Fitch : Rates Zhaojin Mining's Proposed USD Notes 'BB(EXP)'

25 Feb 2019 10:31 PM ET

Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong/Shanghai-25 February 2019: Fitch Ratings has assigned Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited's (Zhaojin Mining; BB/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. The notes are to be issued by Zhaojin Mining International Finance Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zhaojin Mining. The notes are guaranteed by Zhaojin Mining and are rated at the same level as Zhaojin Mining's senior unsecured rating as they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

Zhaojin Mining is the fourth-largest integrated gold producer in China with annual production of about 16 tonnes in 2017. The company is based in the gold-rich region of Zhaoyuan in eastern Shandong province, and has high-quality gold assets as well as production costs in the first quartile on the global cost curve.

Zhaojin Mining's ratings are derived from Fitch's assessment of the consolidated credit profile of Zhaojin Mining's immediate parent, Zhaojin Group Company Limited (Zhaojin Group), which is wholly owned by the Zhaoyuan municipality. Fitch assesses Zhaojin Group's ratings on four factors set out in its Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria. As a result, Fitch takes a top-down approach to the rating and notches Zhaojin Group's profile below its internal assessment of the credit profile of Zhaoyuan municipality.

Zhaojin Mining's rating is equalised with the credit profile of Zhaojin Group as Fitch assesses the linkage between the two entities as strong, underpinned by solid strategic and operational ties, as per the agency's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong State Control and Support: Fitch assesses Zhaojin Group's status, ownership and control by Zhaoyuan municipality as 'Strong' as the company is economically and strategically important to the city. Zhaojin Group is wholly owned by the municipality and is the largest producer in a city where gold is a major economic contributor. Fitch assesses Zhaojin Group's support record as 'Moderate'. Zhaojin Mining has received financial subsidies from the municipality in the past, but the group's financial profile remains weak.

Strong Incentive to Support: Fitch assesses the socio-political effect of a default by Zhaojin Group on Zhaoyuan as 'Strong' because Zhaojin Group is the largest gold producer in the city and accounts for 80% of the city's gold refining capacity and 100% of its processing capacity. We also assess that the financial implications of a default by Zhaojin Group on Zhaoyuan are 'Very Strong' because Zhaojin Group accounts for around 70% of the state-owned assets in Zhaoyuan and it is the largest debt issuer in the city.

Strong Parent-Subsidiary Linkage: Zhaojin Mining is 33.74%-owned by Zhaojin Group and holds the majority of the group's core assets. It is also the group's only publicly listed subsidiary. Zhaojin Mining accounts for over 90% of Zhaojin Group's EBITDA and shares key board members and senior management. Zhaojin Group also guarantees some of Zhaojin Mining's bonds issued on the domestic market.

Low-Cost Gold Producer: Zhaojin Mining's gold-mining business has cash costs in the first quartile on the global cost curve, with average cash cost of about USD660/oz, thanks to its high-quality assets. Zhaojin Mining's gold profitability is comparable with that of highly rated gold peers such as Goldcorp Inc. (BBB/Rating Watch Positive), Kinross Gold Corporation (BBB-/Stable) and Yamana Gold Inc. (BBB-/Stable), and is higher than the gold business of domestic peer Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd (BBB-/Stable). This contributed to Zhaojin's strong EBITDA margin of 43% in 1H18.

High Leverage, Healthy Coverage: Zhaojin Mining's standalone credit profile is constrained by its high financial leverage, which is driven by its large capex. We expect Zhaojin Mining's FFO adjusted net leverage to remain high at around 5.6x between 2018 and 2019, compared with 6.0x in 2017. However, the company's interest coverage is ample at around 4.0x due to its low cost of funding.

Haiyu Mine to Boost Output: Zhaojin Mining acquired 53% of the Haiyu gold mine for CNY2.7 billion in 2015. Haiyu is the largest undersea gold mine in China, with estimated reserves of around 500 tonnes. We expect commercial production to commence around 2021, which will add around 14 tonnes of annual gold production to the group's existing 20 tonnes, significantly boosting the size of its gold-mining business. We have not factored in contribution from the Haiyu mine in our financial forecasts for 2018-2021, as we do not expect commercial production to begin in the near term.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

Zhaojin Mining's rating is equalised with the credit profile of Zhaojin Group, based on strong linkage between the two entities as per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Zhaojin Group's profile is notched down two times from Fitch's internal assessment of the credit profile of Zhaoyuan municipality, due to the high likelihood of support from the local government as per Fitch's Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria.

Zhaojin Group's notching from its parent is similar to that of steel producer HBIS Group Co., Ltd.'s (BBB+/Stable) from Hebei State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. HBIS is the largest steelmaker in Hebei and steel is a major economic driver for the province, accounting for 40% of the total assets of state-owned enterprises in the province. Similarly, Zhaojin Group is the largest gold miner in Zhaoyuan, where gold production is a significant contributor to economic activity. Zhaojin Group accounts for 70% of Zhaoyuan's total state-owned assets.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer

- Gold gross margin to remain at around 40% between 2018 and 2021 (2017: 40%)

- Gold price to be maintained at around USD1,200/oz between 2018 and 2021.

- Capex of CNY2.2 billion each year between 2018 and 2021 (2017: CNY1.5 billion)

- Dividend payout ratio of around 20%-30% in the future.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action

- An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Zhaoyuan

- Increase in the likelihood of support from the Zhaoyuan government

- Stronger standalone credit profile of Zhaojin Group, which may be evident from interest coverage ratios at the group holding-company level exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis. (2017: 1.5x)

Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action

- A downgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Zhaoyuan

- Weakening of likelihood of support from the Zhaoyuan government

- Weaker standalone credit profile of Zhaojin Group, which may be evident from liquidity issues.

LIQUIDITY

Adequate Liquidity: As of end-1H18, Zhaojin Mining had around CNY13.3 billion in unused credit facilities and CNY2.3 billion in cash, against around CNY10.7 billion in short-term debt. Zhaojin Mining also has access to offshore equity markets and domestic bond markets, and maintains good relationships with major domestic financial institutions.

