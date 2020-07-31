Fitch revises U.S. outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'; affirms AAA rating

July 31 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday revised
its outlook on the United States to "negative" from "stable",
citing deterioration in the country's public finances and the
absence of a credible fiscal consolidation plan.
High fiscal deficits and debt that were already rising
before the coronavirus crisis have started to erode the
traditional credit strengths of the United States, the agency
said, while affirming its "AAA" rating.
"There is a growing risk that U.S. policymakers will not
consolidate public finances sufficiently to stabilize public
debt after the pandemic shock has passed," Fitch said in a
statement.
The United States had the highest government debt of any
AAA-rated sovereign heading into the coronavirus crisis, the
agency said, adding that it expects general government debt to
exceed 130% of gross domestic product by 2021.
