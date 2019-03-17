Fitch : Rates Mongolian Mining First-Time 'B'; Outlook Stable; Rates Bonds

17 Mar 2019 10:19 PM ET

Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong-17 March 2019: Fitch Ratings has assigned Mongolia-based coal producer Mongolian Mining Corporation (MMC) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'B(EXP)' expected rating with expected Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to MMC's proposed US dollar-denominated senior notes.

MMC's rating is constrained by its small scale, single-product focus and limited cost competitiveness outside of northern China. However, MMC has flexibility in capex, which should give it sufficient buffer to continue generating free cash flows during a coal price downturn.

The proposed notes will be co-issued by MMC and its wholly owned-subsidiary, Energy Resources LLC, and guaranteed by most of its operating subsidiaries. The notes will constitute senior unsecured obligations of MMC as they represent the company's unconditional and irrevocable obligations. MMC intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed note issuance to refinance its existing secured notes and part of its perpetual notes. Concurrently, the company expects to fully repay the senior secured loan with cash generated from its Baruun Naran mine operations. The final rating on the proposed notes is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to the information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Small Scale, Single Product: MMC is relatively small compared with Fitch-rated coal mining companies globally in terms of revenue size, with revenue of USD590 million in 2018. MMC operates two mines with production concentrated in the Ukhaa Khudag mine in South Gobi. Revenue from hard coking coal accounted for 98% and 93% of MMC's total revenue in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The latest coal reserve statements show pro forma total run-of-mine (ROM) coal reserves of 499 million tonnes, giving MMC a reserve life of 30-35 years. MMC's small scale and product concentration constrains its business profile to the 'B' rating category.

Cost Competitive in Limited Markets: MMC is cost competitive only in the northern parts of China due to the proximity of MMC's mines to steel mills in that area. MMC's mine gate cash cost was low at USD31.7 per tonne in 2017 but MMC's transportation cost by land is around USD10.1 per tonne more than peers' transhipment cost. Delivery beyond northern China will further increase costs, leaving MMC with customers that are mainly in northern China.

Default and Restructuring: MMC defaulted on its debt in 2016 when coking coal prices fell to their lowest in a decade and MMC halted coal production. In 2017, MMC restructured its debt profile by taking a senior secured loan and issuing senior secured notes and perpetual notes. MMC's proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes will be used to refinance its existing USD413 million of secured notes and some of its USD195 million of perpetual notes. The proposed notes will rank senior to existing perpetual notes. The company expects to repay the outstanding senior secured loan concurrent to refinancing the senior secured and perpetual notes.

Price Drives Cash Flow Recovery: MMC's cash flow has recovered from the trough, driven by the recovery in coal prices. MMC's reported operating cash flow increased by 328% to USD95.6 million in 2017 and by 233% yoy to USD65.3 million in 1H18. Fitch forecasts the metallurgical coal price to average USD140/tonne in 2019-2021, off their peak of USD225/tonne in 2018 but higher than the USD79/tonne during the 2016 trough. Fitch expects MMC to generate positive free cash flow in 2019-2021, based on the price expectations.

Capex Flexibility: MMC completed integration of the infrastructure at its mines and purchased 150 trucks in 2017 and 2018 to improve transportation capacity. The company estimates its minimum sustaining capex, the majority of which is for regular maintenance of the mines, mining fleets and coal hauling trucks, to be around USD5 million per year. MMC capitalises some of its stripping cost, where stripping of the mine results in long-term benefits. The capitalised stripping cost and minimum sustaining capex are likely to be around USD90 million per annum in 2018-2021. MMC can decrease its capitalised stripping cost and reduce capex should there be a significant coal price decline.

Neutral Regulatory Environment: The Mongolian tax and royalty stabilisation certificate granted to MMC for 24 years from 2015 outlines the tax and royalty rates that apply to MMC. The certificate helps mitigate risks of sudden shifts in Mongolia's royalty and tax policies.

Moderate Financial Profile: MMC's post-restructuring financial and liquidity profile is in line with peers with similar ratings. We expect MMC's FFO adjusted net leverage to have fallen to 2.5x by end-2018 from 3.5x at end-2017. Its leverage is likely to remain below 3.5x in the next three years due to sustained profit generation and stable levels of capex spending. We expect MMC to be able to maintain its FFO fixed-charge coverage above 3x in the near future.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

MMC is comparable to single-product focused Indonesian coal mining companies in the 'B' category such as PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk (PT Golden, B+/Positive) and Geo Energy Resources Limited (Geo, B/Stable). MMC's annual revenue is lower than PT Golden's and similar to that of Geo. MMC has similar mine life to PT Golden, which has mining life of over 25 years, while its mining life is longer than Geo's.

MMC had higher EBITDA margins than PT Golden and Geo, but this is offset by the company's higher leverage. We estimate MMC's FFO adjusted net leverage to have been 2.5x at end-2018, while both PT Golden and Geo had leverage of around zero.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer

- Fitch's metallurgical coal price assumption is USD140/tonne in 2019-2021

- Minimum sustaining capex at around USD9.8 million in 2019 and USD5.0 million in 2020-2021, with the majority of spending for regular maintenance of the mines, mining fleets and coal hauling trucks.

- Expected total capex with deferred stripping cost at around USD86 million to USD98 million a year in 2018-2021

- MMC's total coal production capacity to remain flat. MMC currently has no plans to add any new capacity.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action

- Positive rating action is not envisaged given the MMC's small scale and lack of cost competitiveness beyond northern China.

Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action

- Generation of negative free cash flow

- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 3.5x

- Any negative regulatory changes

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity Dependent on FCF: Following the proposed refinancing, we do not expect MMC to have any short-term debt obligations. However, MMC's cash balance will be low after refinancing and it will have limited undrawn committed bank facilities. Therefore, failure to accumulate positive free cash flows may lead to a liquidity crunch in an unexpected downturn. In addition, we do not expect MMC's cumulative free cash flow generation to be sufficient to redeem the principal amount of the proposed notes, which would push the company to seek refinancing for at least part of the new notes upon maturity.

