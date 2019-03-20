Fitch Says Global Growth Prospects Deteriorated, But Sees No Recession

By Stephen Nakrosis



Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said global growth prospects are slowing but added it doesn't expect this to lead to a global recession.

Fitch said since its last Global Economic Outlook, in December of last year, "we have quite aggressively cut our forecast for 2019, we do not see the onset of a global recession."

The ratings agency cut global growth forecasts for 2019 to 2.8% from 3.1% and for 2020 to 2.8% from 2.9%.

Fitch said the growth outlook in the euro zone "has weakened particularly sharply," adding the evidence of a slowdown in China has become clearer and demand in emerging markets has become weaker, "key contributor to the trade slowdown."

Despite this, Fitch said it doesn't see a global recession, pointing to above trend growth in the U.S. economy, where unemployment is low and household income growth is solid.

While trade tensions between the U.S. and China have affected trade flows, Fitch said, an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods hasn't materialized "and there are growing hopes it may be avoided."

Fitch also commented on the shift in global monetary policy over the past months, including actions by the U.S. Fed and the European Central Bank. The agency said it expects only one rate increase by the Fed this year and that the ECB seem unlikely to raise interest rates before the end of next year. Fitch also said it expects the ECB to restart asset purchases later this year.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com