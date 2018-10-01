Five attorneys elected as Members at McDonald Hopkins

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC today announced the election of five of its attorneys to the Firm's membership: Isabelle Bibet-Kalinyak, Christine Czuprynski, Emily Johnson, Ryan Neumeyer and Katherine Esshaki Wensink.

"I am pleased to have these five outstanding lawyers join the ranks of the firm's membership," said Shawn Riley, president of McDonald Hopkins. "Each provides the high level of expertise and value our clients expect of us. I look forward to working with them over the coming years as they develop in this next stage of their careers."

Wensink, who resides in the Cleveland office, is in the Estate Planning Practice Group. Neumeyer, also in Cleveland, is in the Labor and Employment Practice Group. Johnson is in the firm's Chicago office and is part of its Healthcare Practice Group. Czuprynski is resident in Detroit and is in the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. Bibet-Kalinyak is in the Cleveland office and is also part of the Healthcare Practice Group.

Isabelle Bibet-Kalinyak is a corporate attorney in our national Healthcare Practice Group. She also leads the firm's Immigration Practice Group.

Fluent in French, her native language, Bibet-Kalinyak has more than 27 years of international business experience in the healthcare, aerospace and plastics industries. Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, she worked as a corporate health care attorney for the law firm of Brouse McDowell after honing her legal skills in-house as an intern for a major health system (Akron General Health System) and a local county hospital (Robinson Memorial Hospital). She served in senior sales and strategic business development positions and as a national trainer in cardiology and neurology for a global pharmaceutical company (Sanofi-Aventis).

Bibet-Kalinyak also served as general manager of the public transportation division and international account executive for a global manufacturer of custom, specialty laminates and coated films (Schneller Inc., now a division of the Transdigm Group) for train and aircraft interiors in Paris, France. She is a frequent presenter at national and local conferences like AHLA, Ohio Hospital Association, and the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio on topics related to health care and business immigration.

Christine Czuprynski focuses her practice specifically in the area of data privacy and cybersecurity. She has experience counseling clients on topics ranging from security breach preparedness and response, to SMS and email marketing campaigns. She provides regulatory advice on the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, CAN-SPAM, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, and the cross border exchange of personal information. In addition, she has extensive litigation experience, defending clients against privacy-related class actions, including the TCPA and data security breaches.

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Czuprynski was an associate at Reed Smith and an assistant attorney general in the Consumer Fraud Bureau of the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. In the latter role, she participated in multistate investigations into large security breaches. Furthermore, she provided guidance to businesses and government agencies on compliance with Illinois privacy laws and supported the Illinois Attorney General's Identity Theft Unit.

Czuprynski earned a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School in 2005. She graduated from Western Michigan University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance in 2000.

Emily Johnson focuses her practice on matters primarily for clients in the healthcare industry. She provides regulatory and compliance assistance on both a federal and state level. She has assisted clinical laboratories, hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, community hospitals, physician specialty groups, telehealth providers, surgery centers, healthcare associations, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers on regulatory, licensing, compliance, reimbursement, contractual, and corporate matters. Johnson has also provided support to entities during licensure and accreditation surveys and assisted in navigating state professional licensure laws, CLIA standards and state and federal laboratory laws and regulations, government and private payor reimbursement, state and federal fraud and abuse rules, state telehealth laws, and state and federal pharmacy regulation. She also has advised clients on direct to consumer testing issues and applicable state requirements.

Johnson has experience with provider-based compliance issues and the 340B Federal Drug Pricing Program, including implementation, program compliance, audit preparation, and preparing for audits conducted by the Office of Pharmacy Affairs.

In addition, she has significant experience with HIPAA compliance, including drafting HIPAA policies and procedures, breach response and notification, drafting responses to investigations conducted by the Office for Civil Rights, and advising clients on proactive HIPAA compliance and breach prevention.

Johnson earned a J.D. from The John Marshall Law School in 2010. She received a B.A., Dean's List, from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2005.

Ryan Neumeyer represents and counsels management on a variety of employment law matters, such as employee leave, overtime, disability accommodations, termination and layoff decisions, and workplace injuries. He is a frequent lecturer on employment law topics. Before joining McDonald Hopkins, Neumeyer spent 10 years at a boutique labor and employment firm. Earlier in his career, Neumeyer was an appellate attorney for the Office of the State Appellate Defender in Chicago and an extern for the Honorable Alice M. Batchelder, United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Neumeyer earned a J.D. from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, cum laude, and a B.A. from Mount Union College. He is an Ohio State Bar Association Certified Specialist in Labor and Employment Law.

Katherine Esshaki Wensink advises clients in the areas of estate and charitable planning, estate administration, taxation, corporate law, and employment benefits planning for both individuals and corporations. She focuses her practice on estate, succession, and tax planning for business owners and their families.

Wensink is involved in a number of community activities, such as serving on the Cleveland Museum of Art's Gift Planning Advisory Committee and University Hospitals Diamond Advisory Group. She serves on the board of the Estate Planning Council of Cleveland and is admitted to practice law in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.

Wensink earned her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School at Ann Arbor in 1999. She received a B.A. from Purdue University in 1996.

