Five Michael Saunders & Company Agents Bestowed Luxury Specialist Designation at Christie’s International Real Estate Conference

Sarasota, Fla., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 250 agents from the invitation-only Christie’s International Real Estate (CIRE) network met at Christie’s flagship auction house at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on September 24-25 for the annual, distinguished Luxury Specialist Conference. Among the attendees were five top producers for leading Gulf Coast luxury brokerage Michael Saunders & Company – Tom Cinquegrano, Maureen Horn, Marianne LeBar, Carol Stewart & Janet Walter – all of whom furthered their knowledge in important luxury asset classes of art, jewelry, watches, handbags, and, of course, real estate.



Speakers included top producers in real estate sharing their expertise, Christie’s specialists with insights into how to elevate client service through the auction house, and an economist providing a forecast for 2019. At the conclusion of the conference, attendees were designated a “Christie’s International Real Estate Luxury Specialist” by Christie’s Education.



“One of the hallmarks of the Christie’s brand is exemplary client care,” said Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. “This conference provides network agents the opportunity to better understand and leverage Christie’s full spectrum of expertise in art, luxury goods, and real estate. The agents who attend are proven experts in their local markets, motivated to pursue continuing education in the luxury market and well-deserving of being designated a Luxury Specialist.”



Tom Cinquegrano of the Michael Saunders and Company Lakewood Ranch office said this of the conference:

“The most important reason for attending is because Christie’s is a phenomenal vehicle to leverage our international customers. We can share the content we learned with our customers.”



Maureen Horn of the Michael Saunders and Company Longboat Key South office said this of the conference:

“Christie’s is the preeminent source of luxury not only because of historic sales, like the Rockefeller Estate and Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, but also because it has maintained its influence while evolving with the industry. This conference reconfirmed the fact that in any business, especially real estate, you can never stop learning. Continuous education begets value that we can then offer to current and potential customers.”



Marianne LeBar of the Michael Saunders and Company Palmer Ranch office said this of the conference:

“I attended the Christie’s conference to get an update on the economic factors affecting our luxury clientele today and found the discussion on distribution of wealth, and what will be passed onto the heirs of Baby Boomers, very insightful. It reminded me how early on in my career Michael Saunders emphasized “Generation Speak” and how to talk to a customer on their level. It’s the truest thing I have ever learned and something I incorporate into all my interactions.”



Carol Stewart of the Michael Saunders and Company Boca Grande office said this of the conference:

“The information given at the Christie’s International Real Estate Conference was a timely reminder always keep a pulse on your seller's motivations; push the reset button on listings that have gone flat; and be valuable to other agents - they are very important to our overall businesses.”



Janet Walter of the Michael Saunders and Company Longboat Key South office said this of the conference:

“The fact that Michael Saunders & Company has a relationship with and the support of an organization with such a strong reputation and marketing strategy, makes me even more confident about representing them. I believe our customers understand that this association makes them part of this exclusive group.”

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its New York City brokerage and invitation-only Affiliate network spanning 49 countries, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, Moscow, Los Angeles, and Palm Beach, and its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately US$500 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years. (Data as of June 30, 2018). For additional information, please visit www.christiesrealestate.com.

About Michael Saunders & Company

In its fifth decade of service to Southwest Florida, Michael Saunders & Company has grown into a network of 24 full-service real estate offices—with nearly 700 agents and 200 team members spanning the Gulf Coast region. International brokerage affiliations with Christie’s International Real Estate, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio International and Mayfair International Realty extend the company’s message to qualified buyers globally. Headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., Michael Saunders & Company affords customers the most comprehensive range of real estate services in the Southwest Florida marketplace. These include mortgage, title, insurance and relocation services, a commercial real estate division and full-service rental and property management capabilities.

For more information about Michael Saunders & Company, please call 1-888-552-5228 or visit us at michaelsaunders.com.

