Fitch : Rates Main Street Natural Gas, Inc.'s (GA) 2019A Gas Supply Revs 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings-Austin-13 February 2019: Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the following bonds issued by Main Street Natural Gas, Inc., GA (Main Street):

--Approximately $700.0 million gas supply revenue bonds series 2019A.

The series 2019A bonds replace Main Street's planned series 2018F bonds, originally rated on Dec. 10, 2018, but for which the sale was delayed from December 2018 until Feb. 2019.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Additionally, Fitch has withdrawn the 'A-' rating on Main Street's unsold bonds as follows:

--Approximately $700.0 million gas supply revenue bonds series 2018F.

The bonds are expected to price via negotiation on February 14.

SECURITY

The series 2019A bonds are secured by the trust estate pledged under the indenture, including revenues derived from the sale of natural gas, commodity swap payments and payments due pursuant to the Funding and Assignment Agreement (Funding Agreement).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

COUNTERPARTY PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS: The rating on the Main Street Natural Gas, Inc. (Main Street) 2019A gas supply revenue bonds reflects the structured nature of the prepaid energy transaction and Fitch's analysis of the principal transactional counterparty, Macquarie US Gas Supply LLC (MGS; gas supplier and funding provider). The payment obligations of MGS will be guaranteed by Macquarie Group Limited (MGL; guarantor rated A-/Stable).

WEAK COUNTERPARTY: The rating on the bonds is driven by the credit quality of the weakest counterparty whose default risk is not otherwise mitigated. The rating of the bonds therefore reflects the credit quality of MGL, which is also the current constraint in the transaction's rating.

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FROM MGL: Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia (MGAG; A+/Stable) will purchase 100% of the gas volumes available to Main Street from this gas prepay transaction. However, the MGAG credit risk is mitigated through the Funding Agreement, which requires MGL to make a mandatory advance in an amount up to the debt service required reserve (equal to the two highest months of consecutive fixed payments due to Main Street under the issuer commodity swaps), to the extent there is any deficiency on any interest or principal payment date.

COMMODITY SWAP PROVIDERS: The commodity swap providers will be JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMorgan; AA/Stable) and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; AA/Stable). The notional amount of each commodity swap may fluctuate throughout the life of the bonds, provided that both swaps will account for 100% of the daily contract quantities. A custodial agreement among Main Street, MGS, JPMorgan, RBC and the U.S. Bank National Association (U.S. Bank; AA-/Stable) will, in Fitch's view, insulate bondholders from the credit risk of the commodity swap provider.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

CHANGE IN COUNTERPARTY CREDIT QUALITY: The long-term rating of Main Street Natural Gas, Inc.'s 2019A gas supply revenue bonds will continue to be determined by Fitch's assessment of the structure, including the role and credit quality of each counterparty in the structure. Therefore, unless otherwise mitigated, shifts in the rating or credit quality of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL) below the current rating on the bonds would result in a downgrade. Conversely, shifts in the rating or credit quality of MGL above the current rating on the bonds would result in an upgrade.

CREDIT PROFILE

Main Street is a nonprofit corporation that was created for the purpose of acquiring, managing, and financing supplies of natural gas on behalf of its customers. The Main Street transaction has a single gas purchaser, MGAG.

MGAG has entered into all-requirements contracts gas supply contracts with its 79 members located in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. MGAG is currently participating in ten prepay gas transactions.

STRUCTURE DESIGNED FOR TIMELY PAYMENT

Main Street will use the bond proceeds to prepay MGS for a specified 30-year supply of natural gas. By virtue of the sales, hedging and funding agreements outlined below, the project is structured to ensure that monthly net payments to Main Street are sufficient to pay scheduled debt service, regardless of changes in natural gas prices, the physical delivery of gas or the acceptance of delivered gas.

MAIN STREET SELLS GAS TO MGAG AT MONTHLY INDEX RATE

Main Street will sell all of the natural gas delivered by MGS to MGAG pursuant to the Gas Supply Agreement (GSA). Gas volumes will be purchased by MGAG at a price equal to a monthly index less a discount, and used to meet MGAG's wholesale supply requirements. MGAG has agreed to make all payments to Main Street from its operating revenues as an operating expense of MGAG.

FUNDING AGREEMENT MITIGATES BONDHOLDER EXPOSURE TO MGAG

Main Street will enter into a Funding Agreement with MGS and U.S. Bank in which MGS will be required to make mandatory advances if funds are required to be transferred from the debt service reserve fund (DSRF). Following a default by MGAG, Main Street would be directed to suspend delivery of gas to MGAG and remarket scheduled gas deliveries. To the extent an MGAG default required a transfer from the DSRF, MGS would be required to make a mandatory advance pursuant to the Funding Agreement. With respect to the DSRF, the mandatory advance will be capped at the debt service required reserve, which is still expected to be sufficient to allow Main Street to continue to pay debt service. The payment obligations of MGS pursuant to the Funding Agreement will be guaranteed by MGL.

COMMODITY SWAPS HEDGE COUNTERPARTY RISK

To hedge the risk of changes in gas prices, Main Street will enter into two commodity swap agreements (issuer commodity swaps), one with JPMorgan and one with RBC. Main Street will exchange a monthly index price for a fixed price that is sufficient, together with the payments for gas, to cover Main Street's debt service requirements. The notional amount of each commodity swap may fluctuate throughout the life of the bonds, provided that both swap agreements will account for 100% of the daily contract quantities. JPMorgan and RBC will also enter into a matching swap agreements with MGS (gas supplier swaps), exchanging a fixed price for a monthly index price to further hedge its position.

A custodial agreement among U.S. Bank, JPMorgan, RBC and MGS insulates bondholders from the credit risk of JPMorgan and RBC. U.S. Bank will hold the payment from MGS and will pay the swap providers only after JPMorgan and RBC have paid Main Street under the front-end swap. In the event of nonpayment by the swap provider to Main Street under the front-end swap, the custodian shall be authorized to remit payment received from MGS directly to Main Street.

FAILURE TO ACCEPT OR DELIVER GAS

The failure by MGS to deliver gas, or Main Street to accept gas deliveries, is not expected to jeopardize the transaction's performance. If MGS fails to deliver gas for any reason, it is required to pay Main Street for the undelivered volumes at prices sufficient to allow Main Street to meet its obligations, including debt service payments. Alternatively, under the GSA, if Main Street provides notice to MGS to remarket gas to other purchasers that it does not need, or does not accept delivered gas, MGS is required to remarket such gas. If the gas cannot be remarketed, MGS is required to purchase the gas for its own account. In either case, MGS' payments from the remarketing or purchasing of the gas will be based on index prices sufficient to preserve transactional cash flows.

BONDS SUBJECT TO MANDATORY REDEMPTION

The bonds are subject to mandatory redemption prior to the maturity date. Under certain circumstances (a designated seller triggering event and buyer triggering event) or events such as changes in tax laws resulting in nonperformance of the seller or buyer (designated automatic triggering events), the bonds may be called prior to the stated maturity through the extraordinary mandatory redemption mechanism. In the case of a mandatory redemption caused by a triggering event, MGS will be required to make a liquidation payment, which together with available funds in the debt service fund, will be sufficient to pay off the bonds plus accrued interest, ultimately covering all principal, unamortized premiums and accrued interest through the redemption date. Bondholders take the risk of early redemption in these events but should receive full payment.

