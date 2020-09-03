Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Five Intermountain Hospitals Recognized by The Human Rights Campaign as LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 08:42am EDT

Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has recognized five Intermountain Healthcare hospitals as equity leaders for their caregiver's dedication to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The honor by The Human Rights Campaign highlights Intermountain's commitment to equity, inclusion, and a commitment to ensuring that everyone in the community feels welcome and safe when receiving care.

The HRC envisions a world where every member of the LGBTQ+ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear, and with equality under the law.

The five Intermountain hospitals earning HRC recognition this year received the highest score of 100. They include:

"We are proud of Intermountain's leadership teams, Office of Diversity, LGBTQ+ Caregiver Resource Group, and caregivers who have demonstrated our commitment to more just and equitable healthcare," said Kevan Mabbutt, executive sponsor of LGBTQ+ caregiver resource group at Intermountain. "This recognition does not signal a victory but is a call to action to truly embody what it means to be a leader in LGBTQ+ healthcare—and we are certainly up to the task."

The HRC uses a scoring system called the Healthcare Equality Index which looks at four categories including: patient-centered care, patient services and support, employee benefits and policy, along with patient and community engagement.

Intermountain recognizes a person's sexual orientation and gender identity is an important part of their overall health picture. Intermountain knows those in the LGBTQ+ community face some health issues at a higher rate but may be less likely to seek care.

This past year, Intermountain teamed with the Utah Pride Center for a "Take Pride in Your Health" campaign, that educated and urged members of the LGBTQ+ community to focus on their mental and physical well-being, while ensuring they know Intermountain is a welcoming resource and safe environment or their healthcare.

This is the first time Intermountain applied for the HRC consideration. HRC President Alphonso David said providing inclusive care for everyone in the community has been vital, especially in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients," David said.

For more information on Intermountain's LGBTQ+ programs click here.

For more information on the HRC rankings click here.

###


About Intermountain Healthcare
Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.

Attachment 

Glen Beeby
Intermountain Healthcare
(801) 507-2011
glen.beeby@imail.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aSIME DARBY : General Agriculture and Allied Workers Union of Liberia At Mano Palm Oil Plantation Debunks Report of Pending Strike Action
AQ
09:12aADVENTUS MINING : Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Bought Deal Prospectus Offering
AQ
09:11aULTEIG : Appoints Colette LaForce to its Board of Directors
PR
09:10aWILDBRAIN : Spark and funrise toys team up on digital-first content strategy for launch of new doll brand bff bright fairy friends
PU
09:10aICC launches high-level advisory group to prime trade finance to power COVID-19 recovery
PU
09:10aLEONARDO S P A : delivers counter-drone technology to the Royal Air Force to support the research and development programme SYNERGIA
PU
09:10aWORLD CLASS EXTRACTIONS : Reports Operating And Financial Results For The Year Ended April 30, 2020
PU
09:10aM.M.WARBURG & CO HYPOTHEKENBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
09:09aS&P GLOBAL : NNPC Invites Bidders for Crude Oil Contracts
AQ
09:09aOctapharma Launches Phase 3 Superiority Study for Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, many more going without pay
5CRUDE OIL : END OF CHINA'S CRUDE OIL BUYING SPLURGE MAY DENT DEMAND OPTIMISM: Russell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group