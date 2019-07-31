Fitbit : 2Q19 Earnings Presentation ( PDF 1.84 MB ) 0 07/31/2019 | 07:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q2 EARNINGS DECK July 2019 ©2019 Fitbit, Inc. All rights reserved. Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our outlook for the third quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 and all underlying assumptions; expected growth in our Fitbit Health Solutions channel and revenue; trends in revenue, devices sold, device mix, average selling price, active users, non-GAAP net loss per share, capital expenditures, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate, stock-based compensation expense, basic/diluted share count, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, free cash flow, promotional activity, E&O costs and returns; and all other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including: the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including competition from much larger technology companies; our ability to anticipate and satisfy consumer preferences in a timely and cost- effective manner; our ability to successfully develop, timely introduce, and achieve retail and customer acceptance of new products and services, or enhance existing products and services, including software and subscription services; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand and adequately manage our inventory; our ability to ship products on the timelines we anticipate and avoid unexpected delays; our ability to detect, prevent or fix quality issues in our products and services; our ability to attract and retain employees; our reliance on third-party suppliers, contract manufacturers, and logistics providers and our limited control over such parties; delays in procuring components and product from third parties or their suppliers; the ability of third parties to successfully manufacture and ship quality products in a timely manner; seasonality of demand; the concentrated nature of our retailer and distributor base; product liability issues, security breaches or other defects that may adversely affect product performance and overall market acceptance of our products and services; our ability to integrate acquired technologies and employees of acquired businesses into our operations, particularly in new geographies; warranty claims; the relatively new and unproven market for trackers and wearable devices; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; litigation and related costs; the impact of privacy and data security laws; changes in tax laws; the impact of tariffs; and other general market, political, economic and business conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2018 and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fitbit.comand on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website at www.sec.gov. Once filed with the SEC, additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2019. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. This presentation also includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the appendix. Trademarks: Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list.Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2 Fitbit's Vision: To Make Everyone in the World Healthier. 3 Focus on Outcomes Wellness Health and Conditions Manage Weight Diabetes Get More Active & Fit Heart Health Sleep Better Sleep Apnea Reduce Stress Mental Health Across All Ages 4 Financial Highlights Revenue grew 5% y/y to $314 million, non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.14).

non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.14). Devices sold increased 31% y/y. Average selling price declined 19% y/y to $86 per device due to the introduction of more affordable devices.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(31) million.

Non-GAAP gross margin decreased 530 basis points y/y to 35.6% driven by lower warranty benefit and reduction in average selling price, partially offset by improved yield loss and efficiencies.

gross margin decreased 530 basis points y/y to 35.6% driven by lower warranty benefit and reduction in average selling price, partially offset by improved yield loss and efficiencies. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 18% y/y to $160 million.

operating expenses decreased 18% y/y to $160 million. $565 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on the balance sheet as of the quarter end. 5 Business Highlights Tracker revenue increased 51% y/y and grew to 59% of total revenue.

Smartwatch revenue decreased 27% y/y and declined to 38% of total revenue driven by weaker than expected Versa Lite sales.

41% of activations came from repeat users in Q2. Of the repeat users, 53% came from users who were previously inactive for 90 days or more.

New products introduced in the last 12 months represented 68% of revenue vs. 59% a year ago.

Fitbit Health Solutions (FHS) revenue grew 16% to $24 million in Q2 and was $54 million in H1'19. On-track to deliver ~$100M FY19 revenue goal.

On-track to deliver ~$100M FY19 revenue goal. Sales from Fitbit.com, our direct channel, was $33 million. 6 Revenue Trends • • • Revenue up 5% y/y. Devices sold up 31% y/y. New products introduced in the last 12 months represented 68% of revenue in Q2'19. $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 Chart Title $571 0.2 0.15 10% 0.1 $394 5% 0.05 $299 0% 0% $272 $314 0 -0.05 -0.1 -15% -0.15 -0.2 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Revenue Revenue Growth y/y ($ in millions) 7 Growing Devices Sold Year-over-Year Q2'19 total devices sold grew 31% y/y.

