes and spreadsheets for inventory management.
Boxstorm also comes in other more advanced versions as needed to
continue automating processes for a business. www.boxstorm.com.
Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1 requested desktop
manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, and it
is also a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises
looking to track assets. www.fishbowlinventory.com
