Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fitbit Charge 3, Versa 2, Alta HR & Ace Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Fitbit Fitness Tracker Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 08:51pm EST

Check Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Fitbit fitness tracker deals and save now on the Fitbit Versa, Charge, Alta, Ace, Blaze & Flex series

In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fitbit deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Consumer Articles have reviewed the top Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 3, Charge 2, Alta HR and Aria Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Fitbit deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fitbit offers several health & fitness smartwatches like the Versa 2 and Versa Lite. They are loaded with pre-installed Alexa, Spotify and Pandora integration. With large displays, these watches assist in several fitness-related activities. For lighter usage, Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 2, and Charge 3 are to be considered. Fitbit Ace is a great choice for kids, whereas Flex 2 stands out as a sleep tracker.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pGenting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
09:25pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Wins Media Innovation Award for John Frieda® Campaign
AQ
09:22pNRI Secure Launches Japan's First IT Security Assessment Service for Container Orchestration
BU
09:21pThe Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Straight Talk Cell Phone Deals (2019) Rated by Retail Fuse
BU
09:16pDYNACERT : Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder
AQ
09:16pdynaCERT Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder
GL
09:15pOil steady amid muted Thanksgiving trade and ahead of OPEC+ meet
RE
09:10pNew Zealand Energy Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
NE
09:09pWiFi Router Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Deals from Netgear Orbi, ASUS, Linksys, and Eero Listed by Deal Answers
BU
09:08pINDIANA RESOURCES : Western Australia declared free of citrus canker
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
2SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
3HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
4PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
5SURROUND SOUND, SOUNDBAR, AND AV RECEIVER HOME THEATER BLACK FRIDAY 2019: Sonos, Bose, Klipsch Deals Listed..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group