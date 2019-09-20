Log in
Fitbit : It's Official! Fitbit Named One Of The Top 20 Most Relevant Brands In 2019

09/20/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

When you're good, you're good-make that relevant! We're excited to announce that Fitbit has officially been named one of Prophet's top 20 most relevant brands of 2019-ranking at an impressive #19 in the US and #7 in the UK. If you haven't heard of Prophet, let us clue you in: For five years, Prophet has been covering the most relevant brands and companies across the globe, featuring them in an annual Brand Relevance Index® survey that judges brands on four major pillars. These are customer obsession, ruthless pragmatism, pervasive innovation, and a distinctive sense of inspiration.

Prophet's fifth annual Brand Relevance Index survey covered 13,500 U.S. consumers on 225 brands across 27 industries. Let's just say that when it comes to the popularity and significance of major brands around the world, the BRI doesn't lie.

But first, how exactly does Prophet define a brand's relevance in 2019? Well, authenticity, for one-but more than that, it's important that a company displays a real and relatable sense of purpose that consumers can connect to. That brings us to the second factor at play: A brand's connection to its audience is just as important as the authenticity of its message, as well as its ability to foster a sense of community.

So where does Fitbit fit into all of this? Check out our scores below:

  • Customer obsession: The kind of brands people truly can't live without. Fitbit's score: 86%
  • Ruthlessly pragmatic: Dependable. Trustworthy. These brands are available for users, where and when you need them. Fitbit's score: 81%
  • Pervasively innovative: Brands that are always looking for creative ways to engage, improve, and otherwise step their game up. Fitbit's score: 87%
  • Distinctively inspired: Connecting with users emotionally, building trust and often fulfilling a larger purpose in their lives. Fitbit's score: 96%

How do these rankings come about? Prophet shares that in order to make the top 25 list, brands must receive high consumer rankings on those pillars, along with metrics like: 'Makes me happy,' 'Makes my life easier,' 'Pushes the status quo' and 'Makes me feel inspired.' We're happy to say that Fitbit continues to push the envelope, engage authentically, connect and drive emotional connection, and serve to inspire us as much as it does you.

Want to learn more about what makes a top ranked brand relevant in 2019? Download Prophet's BRI report here, and be sure to share what you love about Fitbit in the comments!

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Kimia Madani

Kimia Madani is an Assistant Editor at Fitbit and a lover of all things wellness. Other passions include random dance parties, cold brew coffee, browsing used bookstores, and creating content that changes people's lives for the better. When she's not managing the blog at Fitbit, traveling, or planning her next adventure, Kimia is busy doing yoga, collecting crystals, and getting her steps in while trekking the colorful hills of San Francisco. You can also find her writing about travel, lifestyle, and wellness at ThePoeticPassport.com.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 18:21:03 UTC
