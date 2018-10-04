Five Electronic Health Records Companies Win Surescripts 2018 White Coat Award for Improving E-Prescription Accuracy

Surescripts named five electronic health records (EHR) companies as
prestigious 2018 Surescripts White Coat Award™ winners. The White Coat
Award celebrates the top achievements in improving electronic
prescription accuracy across the Surescripts
Network Alliance™, which connects approximately 250 EHR vendors
nationwide, as well as nearly all pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs),
pharmacies and clinicians—plus an increasing number of health plans,
long-term and post-acute care organizations and specialty pharmacy
organizations.
The White Coat Award includes three categories: Highest Accuracy, Most
Improved Accuracy and the Trailblazer Award. In each category, one
winner was selected from each of two size-based tiers: EHRs with more
than 20,000 active monthly prescribers and EHRs with 20,000 or fewer
active monthly prescribers.
The winners of the 2018 White Coat Award for Highest Accuracy are:
-
NextGen Healthcare
-
iSalus Healthcare
The winners of the 2018 White Coat Award for Most Improved Accuracy
are:
-
The Value-Based Care Solutions group, formerly of GE Healthcare
-
MEDENT
The winners of the 2018 White Coat Trailblazer Award for top
achievements in addressing key issues impacting prescription accuracy
are:
-
Allscripts
-
iSalus Healthcare
Winners of the 2018 White Coat Award will be recognized as industry
leaders who are championing the importance of prescription accuracy to
increasing patient safety and workflow efficiency.
Allscripts
is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance
clinical, financial and operational results. Allscripts’ innovative
solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected
Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better
decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations.
iSalus
Healthcare is headquartered in Indianapolis and provides
industry-leading EHR, practice management and medical billing services
to thousands of physicians, hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide.
iSalus was started in 2000 with the purpose of offering physicians a
solution that lets them return to the mission—instead of the business—of
healthcare. It is the goal of iSalus to partner with physicians across
the U.S. to pioneer patient engagement so that healthcare becomes
personal again. We do this by providing cutting-edge technology and
exceptional service, go above and beyond to help our partners reach
their goals.
NextGen
Healthcare provides a range of software, services and analytics
solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio
delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich
the patient care experience and enable the transition to value-based
healthcare.
The
Value-Based Care Solutions group, formerly of GE Healthcare:
Centricity Practice Solutions is a comprehensive electronic medical
record (EMR), practice management, population health, and analytics
solution designed to help enhance the clinical, operational and
financial productivity of ambulatory practices.
MEDENT
is a software development and services company focused on automating
medical practices. MEDENT offers an “All-In-One” EMR/EHR, patient portal
and practice management system providing a high level of
interoperability and automation. MEDENT is available in the cloud as a
service, or a server-based system in the medical practice.
The White Coat Award is part of the Surescripts Critical
Performance Improvement (CPI) program, which was created in 2015
when Surescripts convened representatives from every facet of the
Surescripts Network Alliance to identify and address e-prescribing’s
pain points. In 2017, Surescripts measured a 26
percent improvement in prescription accuracy by optimizing the
e-prescribing process and eliminating 50 million potential instances
each month where a pharmacist had to leave their workflow to clarify
prescriber intent.
About Surescripts
Our purpose is to serve the nation with the single most trusted and
capable health information network, built to increase patient safety,
lower costs and ensure quality care. Since 2001, Surescripts has led the
movement to turn data into actionable intelligence, and convened the
Surescripts Network Alliance™ to enhance prescribing, inform care
decisions and advance the healthcare industry. Visit us at surescripts.com
and follow us at twitter.com/surescripts.
