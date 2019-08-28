Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fitbit unveils Versa 2 smartwatch with Amazon Alexa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 03:27pm EDT
The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) - Fitbit Inc on Wednesday launched its latest smartwatch, Versa 2, adding Amazon.com Inc's voice assistant Alexa, online payments and music storage in a bid to compete strongly with Apple Inc's smartwatches.

Shares of Fitbit rose as much as 5.6% to $3.01.

Pre-orders for Versa 2, which is priced at $200, will start later in the day, the company said, adding that the smartwatch would be available in stores on Sept. 15.

Fitbit has struggled to gain a foothold in the smartwatch category as Apple and Samsung have cornered a bigger share of the market with more sophisticated devices, while its dominant share of the fitness tracking sector continues to be chipped away by cheaper offerings from China's Huawei and Xiaomi, among others.

Fitbit last month cut its 2019 revenue forecast, blaming disappointing sales of Versa Lite smartwatches, a cheaper version that lacked features such as the ability to store music.

"While Versa Lite received good present consumer reviews, we saw that consumers were willing to pay more for a smartwatch with additional features," Chief Executive Officer James Park said on an earnings call with analysts earlier this month.

The company separately launched Fitbit Premium, which will give its users personalized coaching including health reports, workouts and sleep features at a cost of $9.99 per month, beginning September.

Versa 2 and Fitbit Premium are steps to upsell to its existing base of 27 million users by adding more features, according to Scott Searle from Roth Capital Partners.

Searle added that Fitbit Premium provides sleep guidance and insights enabled by 10.5 billion nights of sleep data gathered from its previous models that give it an edge over Apple's watches.

Fitbit provides five days of battery life on an average against Apple's watches that only have a day of battery life and loses sleep data as it is charged overnight, he added.

The San Francisco-based wearables pioneer, which has seen its shares sink in the past two years, has been looking for new avenues to boost sales.

Last week, it signed a contract with the Singapore government to provide fitness trackers and services in a health program it said could reach up to 1 million users.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

By Neha Malara
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.63% 205.53 Delayed Quote.29.43%
FITBIT INC 5.96% 3.02 Delayed Quote.-42.66%
GEOPARK LTD 0.15% 16.88 Delayed Quote.22.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : NCBA Statement on Secretary Sonny Perdue's Call For Investigation Into Cattle Markets Following Kansas Fire
PU
04:21pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 28, 2019 New U.S. Census Bureau Product Shows Detailed E-Commerce Data The Supplemental Quarterly Retail E-Commerce table is a new experimental data product that provides more granular e-commere estimates.
PU
04:20pEnergy Up as Oil Inventories Data Eases Oversupply Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pWall Street climbs on energy, financials boost
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pFed's Barkin Not Convinced Low Inflation Calls for Rate Cut
DJ
04:03pTSX rises 0.54 percent to 16,271.65
RE
04:02pU.S. agriculture secretary says Trump will announce way to boost biofuel demand soon
RE
03:53pDollar inches up as recession fears persist
RE
03:27pFitbit unveils Versa 2 smartwatch with Amazon Alexa
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : COLLINS AEROSPACE : to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the ..
4NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea
5GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group