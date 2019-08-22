Log in
FitXR: VR Fitness Game BoxVR Now Available for PlayStation® VR in Japan

08/22/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Best-Selling Boxing-Inspired Workout Title Launched Today in the PlayStation Store in Japan

FitXR, a pioneer in VR fitness games, today launched BoxVR its award-winning, boxing-inspired workout game for PlayStation® VR (PSVR) in Japan. Already a hit on the PlayStation Store in North American and Europe and on Steam and Oculus, BoxVR is now available to download in the PlayStation Store in Japan and is priced at 3200 yen; the official launch trailer can be found here.

Described as “Guitar Hero meets studio boxing workout,” BoxVR places the player in a virtual gym, with the goal of throwing, dodging and deflecting an array of punches, parries, and other moves set to music. Scoring is based on finesse and timing, as well as intensity of movements, rather than sheer strength.

Unlike fitness games of the past, BoxVR was designed in partnership with a team of professional fitness instructors boasting more than fifty years of combined experience, and features a wide range of choreographed, rhythm-based workout routines at increasingly challenging levels. It also tracks calories burned and other aspects of performance by session, day, week, etc.

“I’ve worked on a lot of games over the past 20 years, from Batman Arkham Asylum to LittleBigPlanet, and BoxVR has been the most rewarding to design and build,” said Mark Stephenson, Head of Game Design at FitXR. “For PSVR we’ve tripled down on one of the big reasons BoxVR has been such a hit with Steam and Oculus users: the breadth and depth of content, enabling players of all kinds to mix and match songs and routines to suit their specific tastes and workout intensities.”

Primary features and content in the PSVR version of BoxVR include:

  • 50+ New Music Tracks have been added, bringing the total at launch to 110. Ranging from Hip-Hop to Disco, the music tracks are designed to synch with BoxVR’s dozens of choreographed routines.
  • 11 New Choreographed Routines brings the current total to 45 – all scripted by FitXR’s team of personal trainer consultants – and covers all category of user from couch potato to triathlete.
  • New Trophy System (including Platinum Trophy) tracks user progress and celebrates various milestones (calories burned, punches thrown, etc.).
  • New MyWorkouts Feature allows players to build custom playlists from among the 110 available tracks. Combined with the extensive library of routines, players can create an almost infinite variety of unique workouts.
  • New UI and Environments add polish and pizzazz before, during and after workouts.

“Music is the driving force of studio fitness, and BoxVR has an incredible range of tracks,” said Ianthe Mellors, a veteran fitness instructor who helped design and choreograph many of the routines in the game. “Music gets you into the gym physically, into the workout mentally, and most importantly it keeps you going longer.”

BoxVR has been a best-seller in the Oculus, Steam and PlayStation (USA & EU) stores since launching earlier this year, attracting more than 80,000 paying users. BoxVR customers’ workouts average 27 minutes per session – and collectively, BoxVR users have already burned over 100 million calories.

About FitXR
FitXR is breaking new ground in virtual fitness, helping to define the category with award-winning games and services for all popular VR, AR and MR platforms as they become available. The company’s first app, BoxVR, has won multiple awards and been described as “Guitar Hero crossed with a studio boxing workout.” FitXR is building a suite of pro-quality fitness games to give anyone, anywhere the precise workout experience they want, whenever they want it.

PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
