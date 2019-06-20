Five Goulston & Storrs Directors Named 2019 "Women Worth Watching" by Profiles in Diversity Journal

BOSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, announced today that directors Martha J. Nahill Frahm, Jennifer Furey, Pamela M. MacKenzie, Amy Moody McGrath, and Michelle M. Porter have been named recipients of the 2019 "Women Worth Watching" award by Profiles in Diversity Journal. The Goulston attorneys were selected for being "change agents and leaders" with "outstanding achievements throughout their career."

Martha Nahill Frahm co-chairs Goulston & Storrs's Tax Group and is considered one of the leading tax lawyers in the industry. She has a unique national practice advising non-profit organizations on their most complex tax issues, and has deep expertise in non-profit management structuring, operational and investment matters, governance, policy development, M&A, technology transfer, and licensing agreements. She also advises businesses and individuals on tax planning concerning various business and financial matters. Martha is a council member of the Boston Bar Association, co-chairs the firm's Associate Development Committee, and does extensive pro bono work in the community. She received her LL.M. (2005) and J.D., cum laude, (2000) from Boston University School of Law and her B.A. from Tufts University in 1995.

Jennifer Furey co-chairs the firm's Litigation Group, where she represents clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies across a wide range of industries. The high-stakes cases she handles involve diverse legal issues including patents, trademarks, trade dress, trade secrets, false advertising and copyrights, and commercial business issues. She serves on the firm's Executive Committee and is president of the Massachusetts Women's Bar Foundation's Board of Trustees. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School in 1996 and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Providence College in 1993.

Pamela MacKenzie serves as co-chair of Goulston & Storrs's Corporate Group and has helped build the firm's prestigious Banking & Finance Group, which represents a wide range of leading financing sources in senior debt and capital markets transactions. Known for her expertise in real estate investment trust (REIT) financing transactions, she combines real estate capital markets experience with corporate finance knowledge. She has served two terms on the firm's Executive Committee and currently co-chairs the firm's Hiring Committee in addition to the Corporate Group. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School in 1991, where she was Order of the Coif and Executive Editor of the Boston College Law Review, and her B.A. from Williams College in 1985.

Amy Moody McGrath is one of the top real estate lawyers in the country handling sophisticated commercial deals. Unlike many attorneys who specialize in one aspect of RE law, she has spent over 20 years developing expertise in every aspect of commercial RE, including acquisitions, dispositions, permitting, land use, and leasing. She is particularly experienced in large scale mixed use urban developments, and has helped transform the urban landscape in Boston and beyond. She currently serves on the firm's Compensation Committee and as co-chair of the Business Development and Inclusion Advisory committees. She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 1997 and her B.A. from Colby College in 1992.

Michelle Porter is co-chair of Goulston's Private Client & Trust Group, which is one of the largest and most established wealth planning practices in the country. In her practice, she advises high net worth individuals and families – including business owners and executives, partners in private equity funds, real estate owners and developers, personal representatives, and estate and trust beneficiaries – on estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, business planning, and charitable giving matters. She serves on the firm's Business Development and Administrative/Investment committees. She received her J.D. from Notre Dame Law School in 1997 and her B.A. from College of the Holy Cross in 1994.

