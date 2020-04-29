Log in
Fitch Ratings Affirms 'A' Ratings, 'Stable' Outlook for The Doctors Company Group

04/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT

NAPA, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed its "A" (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength ratings for The Doctors Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, collectively referred to as The Doctors Company Group. Fitch also announced that the rating outlook for all ratings is "Stable."

The ratings are based on Fitch's current assessment of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including its economic impact.

Fitch noted that The Doctors Company has a strong business profile as the number two writer in medical professional liability insurance in the United States. The Doctors Company is one of the few companies in its industry positioned to meet the trend of healthcare providers moving from independent and smaller group practices to employment with hospitals and larger medical groups, Fitch noted.

Fitch commented that The Doctors Company's year-end 2019 capital position "was very strong" and also pointed out that the company's loss reserve position is a positive factor to the rating. 

The "A" with "Stable Outlook" ratings include:

  • The Doctors Company, an Interinsurance Exchange
  • TDC Specialty Insurance Company
  • TDC National Assurance Company
  • The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange

About The Doctors Company 
Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.comis relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, with 82,000 members and over $4.5 billion in assets, and is rated A by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter(@doctorscompany), YouTubeLinkedIn, and Facebook

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitch-ratings-affirms-a-ratings-stable-outlook-for-the-doctors-company-group-301049129.html

SOURCE The Doctors Company


© PRNewswire 2020
