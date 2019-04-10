Log in
Fitbit : Open Your Ears to These Wellness Podcasts Recommended By Fitbit Local Ambassadors

04/10/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

We all need reminders - whether they come in the form of Post-It notes around the house or digital pop-ups. When it comes to maintaining healthy habits, surrounding yourself with wellness tips, strategies, and advice can be a great way to stay on track. We asked a few Fitbit Local Ambassadors which wellness podcasts keep them motivated, inspired, and fired up about their mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. So when you're not rocking out to an awesome workout playlist, consider pumping one of these podcasts through your Fitbit Flyers :

The wellness podcast that's really resonating with me right now is the 'Omni Athlete' because it challenges the whole person - in mind, body and spirit 'up-leveling.' The podcast is dedicated to empowering its listeners to show up in this world, not only as stronger fitness professionals and athletes, but also as skillful human beings as it relates to personal development, interpersonal connection, and making the world a better place to be.

I spend a lot of time in my car traveling to teach my classes at different studios/gyms, so I try to listen to uplifting podcasts that promote mindful living and keep me inspired. Some of my favorites are Tara Brach's podcast, Oprah's 'SuperSoul Conversation' (especially the episode with author Paolo Coelho), and 'On Being with Krista Tippett.'

Katie Kelly (Fitbit Local Seattle)

I listen to the 'Real Food Reel' with the Natural Nutritionist Stef from Australia. I love that she brings on other medical professionals to talk about more natural nutrition choices and gives you ways on how to apply it to real life and for your kids too.

Kevin Ng (Fitbit Local Seattle)

The Brene Brown episode of 'On Being with Krista Tippet' (one of my favorite podcasts). Brene's research reframes our traditional perspective on shame and vulnerability. The authenticity of the real-life examples she uses in the podcast make her content resonate with me as I go through my life's journey.

Max Lugavere's 'The Genius Life' - I will literally eat anything Max recommends! He has such insightful discussions about what we should eat, not eat, & how & when we should eat it. He is smart & easy to listen to. There is not a lot of fluff around his advice! And Shawn Stevenson's 'The Model Health Show'. To me, Shawn is the model! He takes incredible care of himself and his family. Every episode includes another guest with amazing information about everything health related from exercise, to nutrition, to hormones, to his favorite topic, sleep! A lot of my healthy habits come from something I learned from Shawn!

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Michelle Konstantinovsky

Michelle Konstantinovsky is a contributing Health & Wellness Editor for Fitbit. Michelle is a San Francisco-based journalist, marketing specialist, ghostwriter, manatee enthusiast, and pop culture fiend. She was born and raised in San Francisco and earned a master's degree at UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. She covers health, nutrition, fitness, sexual health, chronic conditions, and more, and her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, Seventeen, Slate, SPIN, Entrepreneur, SF Weekly, 7×7 Magazine, The Huffington Post, WebMD, and California Home + Design Magazine, among others.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:12:06 UTC
