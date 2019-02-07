Fitch Ratings: FQM Refinancing Supports 'B' IDR; Bond Recoveries Move to Lower End of 'RR4' Band

07 Feb 2019 09:50 AM ET

Fitch Ratings-London-07 February 2019: First Quantum Minerals Ltd.'s (FQM) new long-term senior secured credit facility, comprising a USD1.5 billion amortising term loan and USD1.2 billion of revolving credit facility (RCF) with an accordion feature that may allow upsizing to USD1.5 billion by end 2019, supports its 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), Fitch Ratings says. The transaction will allow the company to call/refinance early around USD800 million of its 2021 bonds, extend maturities and increase liquidity headroom by around USD300 million. The improved liquidity profile will support the rating while FQM's major project at Cobre Panama is commissioned and ramps up production in 2019.

The transaction increases the amount of senior secured debt in FQM's capital structure by around USD1.5 billion, subordinating all bondholders given their senior unsecured status. Consequently, Fitch has updated its recovery analysis for the bonds. Assumptions for Fitch's central case are below, and are still consistent with a 'RR4' at an estimated 35%, but at the lower end of the band (31%-50%). We note that following a successful production ramp up at Cobre Panama we would expect recoveries to improve, given i) the currently remaining completion risk/commissioning risk will fall away; ii) the asset will start contributing material earnings and cash flow; and iii) the group's reduced capital expenditure after completion of the project will underpin the deleveraging capacity factored into the ratings.

Fitch has also run alternative recovery scenarios, considering various reasons for a distressed scenario and resulting actions by creditors to enforce. These alternative scenarios lead to recoveries that are also consistent with the 'RR4' recovery band.

Fitch notes that it will update its recovery analysis as the capital structure evolves. The terms and conditions of the outstanding notes provide for additional capacity to incur senior secured debt that would rank ahead of senior unsecured bonds, if incurred.

Fitch makes the following assumptions about recovery estimates:

- Fitch's bespoke recovery analysis considers FQM's value on a going concern basis in a distressed scenario and assumes that the company would keep its operating licenses and would be restructured rather than liquidated;

- Fitch has applied a 10% discount to an estimated December 2018 LTM EBITDA of around USD1,600 million (Fitch estimate ahead of publication of FQM's results on 14 February 2019); 10% represents a low discount to estimate sustainable, post-restructuring EBITDA compared to other businesses amongst Fitch-rated high yield issuers, but reflects i) that FQM is anticipated to ramp-up production at Cobre Panama this year, an investment of around USD5.7 billion (reflecting 90% FQM share, before contributions from the streaming agreement with Franco-Nevada), which has not contributed to the December 2018 LTM EBITDA used for the calculations and will strengthen earnings over the near-term and ii) the copper market has a favourable medium-term market outlook/is expected to move into deficit by 2021 with positive price dynamics;

- A 5.0x multiple was used to calculate the post-reorganisation enterprise value (EV), which factors in i) that currently producing assets attract a lower multiple in comparison, with the large bulk of production coming from Zambia (B-/Negative), a jurisdiction with a challenging operating environment and ii) Cobre Panama attracts a higher multiple in comparison, whereas the upside from the higher multiple for Cobre Panama was not fully reflected in the 5.0x multiple applies, pending full commissioning of the asset;

- As per Fitch's criteria, the senior secured RCF is assumed to be fully drawn at the point of distress. We have also taken 10% off the EV to account for administrative claims.

- Secured debt reflected in the waterfall was USD27 million of equipment leases, USD3.0 billion of new RCF and term loan bank facility (assuming that the accordion feature may be triggered), USD1.4 billion of streaming agreement with Franco-Nevada related to the Cobre Panama project. Senior unsecured debt reflected in the waterfall was USD4.9 billion of bonds, USD398 million Kalumbila facility and USD300 million of deferred acquisition consideration related to a 10% stake acquisition in Cobre Panama from LS-Nikko Copper Inc.

- Calculated recoveries are at the lower end of the 'RR4' band (31%-50%).

Contacts:

Oliver Schuh

Director

+44 20 3530 1263

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN

Yulia Buchneva,

Associate Director

+7 495 956 6904

Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@thefitchgroup.com

