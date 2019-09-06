Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fitch downgrades Hong Kong as city braces for more protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 12:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the financial Central district in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Hong Kong's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "AA" from "AA+" following months of unrest and protests in the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong's rating outlook is negative, Fitch Ratings said in its statement.

The massive, and sometimes violent protests have roiled the financial centre as thousands chafe at a perceived erosion of freedoms and autonomy under Chinese rule.

Fitch said it expects the "one country, two systems" framework to remain intact, but added that public discontent is likely to persist despite recent concessions to certain demands by protesters.

The rating downgrade comes as Hong Kong is bracing for more demonstrations this weekend, with protesters threatening to disrupt transport links to the airport, after embattled leader Carrie Lam's withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill failed to appease some activists.

The anti-government protests began in March amid fears that Beijing is eroding the autonomy granted to Hong Kong when it was handed back to China in 1997. China denied the charge of meddling and said Hong Kong is an internal affair.

The rating agency said it expects Hong Kong's financial buffers to remain intact, although it anticipates that the region's revenue will underperform budget forecast.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:42aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Job vacancies and labour turnover, 2nd quarter 2019
PU
06:42aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Consumer price index, August 2019
PU
06:17aYuan flat but set for first weekly gain in three on trade talk hopes
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:11aBOJ's Kuroda says deepening negative rates is among options - Nikkei
RE
06:10aIndonesia's forex reserves rise $500 million in August - central bank
RE
06:09aTrudeau's oil pipeline tarnishes his climate credentials ahead of Canadian election
RE
06:05aInside drugmakers' strategy to boost cancer medicines with 'Lazarus effect'
RE
05:57aFitch downgrades Hong Kong as city braces for more protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Russian Executive Arrested in Italy on U.S. Charges
3WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
5IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group