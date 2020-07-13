Log in
Fisher Phillips Joins Forces with Blue J Legal to Bring Artificial Intelligence Initiative to the United States

07/13/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Innovative Partnership Applies Cutting-Edge Predictive Technology to Employment Litigation

Fisher Phillips, one of the country’s preeminent labor and employment law firms representing employers, and Blue J Legal, the leading provider of AI-backed legal predictions, announced today an innovative partnership to apply cutting-edge predictive technology to employment litigation in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005362/en/

Blue J is the first AI-powered technology platform that predicts labor and employment case outcomes based on fact patterns as well as relevant precedent. The proprietary technology predicts outcomes with 90% accuracy, and Fisher Phillips will use this information as a powerful tool in planning litigation strategies in defense of employers facing lawsuits. Fisher Phillips will work closely with Blue J’s team of researchers, data scientists and AI experts to develop applications to arm its legal teams with data-backed insights to achieve the best possible outcome in each individual case.

“Blue J’s technology has a proven track record of predicting judicial outcomes in employment matters in Canada by applying AI to the facts at issue in each case, and I am eager to join in an exclusive partnership to bring this revolutionary technology to the US,” said Evan Shenkman, Fisher Phillips’ Senior Director of Knowledge Management. “Applying this tool to our clients’ factual scenarios will result in even greater accuracy, greater predictability, and greater attorney efficiency, at a time when accuracy and cost-consciousness are paramount.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fisher Phillips,” said Benjamin Alarie, Blue J’s co-founder and CEO. “We see this as the start of a long and prolific relationship. The partnership combines the deep and proven expertise of the Fisher Phillips team and Blue J’s proprietary predictive methodology. This marks an important step forward to our mission of bringing absolute clarity to the law.”

“Our partnership with Blue J continues the firm’s deep commitment to knowledge management, technology, and innovation,” said Roger Quillen Chairman and Managing Partner of Fisher Phillips. “Our firm is always thinking of innovative ways to provide clients with even better outcomes, value, and predictability, and this relationship hits all those marks. We are excited to work with the Blue J team to bring their already strong Canadian product to the United States.”

About Fisher Phillips (www.fisherphillips.com)

Fisher Phillips is a national labor and employment law firm serving employers. The firm is committed to providing the highest level of client service for every matter it handles. Fisher Phillips has more than 400 attorneys in over 35 offices.

About Blue J (www.bluej.com)

Blue J uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to make the law more transparent and accessible. The company's technology saves users hours of time and offers confident answers in challenging circumstances. While the company's initial focus is on tax and employment law, the technology is versatile and is being extended to cover other areas of law in the U.S., Canada, and around the world.


© Business Wire 2020
