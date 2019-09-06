Fitch Downgrades Hong Kong After Months of Protests -- Update

By Joanne Chiu and Steven Russolillo

Fitch Ratings downgraded Hong Kong, saying months of unrest were testing the city's relationship with mainland China and had dented its reputation as a well-governed, stable place to do business.

The credit ratings company on Friday cut its main rating on Hong Kong by one notch to AA from AA+, saying the turmoil was testing "the perimeters and pliability of the 'one country, two systems' framework that governs Hong Kong's relationship with the mainland". Fitch said that increasingly close ties would over time imply ratings closer to grades for mainland China, which it rates two notches lower at A+.

A lower credit rating could theoretically lead to higher borrowing costs for the government and Hong Kong companies, although in practice a one-notch downgrade by just one of the three leading ratings companies is unlikely to make a big difference. AA is the third-highest investment-grade rating.

Fitch said the outlook on the rating was negative. It said some public discontent was likely to persist, despite some concessions by the Hong Kong government to protesters' demands.

On Wednesday, the city's embattled leader Carrie Lam said she would officially withdraw the controversial extradition bill that sparked the turmoil. But she stopped short of meeting some other demands, such as establishing an independent inquiry into police conduct.

Some protesters threatened to stage more demonstrations this weekend, including one that could again obstruct traffic to the city's airport. The Airport Authority ran local newspaper advertisements on Friday urging protesters not to disrupt travelers' journeys.

The Asian financial and trading hub is at risk of a recession, with July data showing an 11.4% slump in retail sales and a decline in tourist arrivals.

Fitch said events had inflicted "long-lasting damage to international perceptions of the quality and effectiveness of Hong Kong's governance system and rule of law, and have called into question the stability and dynamism of its business environment".

"The potential for renewed eruptions of social unrest could further undermine confidence in public institutions, and tarnish perceptions of Hong Kong's governance, institutions, political stability, and business environment," it said.

However, Fitch's analysts said they expected Hong Kong to retain its "considerable financial buffers," including a large fiscal reserve, and said the city had ample resources to maintain the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the U.S. dollar.

Rival S&P Global rates Hong Kong at AA+, equivalent to Fitch's rating before the downgrade. Moody's Investors Service assigns the territory an Aa2 rating, which is in line with Fitch's new assessment. S&P and Moody's last cut Hong Kong's ratings in 2017, after downgrading mainland China. Both the ratings companies have stable outlooks on their ratings.

Yields on Hong Kong's 10-year government bonds rose 0.06 percentage point on Friday to 1.123%, Refinitiv data showed, alongside a broader selloff in global bond markets. Yields on these benchmark bonds have fallen sharply from 2.267% a year earlier.

P.R. Venkat contributed to this article.

