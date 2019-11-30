Log in
Fitbit Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Versa & Charge Smartwatch & More Sales Compared by Retail Egg

0
11/30/2019 | 11:11am EST

Save on Fitbit deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best Charge 2, Charge 3, Versa 2, Versa Lite, Blaze & Alta HR savings for shoppers

Here are the best Fitbit Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on GPS Fitbit watches and activity trackers by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Fitbit deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fitbit Versa 2, an upgrade of last year’s Fitbit Versa, is a smartwatch with a lightweight aluminum case. The Fitbit Charge 3 and Alta HR both have a sleeker design and elastomer wristband. Lesser priced activity trackers from Fitbit include Ace, Versa Lite, and Charge 2. Other options for those who want to own a Fitbit tracker can look at the Fitbit Blaze and Flex. Another product that can help in monitoring fitness progress is the Fitbit Aria, a smart weighing scale that automatically connects to the Fitbit app.

Are Cyber Monday deals still offered by retailers? Cyber Monday’s informal name comes from the focus on new online deals on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which is also typically the final day of Black Friday offers. Steep discounts are usually available on appliances, gadgets and electronics products.

As one of the largest online retailers it's no surprise that Amazon sales comprised over 70% of total revenue generated during 2018's Cyber Monday holiday.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
