Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fitch Says Global Growth Prospects Deteriorated, But Sees No Recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said global growth prospects are slowing but added it doesn't expect this to lead to a global recession.

Fitch said since its last Global Economic Outlook, in December of last year, "we have quite aggressively cut our forecast for 2019, we do not see the onset of a global recession."

The ratings agency cut global growth forecasts for 2019 to 2.8% from 3.1% and for 2020 to 2.8% from 2.9%.

Fitch said the growth outlook in the euro zone "has weakened particularly sharply," adding the evidence of a slowdown in China has become clearer and demand in emerging markets has become weaker, "key contributor to the trade slowdown."

Despite this, Fitch said it doesn't see a global recession, pointing to above trend growth in the U.S. economy, where unemployment is low and household income growth is solid.

While trade tensions between the U.S. and China have affected trade flows, Fitch said, an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods hasn't materialized "and there are growing hopes it may be avoided."

Fitch also commented on the shift in global monetary policy over the past months, including actions by the U.S. Fed and the European Central Bank. The agency said it expects only one rate increase by the Fed this year and that the ECB seem unlikely to raise interest rates before the end of next year. Fitch also said it expects the ECB to restart asset purchases later this year.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pFed sees no rate hikes in 2019, plans to slow balance sheet reduction
RE
02:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pare Losses After Fed Decision
DJ
02:20pHow U.S. bike companies are steering around Trump's China tariffs
RE
02:20pCLIMATE ACTION : African Development Bank calls for global collaboration to turn Nationally Determined Contributions into investment plans
PU
02:20pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement
PU
02:20pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Mobilising private sector resources for climate-compatible infrastructure in Africa
PU
02:19pVolvo expects electric car margins to match conventional vehicles by 2025
RE
02:18pWhy U.S. growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war
RE
02:16pFed Signals No More Rate Increases Likely This Year
DJ
02:15pText of Fed's March Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.