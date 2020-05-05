Log in
Fitz Gate Ventures : Raises Second Flagship Venture Capital Fund

05/05/2020 | 10:08am EDT

$25mm AUM to Invest Primarily in Startups from the Princeton University Ecosystem

Fitz Gate Ventures today announced that it has completed the fundraising for its second venture capital fund. Founded in July 2015 by Jim Cohen and Mark Poag, Fitz Gate Ventures invests a majority of its capital in startups from the Princeton University ecosystem, with a minority of its capital available to be invested more broadly. Fitz Gate has 15 current portfolio company investments (and one exit), and all of the startups that have gone out to raise additional capital following Fitz Gate’s investment have done so successfully at premiums from some of the best known venture capital firms in the world.

For Fund II, Fitz Gate will typically write initial checks of $500,000, reserving additional capital for future rounds. Fitz Gate will lead, co-invest with other VC funds or invest alone. In addition to investing capital, Fitz Gate seeks to add value by working closely with its portfolio company founders and connecting them with customers, later stage investors and industry experts. Fitz Gate’s “Friends of Fitz” network of Princeton alumni and faculty (https://www.fitzgate.com/friends-of-fitz) is a unique strategic advantage to the firm and its portfolio company founders.

Fitz Gate’s investments have been profiled in the New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Forbes, Vogue, Bloomberg and other leading publications around the world. In addition to managing Fitz Gate, Jim and Mark both teach venture capital at the Princeton University graduate school (seminar series) and at Rice University Jones School of Business (MBA and undergrad).


© Business Wire 2020
