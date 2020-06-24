Fitapelli Kurta: Investor Sues Financial Advisor Who Marketed Investments Touted as ‘COVID-19 Killer' to Trump Rally Participants

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitapelli Kurta , a New York City based law firm, recently filed an arbitration in Arizona before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, against Honor, Townsend & Kent, Inc. related to Janie Garza Clark’s marketing of investments in companies that purported to manufacture and sell proprietary air purification technology. This was the same technology that was touted by a church pastor in Arizona on June 23, 2020 to assure participants at a rally for President Donald Trump that the event was safe as the technology would kill “99.9 percent of Covid within 10 minutes.” The claims were quickly withdrawn by the Church after the obviously false statements were universally dismissed by the medical community.



The arbitration filing alleged that Janie Garza Clark a Scottsdale, Arizona based financial advisor recommended investments in companies that purported to develop proprietary air purification technology. Janie Garza Clark, the complaint alleges, also recommended that her client make multiple personal loans to Tim Bender, the company’s chief executive who recently told the New York Times that his technology would “absolutely not” enable large crowds to gather without the risk of catching COVID-19.

This case exposes two common ploys that the law firm of Fitapelli Kurta often find in securities fraud cases. The first ploy, commonly called an affinity scam, involves exploiting members of the same identifiable group (i.e. people of the same religion or ethnicity). The second ploy is using current events, such as the COVID pandemic, to market “trendy” investments. Investors should be skeptical of both these ploys, which Fitapelli Kurta allege may have occurred in this case.

If you would like more information about this matter please contact Jonathan Kurta, a partner of Fitapelli Kurta at 212-658-1502. Fitapelli Kurta is specifically interested in speaking to any other investors who invested in these companies based on recommendations from Janie Garza Clark or other investment advisors from Clarke & Associates Financial Services, PLLC.

Jonathan Kurta, Esq.

FITAPELLI | KURTA

28 Liberty Street, 30th Floor

New York, New York 10005

Direct Phone: 212-658-1502

Direct Fax: 855-348-2735

jkurta@fkesq.com

www.fkesq.com

