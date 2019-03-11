Five Credit Unions Select Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core
platform from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core
processing and IT needs, today announced that First Abilene Federal
Credit Union, Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, Greenville Federal Credit
Union, CODE Credit Union and Henrico Federal Credit Union have selected
MDT to host the Episys®
platform and provide critical IT solutions for their institutions.
First Abilene Federal Credit Union is based in Abilene, Texas, and has
recently experienced significant scale. After a 40-percent asset growth
and a nearly 30-percent membership increase over the last seven years,
the credit union identified the need for a core provider that could
better support these new volumes with greater efficiencies. After a
comprehensive search process, the credit union selected MDT.
Troy Kyle, CEO of First Abilene FCU, explained, “Our core system is the
lifeblood of our institution, connecting multiple channels and impacting
our overall profitability. As financial services have evolved, we
realized our current core provider could not effectively keep up with
the rapid pace of change. MDT and Symitar stood out above all other
providers we considered because of their ability to streamline and
automate once manual processes and support our growth with ease.”
Lebanon, Oregon-based Linn-Co Federal Credit Union has been delivering
financial services to the Linn County community since 1956. During its
search for a strong technology partner and core provider that could keep
up with member expectations, the credit union was also impressed with
MDT and Symitar.
Carol Cromwell, CEO of Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, added, “The
foundation for our search in finding a new core system was strongly
based on versatility, user-friendliness and continuous technical
advancement. As we continue to push forward in expanding our boundaries
and membership, we realized we needed a core system provider and
strategic business partner like MDT who has a proven track record,
shares common values and possesses the talent to support our growth and
flexibility in delivering the products and services our members desire.”
Greenville Federal Credit Union, based in Greenville, South Carolina,
has been serving the Greenville community since 1968. The credit union
was looking for a new core partner that could deliver high levels of
integration and improve the member experience.
Paul Hughes, president of Greenville Federal Credit Union, explained,
“When searching for a new core system provider, we wanted a partner that
could provide the efficiencies and integration in the back office while
also enhancing the ways in which we connect and interact with our
members. After an exhaustive search, we decided that MDT and Symitar are
the best fits for our growth and member service and engagement goals.”
“As the industry continues the trend toward outsourcing to maximize
efficiencies, simplify processes and automate manual tasks, MDT remains
committed to being a reliable yet innovative partner that puts our
credit union clients at the center,” stated Larry Nichols, president and
chief executive officer of MDT. “We look forward to working with the
five forward-thinking institutions that recently selected MDT, as they
acknowledge that investing in technology is necessary to remaining
relevant to members and solidifying a competitive advantage.”
About Member Driven Technologies
MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®
to provide credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core
processing and IT needs. The CUSO’s service-first, hybrid approach to
outsourcing enables credit unions to boost efficiencies and security and
reduce costs while maintaining a high level of control. In addition to
hosting the Symitar Episys platform, MDT also hosts dozens of seamlessly
integrated solutions to run the entire institution, including digital
banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory
services. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in
assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com
or follow @memberdriven
for more information.
