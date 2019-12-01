Fitbit Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (Versa Lite, Inspire HR, Alta, Charge 3, Ionic) Compared by Deal Answers

Fitbit will be extending sales on their fitness trackers and smartwatches through Cyber Monday. The company has substantially discounted many of their most popular models. Deal Answers lists the best of these sales below:

Fitbit has dramatically improved the quality of their products in the past few years. Almost all of their models are now waterproof and battery life is also increasing. The company had a busy year with the release of the Versa Lite, Versa 2, and the Ace 2. These models are all on sale, which means people can get a discount on the latest technology. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Fitbit Cyber Monday Comparison

There are numerous Fitbits that people can choose from. The first decision people often make is whether they want a fitness tracker or a smartwatch. Fitness trackers have a smaller and slimmer profile. Fitbit also makes smartwatches like the Ionic and Versa that are often compared with Garmin and the Apple Watch.

Fitbit offers great battery life on their products. Apple Watches last roughly 1 day per charge, whereas Fitbit promises users up to 7 days, depending on the device, without charging. Fitbit recently released the Versa 2 which has the option to always have the screen on. This makes it easy to see the time without awkward hand movements. The Versa 2 also can be paired with Bluetooth headphones and it can store 300 songs onboard. This allows people to listen to music while working out without their phone.

The Fitbit Versa Lite was introduced to make smartwatches more affordable and accessible. It has a max battery life of 4 days. It also has access to a large library of apps. It can’t track floors climbed, laps while swimming, and it does not have always-on screen mode.

Most Fitbits have heart rate and sleep monitoring. Most also can send people alerts and notifications from their smartphones. The Ionic has built-in GPS, but most other Fitbits can use a phone for GPS to get information on pace and routes while running.

The Charge 3 and Inspire HR are fitness trackers from the company. The Charge 3 has a max battery life of 7 days. The Inspire HR was just launched by the company and it has an approximate battery life of 5 days. Fitbit does not appear to be discounting the Alta this year.

The Ace 2 is a fitness tracker for kids that has been recently updated by the company. It is now waterproof and it’s cheaper. It includes a family dashboard where steps and other metrics can be shared.

Fitbit has discounted their products a lot for Cyber Monday. The pricing and availability of these deals will vary. Quantities may also be limited.

