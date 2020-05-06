Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fitbit launches study to test irregular heartbeat detection of devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Fitbit Inc on Wednesday launched a virtual study to test if its wearable devices can detect irregular heart rhythms, which could identify a condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fitbit, which is in the process of getting acquired by Google-parent Alphabet Inc, has been developing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fitbit-health/fitbit-in-healthcare-partnership-to-take-on-apple-watch-idUSKBN1WW263 a method to detect irregular heartbeats since October to match the feature available on rival Apple Inc's Watch.

The study is open to individuals who are 22 years old and above in the United States and own Fitbit devices like "Ionic" and "Versa", the company said. Fitbit aims to enroll hundreds of thousands of people for the study.

Atrial fibrillation, the most common form of heart rhythm irregularity, increases the risk of stroke and is usually prevalent among people above 65 years.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24aUber to cut 3,700 full-time jobs; CEO to waive base salary
RE
09:24aQatar Airways expects to re-open routes this month
RE
09:21aU.S. DRAFTS RULE TO ALLOW HUAWEI AND U.S. FIRMS TO WORK TOGETHER ON 5G STANDARDS : sources
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aPressure on Turkey's Economy Builds as Lira Heads to Record Low
DJ
09:14aWall Street set to open higher on lockdown easing optimism
RE
09:13aCanadian dollar weakens as oil stumbles, greenback gains
RE
09:10aAs central banks break the junk debt barrier, investors will follow
RE
09:08aFitbit launches study to test irregular heartbeat detection of devices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group