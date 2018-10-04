Log in
Five Electronic Health Records Companies Win Surescripts 2018 White Coat Award for Improving E-Prescription Accuracy

10/04/2018 | 11:52am EDT

Allscripts, iSalus Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, MEDENT and The Value-Based Care Solutions group, formerly of GE Healthcare Named Winners in Three Categories

Surescripts named five electronic health records (EHR) companies as prestigious 2018 Surescripts White Coat Award™ winners. The White Coat Award celebrates the top achievements in improving electronic prescription accuracy across the Surescripts Network Alliance™, which connects approximately 250 EHR vendors nationwide, as well as nearly all pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies and clinicians—plus an increasing number of health plans, long-term and post-acute care organizations and specialty pharmacy organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005594/en/

The White Coat Award includes three categories: Highest Accuracy, Most Improved Accuracy and the Trailblazer Award. In each category, one winner was selected from each of two size-based tiers: EHRs with more than 20,000 active monthly prescribers and EHRs with 20,000 or fewer active monthly prescribers.

The winners of the 2018 White Coat Award for Highest Accuracy are:

  • NextGen Healthcare
  • iSalus Healthcare

The winners of the 2018 White Coat Award for Most Improved Accuracy are:

  • The Value-Based Care Solutions group, formerly of GE Healthcare
  • MEDENT

The winners of the 2018 White Coat Trailblazer Award for top achievements in addressing key issues impacting prescription accuracy are:

  • Allscripts
  • iSalus Healthcare

Winners of the 2018 White Coat Award will be recognized as industry leaders who are championing the importance of prescription accuracy to increasing patient safety and workflow efficiency.

Allscripts is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Allscripts’ innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations.

iSalus Healthcare is headquartered in Indianapolis and provides industry-leading EHR, practice management and medical billing services to thousands of physicians, hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. iSalus was started in 2000 with the purpose of offering physicians a solution that lets them return to the mission—instead of the business—of healthcare. It is the goal of iSalus to partner with physicians across the U.S. to pioneer patient engagement so that healthcare becomes personal again. We do this by providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, go above and beyond to help our partners reach their goals.

NextGen Healthcare provides a range of software, services and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience and enable the transition to value-based healthcare.

The Value-Based Care Solutions group, formerly of GE Healthcare: Centricity Practice Solutions is a comprehensive electronic medical record (EMR), practice management, population health, and analytics solution designed to help enhance the clinical, operational and financial productivity of ambulatory practices.

MEDENT is a software development and services company focused on automating medical practices. MEDENT offers an “All-In-One” EMR/EHR, patient portal and practice management system providing a high level of interoperability and automation. MEDENT is available in the cloud as a service, or a server-based system in the medical practice.

The White Coat Award is part of the Surescripts Critical Performance Improvement (CPI) program, which was created in 2015 when Surescripts convened representatives from every facet of the Surescripts Network Alliance to identify and address e-prescribing’s pain points. In 2017, Surescripts measured a 26 percent improvement in prescription accuracy by optimizing the e-prescribing process and eliminating 50 million potential instances each month where a pharmacist had to leave their workflow to clarify prescriber intent.

About Surescripts

Our purpose is to serve the nation with the single most trusted and capable health information network, built to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. Since 2001, Surescripts has led the movement to turn data into actionable intelligence, and convened the Surescripts Network Alliance™ to enhance prescribing, inform care decisions and advance the healthcare industry. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us at twitter.com/surescripts.


© Business Wire 2018
