Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Five Compromises Underpin Spending Deal Struck by White House, Democrats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 11:59am EDT

By Andrew Duehren

Congressional negotiators and the White House reached an agreement Monday evening to raise federal spending over the next two years and suspend the debt-ceiling until the end of July 2021. Neither Republicans nor Democrats won everything they wanted.

Here are five key compromises in the deal:

Nonmilitary Spending

The bill, which allows for more than $2.7 trillion in discretionary spending over the next two fiscal years, sets domestic spending levels below what House Democrats had initially sought this year. In the spending legislation they passed in their own chamber, Democrats set nonmilitary spending at $639 billion for fiscal year 2020, which begins on Oct. 1.

The agreement reached yesterday provides for $632 billion in nonmilitary funding for next fiscal year, with $2.5 billion of those funds designated for conducting the decennial census. By fiscal year 2021, domestic spending will grow to $634.5 billion.

Military Spending

House Democrats aren't the only ones accepting less money for their favored priorities. Under the deal, the military will receive $738 billion in overall funding next fiscal year -- below the $750 billion Senate Republicans had proposed in the defense authorization bill they passed earlier this year. But $738 billion is also above the $733 billion to which Democrats had agreed in the House.

While Sen. Jim Inhofe (R., Okla.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement he was "disappointed that the top-line total for defense funding isn't $750 billion," he added that the compromise was critical to pass.

The End of Spending Limits

The legislation doesn't extend the fiscal controls enacted in 2011 to reign in federal deficits beyond fiscal year 2021. After that they will expire. During the negotiations, members of the Trump administration had proposed extending the spending limits to achieve future savings as part of the agreement.

In the end, the bill sets spending about $320 billion above the limits set in the 2011 law. That will amount to a nearly $50 billion increase next fiscal year compared with this year.

"Democrats have achieved an agreement that permanently ends the threat of the sequester," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said in a statement, referring to the spending limits set in the 2011 law. "We are pleased that the Administration has finally agreed to join Democrats in ending these devastating cuts."

Adjustments

In their own spending legislation, House Democrats had set aside $7.5 billion to pay for conducting the census in 2020, hoping to adjust overall spending levels for that program in particular. The deal does include a one-year adjustment for the census, but it is for $2.5 billion, below the level initially sought by Democrats.

Spending Cuts

At one point in the talks, the Trump administration sent to Mrs. Pelosi a list of nearly $574 billion in potential cuts to offset the cost of the agreement. The administration indicated it wouldn't accept any agreement that didn't make at least $150 billion in cuts to pay for the two-year deal.

The bill will achieve roughly $77 billion in savings to offset the cost of the deal. Instead of making new cuts, it does that by extending mandatory spending limits and customs fees beyond fiscal year 2027 -- both routine provisions have been used to offset the cost of previous budget deals.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10pIMF lowers global growth forecasts amid trade, Brexit uncertainties
RE
12:07pJohnson to take helm of economy as warning signs flash
RE
12:05pSwiss privacy office wants details on Facebook's Libra crypto project
RE
12:04pIngenico hikes 2019 guidance after strong first half
RE
12:00pFormer PayPal CTO's New Company, Global Care, Introduces Drag-and-Drop, Deep Learning Healthcare Analytics
BU
11:59aFive Compromises Underpin Spending Deal Struck by White House, Democrats
DJ
11:49aLondon forex trading turnover surges to record high
RE
11:42aWall St. boosted by upbeat earnings
RE
11:36aGoldman Sachs raises "no deal" Brexit chances after Johnson election
RE
11:35aPRESS RELEASE : The NGFS publishes an overview of climate-related impact assessments on financial stability and announces new members and observers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL AG : Stocks rise on earnings; sterling falls
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group