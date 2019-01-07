Fitch Ratings : Launches ESG Relevance Scores to Show Impact of ESG on Credit

Fitch Ratings, a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary and
research, today announced the launch of a new integrated scoring system
which shows how environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors
impact individual credit rating decisions.
The new ESG Relevance Scores, which have been produced by Fitch’s
analytical teams, transparently and consistently display both the
relevance and materiality of ESG elements to the rating decision. They
are sector-based and entity-specific.
Using a standardized and transparent scoring system, Fitch is
introducing ESG Relevance Scores across all asset classes, starting with
over 1,500 non-financial corporate ratings. This will be followed by
banks, non-bank financial institutions, insurance, sovereigns, public
finance, global infrastructure and structured finance. The ESG Relevance
Scores for Fitch Ratings’ non-financial corporate ratings are now
available at www.fitchratings.com/site/esg.
Fitch’s ESG approach fills a market gap by publicly disclosing how an
ESG issue directly affects a company’s current credit rating. Fitch is
the first credit rating agency (CRA) to systematically publish an
opinion about how ESG issues are relevant and material to individual
entity credit ratings. Fitch is initially making all of its ESG
Relevance Scores available in the public domain, and will then maintain
and publish the scores on an ongoing basis as an integrated part of its
entity credit research.
Fitch’s primary mandate is to provide insightful and timely credit
opinions for investors which are transparent and capable of being both
challenged and defended. Fitch views the introduction of ESG Relevance
Scores as a substantial step forward in enhancing transparency for
investors, and for the broader discussion around ESG and credit. Fitch’s
approach provides investors with the opportunity to examine, discuss and
challenge opinions about how ESG factors have impacted rating decisions.
Andrew Steel, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Fitch Ratings said:
“We actively engaged with investors and other market participants to
understand what they want to see from credit rating agencies before
devising the new relevance scores. Our focus is purely on fundamental
credit analysis and so our ESG Relevance Scores are solely aimed at
addressing ESG in that context. The scores do not make value judgements
on whether an entity engages in good or bad ESG practices, but draw out
which E, S, and G risk elements are influencing the credit rating
decision. We have taken a fully integrated approach to ESG which will
see the scores being done by our existing analytical teams rather than
centrally.
“Our scores will enable investors to agree or disagree with the way in
which we have treated ESG at both an entity and a sector level, assist
them in making their own judgements about credit rating impact, and
enable them to fully discuss all aspects of the credit with our
analytical teams. No other CRA currently offers this level of
granularity or transparency with respect to the impact of ESG on
fundamental credit.
“The initial analysis of our corporate portfolio has generated over
22,000 individual E, S and G scores for our publicly rated entities.
Initial results show that 22% of our current corporate ratings are being
influenced by E, S or G factors, with just under 3% currently having a
single E, S or G sub-factor that by itself led to a change in the
rating. There are significant variances by market classification
(developed markets vs emerging markets) as well as by geography and
sector, and our analysts are looking forward to discussing the detail
with both issuers and investors. ”
For rated entities with Fitch Ratings Navigators1, ESG
Relevance Scores will be published during Q1 2019, as well as a
selection of standalone ESG Relevance Scores for entities in asset
classes that currently do not have the Ratings Navigator product.
In September 2018, Fitch Group announced it had signed the United
Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI),
underlining its commitment to incorporating environmental, social and
corporate governance (ESG) issues into investment practice and
developing a more sustainable global financial system. This followed the
recent establishment of a Global Sustainable Finance group at Fitch.
This newly-formed group is responsible for reviewing how ESG factors are
incorporated into the credit rating process, for increasing the level of
transparency around ESG analysis and more broadly for the development of
products and services beyond credit ratings to support and meet the
growing needs of investors in this sector.
1 - Ratings Navigator is a visual overview of the key quantitative and
qualitative factors Fitch analyzes to arrive at an entity’s credit
rating.
