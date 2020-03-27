Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fitch cuts UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' as coronavirus strains finances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:18pm EDT
A usually crowded Canary Wharf is seen at lunchtime in London

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' from 'AA' on Friday, blaming a significant weakening of the country's public finances due to the coronavirus outbreak and a fiscal loosening stance.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus, which has infected more than 14,500 and killed 759 as of Thursday afternoon in UK, up by nearly a third in 24 hours.

"The downgrade https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10115919 also reflects the deep near-term damage to the UK economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the lingering uncertainty regarding the post-Brexit UK-EU trade relationship," Fitch said in a release.

Britain's economy is shrinking at a record pace, faster than during the 2008-09 financial crisis, as businesses across the services sector shut up shop in face of the rapidly spreading health crisis, according to a survey released earlier this week.

The agency maintained the country's outlook at 'negative'.

The Bank of England has also stepped in to cushion the economy from the devastation caused by the outbreak. It has said it will buy a record 200 billion pounds of extra assets and has cut its main interest rate to a record-low 0.1%.

Separately, Fitch downgraded the Bank of England's rating to 'AA-' from 'AA', with a negative outlook.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54pIMF's Georgieva says world in recession, countries must 'go big' on spending
RE
06:53pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Agencies announce two actions to support lending to households and businesses
PU
06:52pCanada bolsters Main Street with wage subsidy amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:48pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion U.S. coronavirus rescue package
RE
06:48p'MR. NO' : Meet the U.S. congressman asking for a vote that could delay the coronavirus bill
RE
06:45pAIRBNB TO HALT ALL MARKETING, MOST HIRING AS LOSSES MOUNT : The Information
RE
06:44pWorld Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus
RE
06:25pBIPARTISAN MAJORITY OF AMERICANS REJECT TRUMP IDEA TO REOPEN BY EASTER : Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
06:20pFed Says It Will Maintain Aggressive Debt Purchases Next Week
DJ
06:18pFitch cuts UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' as coronavirus strains finances
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
3MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
4MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
5APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group