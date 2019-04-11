Fitbit : Proxy Statement (definitive)

UNITED STATES

April 11, 2019

To Our Stockholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or Annual Meeting, of Fitbit, Inc., which will be held virtually on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). The Annual Meeting can be accessed by visitingwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FIT2019, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions, and vote online. We believe that a virtual stockholder meeting provides greater access to those who may want to attend and therefore have chosen this over an in person meeting.

The matters expected to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting are described in detail in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and proxy statement.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please cast your vote as soon as possible by Internet or telephone, or by completing and returning the enclosed proxy card in the postage-prepaid envelope to ensure that your shares will be represented. Your vote by written proxy will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether you attend the virtual meeting or not. Returning the proxy does not deprive you of your right to attend the meeting and to vote your shares at the virtual meeting.

We look forward to your attendance at our Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

James Park

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR

THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 23, 2019:

THIS PROXY STATEMENT AND THE ANNUAL REPORT ARE AVAILABLE AT

www.proxyvote.com

FITBIT, INC.

199 Fremont Street, 14th Floor San Francisco, California 94105

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Our Stockholders:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or Annual Meeting, of Fitbit, Inc. will be held virtually on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). The Annual Meeting can be accessed by visitingwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FIT2019, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions, and vote online.

We are holding the Annual Meeting for the following purposes, which are more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement:

1. To elect eight directors, all of whom are currently serving on our board of directors, each to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor has been elected and qualified, or until his or her earlier death, resignation, or removal.

James Park

Eric N. Friedman

Laura J. Alber

Matthew Bromberg

Glenda Flanagan

Bradley Fluegel

Steven Murray

Christopher Paisley

2. To ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

3. To hold a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation paid by us to our named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement.

4. To consider and vote upon one stockholder proposal, if properly presented.

In addition, stockholders may be asked to consider and vote upon such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2019 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournments thereof.

Your vote as a Fitbit stockholder is very important. Each share of Class A common stock that you own represents one vote and each share of Class B common stock that you own represents ten votes. For questions regarding your stock ownership, you may contact us through our website athttps://investor.fitbit.comor, if you are a registered holder, our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., by calling (877) 373-6374 (toll-free) or (781) 575-3100, by writing to P.O. BOX 30170 College Station, TX 77842 (by regular mail) or 211 Quality Circle Suite 210 College Station, TX 77845 (by overnight delivery) or by visiting their website atwww.computershare.com/investor.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

James Park

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

San Francisco, California

April 11, 2019

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO VOTE AND SUBMIT YOUR PROXY BY INTERNET, TELEPHONE, OR BY MAIL. FOR ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS ON VOTING BY TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET, PLEASE REFER TO YOUR PROXY CARD. TO VOTE AND SUBMIT YOUR PROXY BY MAIL, PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN, AND DATE THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD AND RETURN IT IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. IF YOU ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AND VOTE VIA THE VIRTUAL MEETING WEBSITE. IF YOU HOLD YOUR SHARES THROUGH AN ACCOUNT WITH A BROKERAGE FIRM, BANK, OR OTHER NOMINEE, PLEASE FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS YOU RECEIVE FROM YOUR ACCOUNT MANAGER TO VOTE YOUR SHARES.