ASP declined 19% to $86 driven by the introduction of more affordable devices. 36% 43% 31% 49% 43% 39% 56% -2% 3% 57% 57% 61% 51% 44% -20% 0% Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 % Tracker % Smartwatch Growth in Devices Sold y/y 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0 -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 (Columns as a % of total revenue) 8 Fitbit Health Services On-Track to ~$100M Revenue • • FHS revenue grew 16% to $24 million, driven by strength overseas. Delivered $54 million in revenue in H1'19. FHS revenue on-track to FY19 revenue goal of ~$100 million. Fitbit Health Services Global Revenue ($M) $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 $100.0 $80.6 $74.4 2017 2018 2019 Forecast 9 Revenue Quarterly Revenue 350 5% Q2 2019 revenue was up 5% y/y • Smartwatch revenue was 38% of total revenue 5% down from 54% a year ago. $299.3 300 250 Axis Title 200 150 100 $313.6 5% • International revenue grew 14% y/y to $133 4% million. 4% -EMEA grew 33% y/y to $88 million. 3% 3% -APAC declined 26% y/y to $26 million. 2% -Americas excl. U.S. grew 21% y/y to $19 million. 1%2% • U.S. revenue declined 1% y/y to $181 million. 1% • FHS revenue grew 16% y/y to $24 million, or 7% of 0% revenue. Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Axis Title ($ in millions) •Accessory and non-device revenue represented 3% of revenue. 10 Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Opex Non-GAAP Gross Margin Non-GAAP Opex 200$193.7 40.9% -530 bpts 35.6% -18% $159.6 150 100 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Gross margin decreased by 530 bpts y/y:

Due to NPI lower gross margin. Prior year included one-time warranty benefits.

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Achieved 18% reduction:

lower employee costs (125 decrease in headcount y/y), lower prototype expenses and consulting costs. lower POP, media spend, and customer support consulting spend with lower cost per case. lower legal fees.

Reflects effort to drive efficiency and redeployment of capital to grow FHS and consumer non-device revenue. ($ in millions) 11 Non-GAAP Opex Detail R&D 0% S&M 0% G&A $100 $96.5 $100 $100 $72.0 -18% -5% -17% $79.7 -5% -18% $75 $75 $75 $59.0 $50 -10% -10% $50 $50 $25.3 $20.8 $25 $25 $25 -15% -15% $0 -20% -20% $0 $0 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 • Lower employee costs. • Lower POP. • Lower employee costs. • Lower prototype expenses • Lower CS consulting spend. • Lower legal fees. and consulting spend. • Lower media spend. 0% -5% -10% -15% -20% ($ in millions) 12 Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Summary ($ inMillions) Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities $580.5 $623.3 $723.4 $644.2 $564.9 Accounts Receivables $242.0 $326.0 $414.2 $250.6 $258.6 Days Sales Outstanding 70 72 70 64 65 Inventory $140.4 $195.1 $124.9 $174.5 $163.2 Inventory Turns 5.0 5.6 8.9 4.8 4.9 Accounts Payable $156.0 $233.0 $251.7 $165.5 $157.2 Capital Expenditures (capex) $15.9 $11.7 $12.7 $6.1 $4.7 Capex as % of Revenue 5.3% 3.0% 2.2% 2.2% 1.5% Free Cash Flow excl. Tax Refund ($83.3) ($25.1) $95.6 ($73.7) ($81.2) Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities is at $565 million, down $79 million sequentially.

Change in working capital consumed $54 million, driven by decreases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

Free Cash Flow of $(81) million, negatively impacted by linearity of sales in Q2'19. Q3'19 Guidance LowGuidanceHigh Revenue $335M $355M y/y decline -15% -10% Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.11) $(0.09) Capex as a % of revenue 5% Adjusted EBITDA $(27M) $(19M) Non-GAAP effective tax rate ~25% Stock-based compensation expense ~$19M Basic share count ~260M Guidance Context: Expect an increase in devices sold y/y driven by smartwatch growth and a decline in average selling price y/y.

