Fitbit : 2Q19 Supplemental Historical Financial Information ( PDF 614 KB )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This supplemental financial information contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes; non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP diluted shares; non-GAAP net income (loss) per share; free cash flow; non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP effective tax rate. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, specifically stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of equity investment, interest income, net, and the related income tax effects of the aforementioned exclusions, that may be recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that are reflected in one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: