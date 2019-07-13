Log in
Fitbit, Apple Watch & Garmin Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Smartwatch & GPS Tracker Savings Identified by Spending Lab

07/13/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

Compare Fitbit, Garmin & Apple Watch early Prime Day 2019 deals, including the top Charge 3, Ionic & Apple Watch Series 3 deals

In search of the best Prime Day Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin deals? Deals experts at Spending Lab are monitoring the top smartwatch & activity tracker sales in the lead up to Prime Day 2019. Find their latest list of deals below.

Best Fitbit Prime Day Deals:

Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:

Best Garmin Smartwatch Prime Day Deals:

Some of the deals listed above may only be available to Prime members. We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with all the latest deals.

This year Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