Expect non-GAAP gross margin to trend lower from

Q2'19.

non-GAAP gross margin to trend lower from Q2'19. Non-GAAP effective tax rate driven by geography of revenue, tax credits. Expect quarterly volatility. 14 FY'19 Guidance Low High Revenue $1,430M $1,480M y/y growth -5% -2% Non-GAAP Opex $640M Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.38) $(0.31) Capex as a % of revenue 3% Adjusted EBITDA $(85M) $(60M) Free Cash Flow $(150M) $(120M) Non-GAAP effective tax rate ~25% Stock-based compensation expense ~$80M Basic share count ~260M Guidance Context: Expect revenue to decline to a range of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion.

Expect to grow devices sold in 2019, but ASP to decline y/y driven by the introduction of more affordable devices.

Expect non-GAAP gross margin to be ~35%, a decline y/y due to decrease in revenue, higher returns, higher promotions and higher E&O costs.

non-GAAP gross margin to be ~35%, a decline y/y due to decrease in revenue, higher returns, higher promotions and higher E&O costs. Expect to grow community of active users.

Expect FHS revenue to be ~$100 million.

Expect to reduce non-GAAP Opex by 9% y/y to ~$640 million.

non-GAAP Opex by 9% y/y to ~$640 million. Expect full-yearnon-GAAP effective tax rate to be volatile driven by geographic mix of revenue, tax credits, and our shift to profitability. 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we may use the following non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, effective non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic/diluted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, specifically stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of equity investment, interest income, net, and the related income tax effects of the aforementioned exclusions, that may be recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Our adjustments to our non-GAAP financial measures previously included the exclusion of litigation expense related to matters with Aliphcom, Inc. d/b/a Jawbone. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and tax effects associated with these items. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain, out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. 16 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation The following are explanations of the adjustments that are reflected in one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity awards granted primarily to our employees. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non- GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

compensation expense relates to equity awards granted primarily to our employees. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non- GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. Restructuring costs primarily included severance-related costs. We believe that excluding this expense provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.

severance-related costs. We believe that excluding this expense provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in our industry. Litigation expense relates to legal costs incurred due to litigation with Jawbone. We exclude these expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and because of the singular nature of the claims underlying the Jawbone litigation matters.

Amortization of intangible assets relates to our acquisition of FitStar, Pebble, Vector and Twine Health. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring and valuation allowance in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income (loss).

