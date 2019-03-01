Five Takeaways from Powell's Testimony

By WSJ City

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here's what you need to know.

1. Lawmakers Aren't Interested in Rates

They didn't really ask Powell about the future path of policy. The Fed raised its benchmark rate four times last year but recently signalled it's on hold. The bank is assessing how market volatility and slower global growth washes through the economy.

2. Has Taylor's Time Passed?

Republican lawmakers urged Powell's predecessors to adopt a mathematical rule devised by John Taylor to guide rates. It would have called for much higher rates. This week, there was hardly any reference to policy rules. President Trump has criticised rate hikes.

3. Little Balance Sheet Pushback

Powell said the Fed was completing plans to stop shrinking its $4 trillion asset portfolio. A couple of Republicans pressed Powell on the issue, but only gently.

4. The 2% Target

Powell defended various proposals that would tweak the way the Fed measures its 2% inflation target. Some proposals would more actively promote modest overshoots .

5. Trump's Criticism Has Little Support

To the extent lawmakers addressed Trump's criticism of the Fed, they defended the bank's independence in setting monetary policy.

