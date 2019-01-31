Five Colors Technologies, a Pioneer Company in the Online Gaming Software Industry, Lists Five Colors Coin (FCC), a New Cryptocurrency That Will Become e-Sports Money, on CoinBene and Carries out IEO on Thursday, January 31!

This spring, Five Colors Technologies will hold a prize-money game
tournament for the whole world!
Five Colors Technologies Limited (Headquarters: Hong Kong, CEO:
Eugene.K) has announced that "Five Colors Coin (FCC)", a new
cryptocurrency to become e-sports money, will be listed on CoinBene and
IEO will be carried out on Thursday, January 31.
And this spring, the game tournament with prize money will be held for
the whole world.
Five Colors Group (https://casual-esports.net/)
began developing online games in 2012 and will develop e-sports platform
for casual games where all smartphone users can easily participate. The
developed games are the world’s first skill games for the smartphones
that are certified by GLI which is the certification body of software
for online gaming; therefore, the games are fair and safe for users.
The biggest feature of our software is that we have official
certification for online gaming that is rigorously tested by the
government agency. If the games don’t have this certification, there is
a problem that we cannot detect even if there is cheating etc. in the
program. However, the game developed by us has high safety and fairness
which cleared the test by the international certification body.
The e-sports money that can be used on this casual e-sports platform is
the new cryptocurrency, "Five Colors Coin (FCC)". It is an
easy-to-understand utility token that allows you to play games with FCC,
win prizes with FCC, and exchange it with other cryptocurrencies at
exchanges.
Also, since the FCC is issued on the extension of the existing business
and it is listed without the ICO, there is no investor who sells at the
same time as the sales, so it can be expected that the demand for buying
will be overwhelmingly high at the same time as promotion.
Today, January 31 (Thursday), FCC will be listed and IEO will be carried
out on CoinBene, which is ranked fifth in global transaction volume. To
do IEO at the world's leading CoinBene became possible because the
business contents, achievements and market prospects of the Five Colors
Group are anticipated and gained the trust of the exchange. In IEO, it
is difficult to deceive investors with fraud and due diligence is done
properly, therefore you can use it with confidence.
And this time, as the e-sports become popular all over the world, in
order to spread the opportunity to participate in the game tournament
widely not only to the professional gamers but also to the general
public, Five Colors Group released a casual game "with prize" e-sports
platform (beta version) for smartphone users all over the world on
January 30 at the Japan Block Chain Conference and held a game with
prize money.
We distributed coin prize to 1st place 1000,000 yen, 2nd place 500,000
yen, 3rd place 300,000 yen (converted at CoinBene listed price 200 yen)
to the top prizewinners.
Games with prize money will be held irregularly in the future. If you
complete user registration (https://casual-esports.net/auth/reg/regist.do)
now, you can play a trial version with 500 play points free of charge.
We are planning an official launch this spring, and also working on a
larger game tournament with prize money for the whole world. Please stay
tuned for further information.