non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring and valuation allowance in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income (loss). We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for purchase of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in our business and strengthening the balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. 17 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Month Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 108,214 $ 119,015 $ 197,667 $ 233,138 Stock-based compensation expense 1,521 2,032 2,951 3,130 Impact of restructuring - - 190 - Intangible assets amortization 1,853 1,516 3,707 3,032 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 111,588 $ 122,563 $ 204,515 $ 239,300 Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue: GAAP gross margin 34.5% 39.8% 33.8% 42.6% Stock-based compensation expense 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.6 Impact of restructuring - - - - Intangible assets amortization 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6 Non-GAAP gross margin 35.6 40.9 34.9 43.7 18 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-GAAP research and development: GAAP research and development $ 70,919 $ 87,047 $ 147,958 $ 176,383 Stock-based compensation expense (11,892) (15,090) (23,880) (29,762) Impact of restructuring - - (1,550) - Non-GAAP research and development $ 59,027 $ 71,957 $ 122,528 $ 146,621 Non-GAAP sales and marketing: GAAP sales and marketing $ 83,060 $ 100,845 $ 151,676 $ 172,897 Stock-based compensation expense (3,175) (3,911) (6,313) (7,358) Impact of restructuring - - (589) - Intangible assets amortization (136) (470.0) (271) (630.0) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 79,749 $ 96,464 $ 144,503 $ 164,909 Non-GAAP general and administrative: GAAP general and administrative $ 24,865 $ 30,211 $ 51,557 $ 66,299 Stock-based compensation expense (3,959) (4,824) (7,947) (9,249) Litigation expense - - - (765) Impact of restructuring - - (129) - Intangible assets amortization (72) (71) (143) (143) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 20,834 $ 25,316 $ 43,338 $ 56,142 19 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 178,844 $ 218,103 $ 351,191 $ 415,579 Stock-based compensation expense (19,026) (23,825) (38,140) (46,369) Litigation expense - - - (765) Impact of restructuring - - (2,268) - Intangible assets amortization (208) (541) (414) (773) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 159,610 $ 193,737 $ 310,369 $ 367,672 20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-GAAP operating loss before income taxes: GAAP operating loss $ (70,630) $ (99,088) $ (153,524) $ (182,441) Stock-based compensation expense 20,547 25,857 41,091 49,498 Litigation expense - - - 765 Impact of restructuring - - 2,458 - Intangible assets amortization 2,061 2,057 4,121 3,805 Non-GAAP operating loss (48,022) (71,174) (105,854) (128,373) Interest income, net 2,622 2,177 6,088 3,527 Other income, net 461 2,258 1,734 2,775 Non-GAAP operating loss and loss before income taxes $ (44,939) $ (66,739) $ (98,032) $ (122,071) 21 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-GAAP net loss and net loss per share: Net loss $ (68,518) $ (118,268) $ (147,983) $ (199,145) Stock-based compensation expense 20,547 25,857 41,091 49,498 Litigation expense - - - 765 Impact of restructuring - - 2,458 - Intangible assets amortization 2,061 2,057 4,121 3,805 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 10,139 36,121 26,474 49,888 Non-GAAP net loss $ (35,771) $ (54,233) $ (73,839) $ (95,189) GAAP diluted shares 256,160 242,898 254,659 241,227 Other dilutive equity awards - - - - Non-GAAP diluted shares 256,160 242,898 254,659 241,227 Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.14) $ (0.22) $ (0.29) $ (0.39) 22 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Free cash flow: Net cash used in operating activities $ (76,423) $ (67,375) $ (144,076) $ (57,217) Purchases of property and equipment (4,731) (15,908) (10,827) (28,524) Non-GAAP Free cash flow $ (81,154) $ (83,283) $ (154,903) $ (85,741) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (475) $ 12,193 $ 10,123 $ 43,363 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1,314 $ 4,938 $ (4,774) $ 4 23 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (68,518) $ (118,268) $ (147,983) $ (199,145) Stock-based compensation expense 20,547 25,857 41,091 49,498 Litigation expense - - - 765 Impact of restructuring - - 2,458 - Depreciation and intangible assets amortization 18,792 15,173 34,225 27,377 Interest income, net (2,622) (2,177) (6,088) (3,527) Income tax expense 971 23,615 2,281 23,006 Adjusted EBITDA $ (30,830) $ (55,800) $ (74,016) $ (102,026) 24 THANK YOU Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Fitbit Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:59:09 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 08:01p Brazil's Vale dam disasters trigger $2 billion in fresh writedowns RE 08:01p AKITA DRILLING : prioritizes debt reduction and announces second quarter results AQ 08:01p SEABOARD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08:01p Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Granite Construction Incorporated BU 08:01p Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Carbonite, Inc. BU 08:01p VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Into Asia With Securing of Regulatory Registration in Hong Kong BU 08:01p GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of 2U, Inc. Investors (TWOU) BU 08:01p DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call BU 08:00p &LSQUO;MACHINE LEARNING SUPERPOWERS' : Dessa Launches Foundations Atlas and Foundations Orbit, New Products For Engineering Real-World ML At Scale GL 07:59p EZCORP : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