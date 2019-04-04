Fitbit : Bitmoji and Fitbit Clock Face Partnership

When it comes to finding your fit, motivation is key. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 80 percent of Americans don't exercise as much as they should. In addition to finding something you love to do - whether that be walking, running, or swimming - we've found that the most powerful motivator in your fitness journey is having someone by your side. As a Fitbit user, online groups are a great way to start, and local in-person classes with the Fitbit community can help you build your support network, but soon, there will be another tier of motivation to add to your workout arsenal. That's why we're excited to announce our partnership with Bitmoji.



What Is The Bitmoji Clock Face?

Who better to cheer you on then a small, expressive cartoon avatar right on your wrist? With this new partnership, you'll be able to create a dynamic clock face that's designed to help keep you stepping while encouraging you to log things like food and water so you can stay accountable and on track.



This clock face will be a virtual representation of you throughout the day. Did you just complete a run? Watch as your Bitmoji does the same. Hit your step goal? Look down and see your Bitmoji celebrating your achievement!



What You'll Need To Download The Clock Face to your Device:

You need a Fitbit Smartwatch (either a Versa, Versa SE, Versa Lite, or Ionic) and

You'll also need a Snapchat/ Bitmoji account.

(Snap owns Bitmoji, and in order to connect your Bitmoji account to Fitbit, you'll need to authenticate through Snapchat. Here are directions to connect your Bitmoji account to your Snapchat account if you haven't already.)



How To Install The Clock Face

Go to 'Device Settings' under your smartwatch device in your Fitbit mobile app.

Find the 'Clock Face' tile. Select 'All Clocks' in the Clock Face Gallery (you can find it under the 'By Fitbit' section or search the term 'Bitmoji').

Once installed, be sure to connect your Snap/Bitmoji account in the clock face's settings page. Once you're successfully authenticated, your Bitmoji will start to appear on your watch within a minute.

The Bitmoji clock face will continue to download stickers, which could take around five minutes to complete. Please make sure you keep the Fitbit mobile app is opened in the background.

Get Motivated With Bitmoji

Now that you've download the clock face, get ready to get motivated with your Bitmoji. By completing certain tasks, your Bitmoji will replicate your day-to-day activity. Get ready for fitness and fun. Never logged food before? Try it out and see your Bitmoji turn into an avocado!



Here's a list of common actions you can do to get your Bitmoji up and active (and get yourself healthier, too).



Getting Active : Cranking up your step count? You'll notice that your Bitmoji is happy and showing a little pep in its step.

: Cranking up your step count? You'll notice that your Bitmoji is happy and showing a little pep in its step. Being Sedentary : Feeling lazy today? Your Bitmoji will take a break too.

: Feeling lazy today? Your Bitmoji will take a break too. Catching Some Z's : If you have your bedtime reminders set and the sun is close to setting, take a quick glance at your watch. You'll notice your Bitmoji is ready for its 8 hours of shuteye too.

: If you have your bedtime reminders set and the sun is close to setting, take a quick glance at your watch. You'll notice your Bitmoji is ready for its 8 hours of shuteye too. Charging Your Device : Take your device off your wrist to charge? No problem, your Bitmoji will be waiting!

: Take your device off your wrist to charge? No problem, your Bitmoji will be waiting! Logging An Exercise : Workout partners are great - -especially if they're animated! Watch your Bitmoji reflect the actual workout you just recorded with your Fitbit device.

: Workout partners are great - -especially if they're animated! Watch your Bitmoji reflect the actual workout you just recorded with your Fitbit device. Achieving Your Goal : Hit your goal for the day and watch your Bitmoji celebrate with you!

: Hit your goal for the day and watch your Bitmoji celebrate with you! Waking Up : After you hit your sleep goals, wake up together and get ready to crush the day!

: After you hit your sleep goals, wake up together and get ready to crush the day! Tracking Food: Food logging can be hard, but not when your Bitmoji is there's celebrating every time you track your intake.

Food logging can be hard, but not when your Bitmoji is there's celebrating every time you track your intake. Logging Water: It's important to stay hydrated. Let your Bitmoji get its eight glasses a day as well.

It's important to stay hydrated. Let your Bitmoji get its eight glasses a day as well. Checking The Weather : Is rain or snow in the forecast today? Your Bitmoji's got your back. A quick glance at your watch will let you know whether or not to pack an umbrella.

: Is rain or snow in the forecast today? Your Bitmoji's got your back. A quick glance at your watch will let you know whether or not to pack an umbrella. Easter Eggs: We can't give away all the surprises right now! Download the Bitmoji clock face and discover a few hidden easter eggs along the way.

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.