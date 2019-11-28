Fitbit Black Friday 2019 Deals (Versa Lite, Inspire HR, Alta, Charge 3, Ionic) Compared by Deal Answers

Fitbit is discounting some of their most popular fitness trackers and smartwatches for Black Friday 2019. These include recently released models and the savings are substantial. Deals Answers lists Fitbit’s deals below:

Fitbit has had a busy year and the company has released several new watches including the Fitbit Versa Lite, the Versa 2, and the Ace 2. They have released discounts on these models for Black Friday which means people can get the latest technology for a discount.

Fitbits will be on sale at multiple stores including Best Buy and Target.

Choosing a Fitbit for Black Friday

Fitbit creates smartwatches and fitness trackers. The Versa and Ionic lines are smartwatches and they are often compared to Apple Watches and Garmin products. They offer access to an app store and they are the most sophisticated Fitbits that are available.

The Fitbit Versa 2 was just released a few months ago and it has an improved battery life of up to 6 days. It can also keep the screen on at all times, which reduces awkward hand movements to check the time. It also has the ability to pair with Bluetooth headphones and store 300 songs locally. People use this feature to avoid carrying their phones during runs and workouts.

The Fitbit Versa Lite brings smartwatches within reach to more people. It has a maximum battery life of 4 days and it can track heart rate, sleep, and much more. It can be connected to a phone for GPS to collect information such as a person’s pace and route while running. Additionally, it has access to a library of apps and it can send notifications for calls, texts, and more. It can’t track floors climbed, laps while swimming, and it does not have always-on screen mode.

The Charge 3 and the Inspire HR are fitness trackers from Fitbit. They have the advantage of a smaller profile, which can make it easier to forget it’s there. The Charge 3 has a maximum battery life of 7 days, while the Inspire HR is a bit shorter at 5 days. Both devices are waterproof up to 50 meters below the surface. It does not look like the Alta HR will be discounted this year and Fitbit appears to be pushing the Inspire HR instead.

Fitbit recently updated their Ace fitness tracker which is designed for kids. It is now waterproof and it sells for a cheaper price. Fitbit has created a family dashboard that can be created and shared.

Specific features vary but Fitbit devices can often track steps, heart rate, sleep, and more. More expensive models have altimeters and built-in GPS. Prices for fitness trackers have dropped substantially and it’s possible for more people to afford them than ever. It’s possible that these offers will be available during Cyber Monday but it’s not guaranteed. Pricing and availability vary during Black Friday.

