Fitch : Assigns Moldova's Trans-Oil's First-Time 'B(EXP)' IDR; Outlook Stable

Strong Market Position in Moldova: The ratings of Trans-Oil are underpinned by its dominant market position in Moldova's agricultural exports and sunflower seed crushing. In the fiscal year ended June 2018 Trans-Oil exported 57% of agricultural commodities in Moldova and accounted for 70% and 95% respectively of sunflower seeds originated and crushed in the country.

Ownership of material infrastructure assets is Trans-Oil's major competitive advantage as the company operates the largest inland silo network and the only seagoing vessel port facility in the country. This asset-heavy business model and its strong shares in its procurement market result in Trans-Oil's higher profit margins than most Fitch-rated peers in the sector.

Low to Moderate Competition Risks: Trans-Oil's dominant market position creates substantial market entry barriers for new competitors and ensures the company's smooth access to crops procurement in the country. Due to its market position in Moldova, Trans-Oil benefits from significantly lower competition risks in procuring crops than its peers operating in Russia and Ukraine, two other crop-producing countries in Black Sea region. This is due to higher market consolidation and the absence of international commodity traders and processors in Moldova. Fitch does not expect the competitive environment in Moldova to change materially over the medium term.

On the other hand, Trans-Oil is a small player on the international commodity trading markets, sourcing from a country that contributes only a small portion of globally traded wheat, corn and sunflower seeds and oil and which has no direct access to the sea. This aspect is mitigated by Trans-Oil's strategy of focusing on selling directly to end-users, mainly in the Mediterranean basin.

Small Scale, Limited Diversification: The ratings of Trans-Oil are constrained by its small scale and concentration of crops procurement in Moldova, which exposes its supply chain to weather risks due to the country's limited territory. Trans-Oil is a large company by Moldovan standards as it is approximately 10x larger than its next local competitor but is a small player in the global agricultural commodity trading and processing market. Trans-Oil's scale (as measured by FY18 EBITDAR of USD61 million) is, for instance, 4.5x lower than its closest peer Ukrainian sunflower seed crusher and agricultural commodity exporter Kernel Holding S.A.'s (B+/ Stable). Also, around 90% of Trans-Oil's revenue is from trading a small selection of commodities (sunflower seeds and oil, corn and wheat).

EBITDA Growth Potential: We see potential for Trans-Oil's EBITDA to increase further by up to USD30 million over the next four years, despite the company's already high market shares. The major growth drivers will be the expansion of sunflower seed crushing capacity through the acquisition of a plant in Romania and potential development of a new organic and high-oleic seeds crushing operation in Moldova. Our rating case also assumes that the company will start internal crops production by leasing arable land and will continue expanding its partnerships with farmers.

RMI Adjustments: Fitch applied readily marketable inventory (RMI) adjustments in evaluating Trans-Oil's leverage and interest coverage ratios and liquidity position. Certain commodities traded by Trans-Oil fulfil the eligibility criteria for RMI adjustments as set out in Fitch's 'Commodity Processing and Trading Companies Ratings Navigator Companion' report dated October 2018 as 90% of the company's oilseeds and grain sales volumes on international market are made on the basis of forward contracts.

For the purpose of Fitch's RMI calculations we applied a 60% advance rate to eligible inventory to reflect basis and counterparty risks. In our calculation of leverage and interest cover metrics, we excluded debt associated with financing RMI and reclassified the related interest costs as cost of goods sold. The differential between RMI-adjusted and RMI-unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is around 0.5x.

Moderate Leverage to Fall Further: We expect Trans-Oil's RMI-adjusted FFO adjusted net leverage to decrease to below 2.5x (FY18: 3.0x) over the next three years, building up substantial headroom under the 'B(EXP)' ratings. This is premised on EBITDA expansion and maintenance of its prudent financial policy with no dividends and M&A and limited capex at around 2% of sales despite the mentioned expansionary investments. The ratings allow for potential one-off temporary spikes in leverage due to weather risks, which are inherent in the industry and may lead to lower traded volumes.

Eurobond to Enhance Financial Flexibility: The assignment of final ratings is contingent on successful placement of the Eurobond as the expected IDRs incorporate an anticipated strengthening of the group's financial flexibility. We expect the liquidity and debt maturity profiles of Trans-Oil to improve materially after the refinancing of its short-term debt with Eurobond proceeds. The company will still need to procure trade finance facilities for each marketing season, albeit in substantially smaller amounts. We believe that refinancing risks are manageable due to Trans-Oil's record of re-establishing and increasing the limit of pre-export financing (PXF) facility since it has been obtained in July 2014.

