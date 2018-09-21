Five Uses, One Appliance. West Bend’s New Versatility Cooker!

Since 1911, West Bend has been celebrating the flavors of fall and
creating new family traditions with home cooked meals! Meals that are
easy-to-prepare (thanks to useful appliances) and enjoy no matter how
hectic a schedule. 107 years later, the times may have changed but the
focus remains the same.
West Bend’s new Versatility Cooker is a must have, multi-function
appliance. Slow cook; use in the oven; cook on the stove-top; remove the
pot and use the heating base as a griddle; remove the cooking pot for
serving or store in the refrigerator; take it with you using the
included travel tote; and when all is done, place it in the dishwasher
for ease-of-cleaning. Recipes are included. This appliance truly earns
its name as a versatile cooker.
The non-stick, large capacity steel cooking pots range in size from 5
quart to 6 quart and come with stainless steel handles. With five
temperature settings and a programmable timer, the West Bend Versatility
Cooker will quickly become a family favorite. It’s ideal for busy home
cooks who want dinner waiting when they get home; for sharing homemade
meals at sports, family and holiday gatherings; and ideal for the busy
and discerning home chef who wants to save time on cleanup by using one
versatile, multi-functional cooker.
The West Bend 6-Quart Versatility Cooker #87906 is available online, in
stores and at westbend.com
for $69.99. For additional information, recipes and to see our complete
line of versatility cookers, and other West Bend product offerings,
visit westbend.com.
West Bend®, a leading developer of electric kitchen appliances, has been
in business since 1911. Spanning multiple generations with innovative
product offerings, West Bend® delivers unmatched performance, quality,
and value to consumers nationwide. Whether you're making fresh, homemade
bread, blending smoothies, roasting a chicken, or baking a pizza, West
Bend® strives to make your kitchen activities easier. Founded in West
Bend, Wisconsin, West Bend celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2011.
West Bend's headquarters is still located in West Bend, Wisconsin. It is
currently a privately held company managed by The Legacy Companies.
