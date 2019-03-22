Fitch : Affirms CAP S.A. at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

22 Mar 2019 02:18 PM ET

Fitch Ratings-Chicago-22 March 2019: Fitch Ratings has affirmed CAP S.A.'s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term rating at 'A+(cl)'. Fitch has also affirmed CAP's National Equity Rating at First Class Level '2(cl)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

CAP's 'BBB-' rating reflects its strong capital structure and robust liquidity, together with its demonstrated resilience in periods of price deterioration. CAP benefits from its production of high-grade iron ore products (67% iron content), which it receives a premium over market prices. The Stable Outlook factors in the company's ample headroom under its negative rating tripper of net debt/EBITDA over 2.5x along with favorable iron ore prices amid global supply reductions following Vale's tailings dam accident.

CAP faces operational headwinds following an accident at its Guacolda II port on Nov. 21, 2018, which resulted in the temporary closure of the port. The company has diverted iron ore production to be exported out of another one of its ports which has resulted in efficiency losses and increased costs. Total lost production from the accident is projected to be around 1 million tonnes of pellets, 6% of its total 2018 production of 15.7 million tonnes. CAP is investing approximately USD35 million in a new ship loader at the shuttered port that would start operations during 3Q19. The company expects to receive insurance proceeds of around USD30 million to offset some of the additional cash outflows.

In addition, environmental authorities restricted the number of freight cars CAP could haul to the ports, which reduced iron ore pellet shipments by 700 thousand tonnes during 2018. According to the company's estimates, both issues resulted in a USD20 million lower EBITDA during 2018.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Adequate Business Profile: CAP benefits from its niche market position as a value added iron ore producer, which provides the company with high realized prices and a buffer against the volatility in the iron ore market. The company has demonstrated the ability to adjust its product blend in response to lower premiums in order to take advantage of its competitive cost structure and maintain good margins. Fitch estimates CAP's EBITDA to be around USD530 million for 2018 despite a 12% decline in shipments and a rise in cash costs related to less fixed cost per ton dilution result of lower production, and the maintenance stoppage at its pellet plant.

Solid Credit Metrics: CAP's credit profile benefits from its reasonable level of indebtedness relative to cash flow generation, as evidenced by its Net Debt / EBITDA metric estimated to remain below 1.0x as of Dec. 31, 2018. The company repaid USD171 million of debt following the amortization schedule of its local bond series F, reducing its gross adjusted debt to below USD1.0 billion including confirming transactions of its subsidiary, Cintac S.A.. Fitch projects CAP to maintain a Net Debt / EBITDA ratio around 1.0x over the projected period, as cash flows related to sustained market prices for premium iron ore products will be partially offset by increased investments in medium term sustainability and efficiency of its operations. The company has a track record of sound financial discipline when faced with adverse conditions.

FCF to Weaken: CAP is projected to generate negative FCF in 2019 due to a 1.9 million tonnes reduction in iron ore shipments reflective of its lower operating efficiency following its port accident coupled with higher cash costs and aforementioned increased capital investments. Fitch anticipates CAP's iron ore cash costs to increase to USD48 per tonne in 2019 compared to estimated cash costs of USD43 per tonne in 2018 as a result. Fitch projects the company's cash flow of operations of around USD280 million for 2019 will be consumed by capital expenditures and dividends of around USD380 million. Free cash flow is projected to return to neutral in 2020 and post a healthy positive figure by 2021.

Long Life Reserves and Resources: CAP has 2.8 billion tonnes of iron ore reserves and 7.6 billion tonnes of resources in 2018, which equates to over 60 years of mine life at an expected production rate of 16 million tonnes per year. The company owns and operates four mines distributed across two regions in northern Chile.

Favorable Short-Term Market Outlook: Fitch revised up its expectation for benchmark iron ore prices in March 2019 to USD75/per tonne China import iron ore fines 62% CFR for 2019, USD70 /tonne in 2020 and USD60/ tonne in 2021, that converted to the 67% Fe content that the company produces and adding the premiums received for its pellets production result in high realized prices over the benchmark for 2019-2020. This is based on our expectations that the global iron-ore market will maintain sound demand for high grade ore products.

