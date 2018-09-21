Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Five Uses, One Appliance. West Bend’s New Versatility Cooker!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:30am CEST

An Affordable Gift Idea And A Must Have Kitchen Companion

Since 1911, West Bend has been celebrating the flavors of fall and creating new family traditions with home cooked meals! Meals that are easy-to-prepare (thanks to useful appliances) and enjoy no matter how hectic a schedule. 107 years later, the times may have changed but the focus remains the same.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920006016/en/

West Bend 6-Quart Versatility Cooker #87906 (Photo: Business Wire)

West Bend 6-Quart Versatility Cooker #87906 (Photo: Business Wire)

West Bend’s new Versatility Cooker is a must have, multi-function appliance. Slow cook; use in the oven; cook on the stove-top; remove the pot and use the heating base as a griddle; remove the cooking pot for serving or store in the refrigerator; take it with you using the included travel tote; and when all is done, place it in the dishwasher for ease-of-cleaning. Recipes are included. This appliance truly earns its name as a versatile cooker.

The non-stick, large capacity steel cooking pots range in size from 5 quart to 6 quart and come with stainless steel handles. With five temperature settings and a programmable timer, the West Bend Versatility Cooker will quickly become a family favorite. It’s ideal for busy home cooks who want dinner waiting when they get home; for sharing homemade meals at sports, family and holiday gatherings; and ideal for the busy and discerning home chef who wants to save time on cleanup by using one versatile, multi-functional cooker.

The West Bend 6-Quart Versatility Cooker #87906 is available online, in stores and at westbend.com for $69.99. For additional information, recipes and to see our complete line of versatility cookers, and other West Bend product offerings, visit westbend.com.

West Bend®, a leading developer of electric kitchen appliances, has been in business since 1911. Spanning multiple generations with innovative product offerings, West Bend® delivers unmatched performance, quality, and value to consumers nationwide. Whether you're making fresh, homemade bread, blending smoothies, roasting a chicken, or baking a pizza, West Bend® strives to make your kitchen activities easier. Founded in West Bend, Wisconsin, West Bend celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2011. West Bend's headquarters is still located in West Bend, Wisconsin. It is currently a privately held company managed by The Legacy Companies.

Editor’s Note: For images, sample consideration or more information, contact Meagan Bradley at 954.202.7419 or at MBradley@thelegacycompanies.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04aCASELLA WASTE : Trial date looms for Southbridge vs. Casella
AQ
05:01aCANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS : Announces Change of Auditor
AQ
04:57aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Chicago hotel strike takes step toward resolution with Marriott contract, union says
AQ
04:49aPRUDENTIAL : Changes in issued share capital
PU
04:44aTENFU CAYMAN : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
04:44aIt’s Harvest Season! Preserve Your Bountiful Harvest with Excalibur Dehydrators
BU
04:42aC-Data Selects CloudBlue to Power New Cloud Services Business
BU
04:39aSEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES : Announces Mr. Peter Dueck P.Geo as New Director
AQ
04:34aSHARP : Receives Order to Construct Mega Solar Power Plants in Binh Thuan and Long An Provinces in Vietnam
PU
04:33aWEST AFRICAN RESOURCES : to Present at the Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3TESLA : TESLA : VP of global supply management resigns - Bloomberg
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.