06/05/2020 | 05:21am EDT

Fishery production increased by 33.1% in 2019

Fishery production increased by 33.1% in 2019 with respect to the previous year and occured as 836 thousand 524 tonnes. The total fishery production was composed of catched sea fish by 44.8%, catched other sea products by 6.8%, catched inland water products by 3.8% and aquaculture products by 44.6%.

In 2019, capture of fishery products increased by 47.5%, aquaculture increased by 18.7%

While the production made by capture was 463 thousand 168 tonnes, aquaculture production occurred as 373 thousand 356 tonnes. The capture of marine production increased by 52%, capture of inland water production increased by 4.8% with respect to the previous year.

Fishery production, 2010-2019


(Thousand tonnes)

When examined the distribution of sea fish, the highest amount of fish is anchovy with 262 thousand 544 tonnes. Sprat with 38 thousand 78 tonnes and pilchard with 19 thousand 119 tonnes followed the anchovy.

Captured sea fish, 2010-2019

(Thousand tonnes)

In 2019, per capita average consumption of fishery products increased by 2%

Per capita average consumption of fishery products was 6.14 kg in 2018 and occurred as 6.26 kg with increasing by 2% in 2019.

Per capita average consumption of fishery products, 2017-2019
(Kg)

The next release on this subject will be on June, 2021.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 09:20:01 UTC