Equity Rating: The company's equity rating in level 2 is based on its highly liquid equity indicators. CAP has a long trading history with over 30 years in the Santiago stock exchange market, standing out as a valuable company in the local market. As of March 2019, the company's market capitalization was USD1,676 billion (USD1,811 million in March 2018). The company's shares show a market presence of 100% with last month's daily average volume estimated at USD4,293 thousand.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

CAP's ratings are pressured in the scale, and diversification factors of Fitch's Rating Navigator with iron ore comprising an expected 84% of its EBITDA generation at YE2018. The latter is somewhat compensated by a conservative financial management reflected in a resilient financial profile through the cycle. The company shows a lower diversification compared with its Latam peers such as Buenaventura (BBB-/Stable), Volcan (BBB-/Stable) and Nexa Resources (BBB-/Stable) but has significantly longer mine life. CAP's credit profile is comparable to Nexa and Buenaventura's and more conservative than Volcan's. CAP cash flow concentration from minerals is similar to Minsur (BBB-/Negative), which produces mainly tin. However, Minsur is in the first quartile of the tin cost curve with a relevant participation in the global tin market while CAP is in the second and third quartile with a small presence in the seaborne iron ore market.

CAP's business profile is similar to Ferrexpo plc (B+/Stable), which is among the top five pellet exporters globally at 10.4 million tonnes of pellets, compared to CAP's pellet production of around 2.8 million tonnes and pellets feed of 9.7 million tonnes. CAP also produces sinter feed which drives its total iron ore shipments towards 16 million tonnes. Ferrexpo benefits from a slightly better position along the global iron ore cost curve, and both companies boast conservative financial profiles with net leverage around 1.0x. However Ferrexpo's rating is constrained by the country ceiling of Ukraine which shows a high operating risk, and it is rated two notches above the sovereign.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer

--Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include:

--Fitch Mid Cycle Price assumptions for 62% iron ore content at USD75/t in 2019, USD70/t iron ore in 2020, USD60/t in 2021 and USD55/ton in the long term

--Iron ore cash cost of around USD43/for 2018, USD48 for 2019 and USD40 for 2020;

--Iron ore volumes around 14 million tonnes for 2018, 14 million tonnes for 2019 and 16.6 million tonnes for 2020;

--Cleanairtech and Tecnocap's EBITDA of around USD53 million each year in 2018 and 2019 growing to over USD60 in 2020 million and 2021;

--Capex of around USD143 million in 2018 increasing to around USD271 million in 2019, USD327 million 2020 and USD153 in 2021.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action

A positive rating action for CAP is currently unlikely due to the company's lack of commodity diversification and overall scale of operations.

Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action

--A negative rating action, either in the form of a downgrade, revision to a Negative Outlook, or both, could result from deterioration in the company's capital structure that is not addressed in the short term.

--A sustained period of depressed iron ore prices and/or significant cash outflows due to acquisitions, capex or dividends that lead to net debt/EBITDA over 2.5x on a sustained basis could also result in a negative rating action, as could a significant and prolonged deterioration in CAP's liquidity position and persistent negative FCF.

LIQUIDITY

Robust Liquidity: We view CAP's liquidity as strong. The company has maintained resilient cash generation, which stems from positive iron ore prices and pellet premiums during the last periods, as well as its focus on operating efficiency. This has allowed for some debt repayment and has boosted its cash position in recent quarters. The latter will provide a cushion to face the current conjuncture and its negative impact on its cash flows.

The company is expected to finish 2018, with cash and marketable securities of over USD500 million, excluding USD53 million held in its subsidiary Cleanairtech, as part of its project finance structure. Further enhancing its liquidity, CAP has USD100 million in committed credit lines maturing during 2023. This amount compares favourably with no significant amortization in 2019 except for the off-balance confirming operations of USD134 million of its subsidiary Cintac for working capital needs basically flat steel. The company's debt payment schedule is comfortable.

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:

CAP S.A.

--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB-';

--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-';

-- Yankee bonds due 2036 'BBB-';

--National Scale rating at 'A+(cl)';

--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 2(cl)';

--Local debt issuance program No. 435 at 'A+(cl)';

--Local debt issuance program No. 591 (series G) at 'A+(cl)';

--Local debt issuance program No. 592 (series H) at 'A+(cl)'.

Contact:

Primary Analyst

Phillip Wrenn

Associate Director

+1-312-368-2075

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

70 W. Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60602

Secondary Analyst

Alejandra Fernandez

Director

+562-2499323

Committee Chairperson

Joseph Bormann

Managing Director

+1-312-368-3349

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 212 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@thefitchgroup.com

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary.

Applicable Criteria

Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 19 Feb 2019)

Metodología de Calificaciones en Escala Nacional (pub. 02 Aug 2018)

Metodología de Calificación de Finanzas Corporativas (pub. 14 Sep 2017)

Metodología de Clasificación de Acciones en Chile (pub. 01 Aug 2018)

Additional Disclosures

Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form

Solicitation Status

Endorsement Policy

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

Copyright © 2019 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed.

The information in this report is provided 'as is' without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers.

For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001

Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the 'NRSRO'). While certain of the NRSRO's credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the 'non-NRSROs') and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.