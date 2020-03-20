Fiske Family Foundation : Donates $50,000 to the Poway Unified School District Foundation to Support Nutrition Needs and Distance Learning for Students During COVID-19 Public Health Orders

Donation Intended to Support PUSD Families and Students with Greatest Need

Today, the Fiske Family Foundation announced it has donated $50,000 to the Poway Unified School District Foundation to support immediate and unforeseen nutrition and distance learning needs. In the wake of the devastating pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, known as COVID – 19, the PUSD Foundation and the Fiske Family Foundation have created a partnership to provide relief to PUSD families and students in greatest need.

Given the massive service, healthcare and education operations being halted or indefinitely suspended due to COVID – 19 concerns, public health orders, while prudent, will have the greatest impact on lower income and marginalized communities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Health have issued healthcare regulations and guidelines that have led to the cancellation or postponement of on-campus public education. As a result, Poway Unified School District and the PUSD Foundation are working to provide distance learning options to more than 36,000 PUSD students. On an average day, 8,391 students rely on district food services for breakfast or lunch. As a result, access to resources is an immediate need in order to continue to support the daily needs of students.

“According to the United States Department of Agriculture, across America, more than 30 million students participate in free or reduced-price lunch and more than 14 million participate in free or reduced-price breakfast under the School Breakfast Program during the school year,” said John Fiske, Founder of the Fiske Family Foundation. “With my wife, Courtney, we established the Fiske Family Foundation last year to provide opportunity and access to public education and recreation for all. In light of the urgent need to support PUSD children and their families in our community we are grateful for the opportunity to provide support. While we do not know how long our country will endure this hardship, it is our hope that others will do what they can to see families and children through this difficult time.” John Fiske is a PUSD alum, having attended Sundance Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle, and Mt. Carmel High Schools.

“The $50,000 from our generous new partner, the Fiske Family Foundation, will go a long way to bridge the gap for our families and students who are in the greatest need and impacted by the necessary closure of our school campuses,” said Kathleen Porter, Executive Director of the PUSD Foundation. “PUSD is currently scheduled to remain closed through Friday, April 3, 2020, and our staff and administration are working around the clock to prepare teachers and students for distance learning. However, food and equipment will be one of our greatest needs during this pandemic, and we are ever-grateful to John and Courtney for their generous support.”

The funds made possible by the Fiske Family Foundation may include continued meal service or technology, equipment, and resources for distance education, such as internet access, laptops, or other items helpful to the continued education during these unprecedented times. This intention of the gift is to help the PUSD Foundation guide these specific funds directly to those families with the greatest need now.

About the PUSD Foundation

The mission of the PUSD Foundation is to provide funding, resources, support, and opportunities for District activities and programs in order to expand and enrich the educational experiences of our students. The Poway Unified School District Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Foundation provides financial resources to support K-12 programs. The PUSD Foundation is focusing its efforts on support in the following areas: S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Skills for all students; College and Career Readiness; Rigor, Relevance and Relationships. We rely on your support to maintain our standard of excellence in all we do to provide opportunities for the success of our students. For more information about PUSD and the PUSD Foundation please visit our website.

About Fiske Family Foundation

John and Courtney Fiske share a passion for public education and recreation as great equalizers of opportunity for all regardless of background. For John and Courtney, supporting public education and public recreation means supporting healthy communities, including vulnerable and disadvantaged members of those communities. Where public education and recreation have come under attack in recent years due to budget cuts, special interests diverting necessary funds, and over-politicized processes, John and Courtney believe able community members should step up to help when possible. John and Courtney Fiske founded the Fiske Family Foundation to focus concentrating on public education and recreation opportunities for all. John is a PUSD alum, having grown up in Rancho Penasquitos, and they reside in San Diego with their family. For more information visit our website.

